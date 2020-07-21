This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

ALLY Financial (ALLY) is one of my favorite investments in the current environment. This is a company and a management team, that has been consistently improving and evolving ever since it emerged from bankruptcy after the Great Recession. While Covid-19 and the associated lock-down put immense pressure on all banks, ALLY is well prepared to weather the storm and thrive as the economy ultimately makes its comeback. The stock trades at a substantial discount to a conservative estimate of liquidation value and right around 5 times normalized earnings, providing a potential opportunity to double your money over the next 3-5 years.

On July 17th, ALLY posted a nice quarter given the overhang of Covid-19 and the lock-down. Total revenue of $1.53 billion declined only slightly from the prior year, while adjusted EPS was $.61, resulting in a core ROTCE of 7.6% for the quarter. The company originated $7.2 billion of auto loans and leases in the quarter, sourced from 3.1MM applications and record used volumes. New originated auto yields were 7.1% and charge-offs of 76 bps, declined YoY. Insurance written premiums were $267MM, which reflected lower industry vehicle sales and dealer inventories, though trends improved as the quarter closed. Insurance core pre-tax income of $39MM in Q2 was down $38MM QoQ due to seasonally higher weather losses, after a mild one the year before. Corporate finance generated pre-tax income of $31MM, up $95MM QoQ and down $16MM YoY. Ending assets declined by $366MM during the quarter, as corporations paid down revolvers. Mortgage pre-tax income of $8MM in Q2 declined sequentially and YoY, due to the elevated prepayment activity within the bulk portfolio. Ally is leveraging its direct-to-consumer platform, with 60% of originations being from ALLY customers.

Source: Company

Ending deposits of $131 billion increased by 13% YoY, or by $14.7 billion, which marked the strongest 3 months of retail growth in the company’s history. Retail deposit growth of $9.7 billion exceeded the next highest quarterly growth by 55%, or $3.4 billion. The deposit base is a huge asset for ALLY and now comprises 79% of the bank’s funding profile, which comes at a far lower cost than secured and unsecured debt. New depositors grew by 94,000, which was the 3rd highest quarterly result. Ally home originations of $1.2 billion represented the strongest quarter since launching in 2016. This was led by a stellar refinancing environment, made easy with Ally’s digital capabilities. The ALLY Invest customer base grew to 388,000 with cash balances of $1.9 billion and total assets, exceeding $9 billion. Despite shutdowns throughout the quarter, ALLY lending had its strongest quarter ever with volumes of $75MM, while also entering the home improvement space. Corporate finance balances ended at $6 billion, up 26% YoY, but was down slightly QoQ, as companies paid down revolver draws.

Adjusted tangible book value per share expanded YoY, despite CECL implementation and Covid-19 headwinds, which had reduced it, to $33.73. The CET1 ratio was 10.1% at the end of Q2. The company has $43.6 billion in liquidity to withstand any adverse changes in the economy. ALLY has $2.9 billion of excess capital above its requirement of 8%. The allowance for loan losses of 2.85% or $3.5 billion, represents 3x the company’s reserve balances in early 2016, despite the relative size and risk profile of the balance sheet remaining stable. Q2 ending reserves equaled 70% of the company’s internal 9-quarter stress losses and 41% of the 2020 Fed estimate, with the variance driven by retail and commercial auto modeling assumptions. During the Great Financial Crisis, Ally’s retail auto portfolio losses doubled roughly over one to two quarters compared to Fed model losses that more than doubled for the entire 9-quarter horizon. Ally’s commercial auto losses peaked at 35 basis points of annual NCOs, which reflects the highly secured and liquid portfolio. The Fed’s average NCO for Commercial& Industrial, which is 2/3rds commercial is 2.8%, across the 9-quarter horizon. The variances account for between $2-$3 billion of higher Fed modeled stress losses. Combined the reserves plus excess CET1, provide $6.3 billion in total loss absorption capacity.

Source: Company

Consolidated net charge-offs in the quarter of 58 bps increased by 3 bps YoY. Net charge-offs of $178MM declined $4MM YoY, driven by lower retail auto, which was mostly offset by corporate finance activity. Management flagged that actual credit performance has exceeded expectations anticipated at the onset of Covid-19. Non-deferred customers are paying regularly, while severity ticked up a bit due to used car prices and repossession volume decreased due to state-imposed moratoriums. In relation to the deferred population, accounting guidance led to a $50MM increase in NCOs, although the company expects actual losses to be below this level as the company works through the process of keeping people in their cars. Overall, retail auto NCOs of 76 bps, marked a decline of 20bps YoY. Based on all trends, the company still forecasts NCOs will remain within previously stated 1.8%-2.1%. This is up about 50-75% from 2019’s 1.3%. With reserves of $3.35 billion and coverage increasing to 2.85% at the consolidated level, the company is well-positioned to deal with Covid-19. Commercial losses have historically been immensely low, so coverage for retail auto actually stands at 4.09%.

