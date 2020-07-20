The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's May Taxable Account Update

We have taken this opportunity to sell some of our high-cost positions in the Taxable account which has pushed the total amount of cash available to more than $30K.

There were no stocks/funds in the Taxable portfolio that suspended, reduced, or eliminated dividends during the month of June.

A total of two stock/funds in the Taxable portfolio paid increased dividends or paid a special dividend during the month of June.

The Taxable Account had a balance of $374,012.68 as of June 30th, 2020 vs. $452,653.82 on June 30th, 2019. The estimated annualized yield is 4.70%.

The Taxable account generated $1,407.88 of dividends in June of 2020 compared with $936.06 of dividends in June of 2019.

As the market has rallied over the last few months we have taken this opportunity to sell out of some of John and Jane's high-cost positions in order to rebuild the cash reserve that they had prior to COVID-19. When COVID first came about we used the panic to make purchases of stocks at prices that haven't been seen in quite some time. Ultimately, this allowed us to increase the number of shares held in the Taxable Account but we always planned to sell some of these positions when the share price moved back in-line before COVID-19.

The list below shows all of the sales made in the Taxable Account year-to-date.

Source: Charles Schwab

When selling shares from the Taxable Account there are only three possible reasons why we would engage in a sale from this particular account:

Eliminating The Position - Johnson Controls (JCI) is a good example of a position that we decided to eliminate based on its lackluster performance and the failure to increase its dividend since 2016. Accidental Purchase In The Wrong Portfolio - As embarrassing as it is to admit this, I occasionally get myself trading under the wrong account in the Charles Schwab (SCHW) App which results in purchasing shares for the wrong account. Unfortunately, Broadcom Preferred Shares (AVGOP) were intended for the Traditional IRA. Reduce Cost Basis - The most common reason for selling out of the Taxable Account is that we are attempting to reduce John and Jane's exposure to a specific stock, and more importantly, the high-cost portion that becomes a major outlier when we are able to buy on major dips (just like we saw in March and April).

The most recent sale of Parker-Hannifin (PH) is a great example of this as we landed additional shares of PH as low as $100.02/share during the last correction. The share price of PH is currently pushing $185/share which is why we felt it was appropriate to take some shares off the table in order to rebuild cash reserves. The PH position in the Taxable Account now has an average cost basis of $136.28/share.

As we get closer to the end of the year we can also offset the realized gains by selling out of stocks that are underperforming and that no longer meeting expectations. The goal for the Taxable Account is to maintain realized gains/losses that are as close to break-even as possible.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I publish their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Whether or not she continues to work will depend on whether or not her employer requests that she stays on in 2021.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend And Distribution Decreases

There we no new stocks that made dividends cuts, suspensions, or eliminations in the Taxable Account for June 2020.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

A total of two companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of June in the Taxable account. One of the companies described below issued its first dividend payment since being spun off from United Technologies (UTX).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Southern Company (SO)

Otis Worldwide Corporation - The spin-off from UTX has seen significant improvement in its valuation over the last couple of months and most analysts have a bullish/buy rating on the world's largest maker of elevators and mechanized stairs/walkways. The spin-off went a long way when it comes to enhancing the value of OTIS and Carrier Global Corp (CARR). Just look at how these investments have performed since then. We decided to keep both spin-offs because we like the mixture of products/services and the overall ability to generate consistent revenues even during difficult times.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was initiated at $.20/share. This represents a new full-year payout of $.80/share. This results in a current yield of 1.37% based on a share price of $58.55.

Southern Company - This utility company has a dividend growth record of 18 consecutive years but has an even more important record which is that the dividend has not been cut for 72 consecutive years. Low-interest rates should benefit SO as its yield becomes more attractive for existing retirees who are looking for a reasonable yield with minimal risk involved. The FastGraphs image below demonstrates that SO is currently trading at fair value according to the five-year P/E ratio average of 16.90.

The dividend was increased from $.62/share per quarter to $.64/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.2% and a new full-year payout of $2.56/share compared with the previous $2.48/share. This results in a current yield of 4.69% based on a share price of $54.58.

Taxable Account - Position Changes

The Taxable account currently consists of 47 unique positions as of the market close on July 17, 2020. As mentioned at the beginning of this article, my current focus is to trim some of the high-cost positions and rebuild the large cash reserves John and Jane's Taxable Account had prior to COVID-19.

Shares purchased in the Taxable Account are listed below:

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) - 25 Shares @ $35.62/share.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) - 50 Shares @ $12.67/share.

Shares sold in the Taxable Account during the month of June include the following:

Emerson Electric (EMR) - 25 Shares @ $61.56/share.

Dover Corp (DOV) - 10 Shares @ $98.87/share.

PH - 10 Shares @ $183.67/share.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) - 25 Shares @ $38.55/share.

June Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of June was up significantly year-over-year but the majority of this benefit comes from the amount of capital that is actively generating dividend income relative to the large cash balances held in June of 2019. Even as dividend income has disappeared due to suspensions and cuts the portfolio has put up another strong month of income (especially when compared to the income from June 2019).

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

I am experimenting with new charts that give a different perspective on the dividend income received. I expect that these charts will provide more value as the dividend updates for 2020 start to take shape.

As mentioned in my previous Taxable Account update for the month of May, I expect that the trend for dividend income will more closely resemble the trajectory seen in 2019. There are a couple of reasons why I expect this to occur, including:

Dividend cuts and suspensions from COVID-19.

Cash-on-hand has been significantly reduced as we made quite a few purchases over the last three months (we have already made strides to building the cash reserve as noted at the beginning of this article).

As stock prices recover, we will begin trimming the high-cost portion of certain positions while retaining the low-cost shares acquired during the downturn (this has become more noticeable over the last month).

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the Taxable Portfolio to generate in 2020 compared with the actual results from 2019. This table will continue to be updated as the year goes on with the actual amount of dividends earned in a specific month which will also include any dividend raises that have not been announced (yet) and will also reflect the income generated by additional purchases.

Below gives an extended look back at the dividend income generated from when I first began writing these articles.

Like many investors out there, John and Jane's Taxable portfolio saw its account balance drop significantly over the last several months. As of the market close on July 17, the Taxable Account had a balance of $379.1K.

In an effort to be transparent about John and Jane's Taxable account I like to include an unrealized Gain/Loss summary. The numbers used are based on the closing prices from July 17th, 2020.

Lastly, I wanted to include the Monthly Year-Over-Year Income Comparison to show how the Taxable Account is trending. I believe this graph will become even more important in year number four since this will give us enough data points to really see how income is increasing by month year-over-year.

The trends associated with the graphs above have the potential to vary dramatically over the next several months depending on how many more companies will need to suspend/cut dividends and how quickly companies are able to reinstate dividend payments.

Conclusion

John and Jane ended the month of May with a cash balance of $22,897.84 in the Taxable Account and currently have $31,726.99 held as cash as of market close on March 17, 2020. The total amount of cash held in John and Jane's Taxable Account was at a pre-COVID-19 high of almost $100,000 just before this all began.

John and Jane do not expect that they will have a war chest with that much gunpowder available again but we are currently targeting $50K in readily available cash (this will be more than enough to take advantage of market corrections in the future).

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's Taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Carrier Corporation (CARR), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), General Mills (GIS), Honeywell (HON), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), OTIS Corporation (OTIS), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder Corporation (R), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Corp. (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), VF Corporation (VFC), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ADM, APLE, EMR, EPR, MCD, T, TXN, VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.