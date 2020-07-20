While it is highly dependent on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, the company has offerings that could fasten the clinical trial process in the future.

Financials may be weak, but it has the backing of Lincoln Capital, a firm with experience of over 100 years.

The hope of a vaccine has managed to keep the markets up and running as healthcare stocks continue to thrive. Smaller names like iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) have displayed high beta characteristics, and the stock is up 832% this year as of July 14. One would wonder what is driving the share to such levels, even though the quarterly results have been gloomy. The company witnessed a decline in quarterly revenue, and there has been a significant loss that has almost eroded the equity capital of the firm. Operating costs continue to be significantly higher than the revenue, dimming the prospects of profitability. Yet, we see a tremendous potential that justifies the rise in price. There are certain unique propositions that investors must consider before betting against the company.

What does the company offer?

iBIO is a biotechnology firm that is involved in product development and manufacturing services. IBIO-CFB03 has been one of the most significant offerings that the company has so far, and the potential of a coronavirus vaccine is promising. This may not be the driving factor, but a recent revelation by the CEO holds tremendous potential. It is estimated that the company would have to produce 500 million doses of IBIO-200 virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine if the necessary approvals are obtained. While many may argue that the chances are small, the fact that it has received assistance from IBM Technology in proceeding with its clinical trials at no cost is a ray of hope. Even if the demand is halved to 250 million units, the earnings potential would be significant since the current quarterly revenue is only $0.1 million. The vaccine has the potential to cover the operating expenses as well, which stand at $4.2 million this quarter.

Another factor that has worked in favor of the company is the inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes. For a company that had earlier received a notification by NYSE to delist, inclusion in an index can be seen as an incremental positive for demand.

iBio and Lincoln Park Capital

The biotech company would not have been solvent had Lincoln Park Capital not pumped in $50 million in capital to fund the operations.

Figure: Mar-2020 (in bold) vs Jun-2019

Source: SEC Filing

The capital raised in March not only helped the company absorb losses, but also ensured that the biotech firm has enough cash in hand (which currently stands at $10 million) against a current liability of $6.2 million, out of which $3 million is unearned revenue. With such liquidity in place, the company should be able to operate for at least a few more quarters without issue. To be fair to the company, the fall in revenue is attributed to the timing difference in sales realized from CC-Pharming Ltd. of Beijing. The figures could get better in the subsequent quarters, improving the situation marginally.

Coming back to Lincoln Capital, it should be noted that the firm has over 100 years of expertise in investing. While many would consider it as a gamble, one single breakthrough in the company is enough to generate a significant return on equity for the investors. With the backing of IBM in clinical trials, the possibility of iBIO looking to crack the vaccine is attractive enough to get speculators interested in the company.

What if the vaccine fails?

The rally in biotech shares has been under the assumption that these companies should be able to deliver a vaccine. While bigger names have resources to handle a failure, companies like iBIO have their hopes pinned. So what happens if the firm does not have a vaccine?

iBIO has been one of those companies looking to speed up clinical trials. Every year we face new virus threats and companies in the healthcare industry rush to develop a vaccine. In its latest 10-Q filing, it mentions:

"We believe that our technologies and our development and manufacturing capabilities offer clients and collaborators multiple advantages over the use of legacy methods, including increased efficiency in early-stage product screening, more predictable and shorter time frames during preclinical product development and testing, and significant time and cost savings in making the transitions between clinical trial phases and eventual product launch".

By promoting faster product development and testing, iBIO is leveraging on its technology to bring more dynamism in the sector in which time is of utmost significance. It has also partnered with Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB:MATN) to develop a blockchain-based system in the documentation and verification process of raw materials. Costs incurred in the development of technologies is also significant for the firm, considering the loss it has posted. Looking at the positives, we expect to see the company reap the benefits of such improvisations in the quarters to come.

Risks to watch out for

Failure or delay in the creation of a vaccine: As of now, the company solely relies on the success of IBIO-200. With many competitors in the fray, any significant delay will not help the company clock a revenue worth billions. Unlike major companies, iBIO does not have a strong product line to absorb losses incurred in the development of a single product.

Weak financials: Regular quarterly losses have been eating into the equity of the firm. It would be interesting to see how long Lincoln Capital persists with its investment, and if it infuses any more capital into the firm.

Other developments: There have been occasions when the company was asked to delist by the exchange. In a recent development, the CFO of the company has also resigned. Insiders have sold shares of the company after the rally. All these are negative signals for the company.

iBIO is a bet for those who have the capital to invest in a volatile company. The company has been building a strong base and has been waiting for the "Eureka" moment for a long time now. With positive results in the initial findings, the global pandemic could just be that moment, especially if it manages to execute on the covid vaccine programs. It comes with heightened risk, but the potential of the stock to skyrocket still remains.