The company is assuming unemployment peaking at 14%, before declining to 10% by year-end 2020 and then evolving to 6% over time. Conservatively, the company excludes any stimulus related benefits or assumptions within its modeling, which is obviously a huge deal, given the unprecedented measures the government has taken. In ALLY’s loss deferral program, cumulatively, 1.3MM customers enrolled with 87% in current payment status. Customer payment trends improved each month during the quarter with 24% of customers paying in June prior to their scheduled due date supporting management’s view that many used the program for added payment flexibility. 30% of the total population has scheduled expiration during the quarter, including most customers who entered the program in 30 plus delinquency status. The remaining balance of the deferral expirations will take place over the next few months. Since most of them came into the deferment as being current on their loans, the percentage of people that will be resuming payments should be high. It is exceedingly difficult to live without a car, especially in world where people are seeking to avoid public transportation. ALLY has tremendous experience servicing deferred loans and managing defaults, and clearly this area is going to be a major focus.

Net financing revenue excluding OID of $1.063 billion declined $92MM QoQ, and $101MM YoY. ALLY should be able to get back to growth here as the economy continues to normalize, which it will in my opinion, despite the skeptics. Reduced floor plan balances, lower lease gains, elevated mortgage premium amortization expense and excess liquidity weighed on short-term margins. Those factors should ultimately be more than offset by improved retail auto and deposit optimization trends. Other revenue of $465MM remained elevated due to strong realized investment gains and robust fee income on mortgages. The provision expense of $287MM was materially lower QoQ but was up YoY as coverage grew. Noninterest expense increased by $65MM QoQ and $104MM YoY, partially due to an impairment on the ALLY Invest business, which did not get helped by zero commission trend. Weather losses were seasonally higher for the insurance business.

Source: Company

Net interest margin excluding OID declined QoQ and YoY to 2.42%. 20 bps of the degradation was due to excess liquidity, 10 bps from leased impacts and 8 bps from premium amortization as mortgage rates declined. This was partially offset by 10-15 bps of NIM expansion from auto and deposit dynamics, which should drive NIM higher in the back half of 2020 and beyond. Average earning assets grew to $176.5 billion as cash and equivalent growth more than offset declines in floor plan balances. Retail auto portfolio yield, excluding hedge impacts, expanded by 11 bps QoQ and 17 YoY, continuing with that positive trend. Average commercial auto balances fell $4.4 billion QoQ and $8.7 billion YoY due to declining OEM production and dealer inventory. Cost of funds improved by 26 bps, marking the 4th QoQ improvement in a row on that front.

Source: Company

YTD used car values are down 2%, which marks a significant climb from the April lows, when they were down 10%. ALLY embeds a decline of 5 plus percentage points for full-year 2020 due to elevated off-rental and off-lease supplies, coupled with ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Industry-wide vehicle inventory levels dropped 33% YoY, the lowest level in 10 years, largely due to OEM factories having to shutdown for a few months. Floor plan shortages should temporarily challenge dealer sales activities. Demand for used cars is simply on fire, which should bode well for ALLY’s future originations. ALLY and CardWorks mutually agreed to terminate their ill-timed merger, which is a big relief to this investor. Subprime credit card lending can be a great business, especially coming out of a recession, but the price paid was extraordinarily rich, going into a very steep one. There were not any break-up fees thankfully, and this eliminates the book value per share dilution, which made the deal unpopular from the start.

ALLY pays a quarterly dividend of $.19 per share, which at a recent price of $21.29, provides a dividend yield of 3.56%. ALLY trades at only 63% of tangible book value. I have a tough time believing ALLY won’t get back on track to generating double-digit returns on tangible equity in 2021, and frankly, I think the odds are good that the company will be profitable the rest of 2020 after its existing reserve builds. When we invest, we think would we want to own the entire business at this price? The answer to that is a resounding yes, and if one can take a reasonable time horizon, ALLY could be a double over 3-5 years, and 50% seems highly likely, which would put it right around tangible book value per share. The window for stock buybacks should open back up in 2021, providing a great mechanism for discount between current price and tangible book value per share to converge if it doesn't happen earlier. This is a good business and while not necessary, I would not be surprised to see the company snapped up by a bank looking to tap into the retail consumer that ALLY has such great ties to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.