With states like California shutting down again due to rising cases of COVID-19 infections, major dental supplier Henry Schein (HSIC) looks to be back to square one.

The stock was indifferent to the news of California shutting down, however. Also, news of increasing cases in Texas and Florida hasn't put a dent on the stock price either, currently trading near their pre-COVID-19 levels with strong momentum. At this point, we believe such a move might be an indication that the market might be expecting increasing cases of infections to be short-lived.

We believe until there is a cure to the virus, it could be Deja-vu all over again, with states and global economies at the mercy of increasing or decreasing COVID-19 infections guiding their decisions. That makes any future predictions about Henry Schein's business performance incredibly hard to model.

From a valuation point of view, on a forward EV/sales basis, the stock is trading at 1.35x sales, above its 10-year average of 1.06x. The company is also trading above the average consensus price target of $60.27 based on 15 analysts.

The relative overvaluation of the stock plus high uncertainties puts Henry Schein in the "too hard" basket. We would wait for a big margin of safety before considering an investment in the stock given the current circumstances.

The Big Picture

Henry Schein is a major distributor of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners. The company has been distributing healthcare products for more than 87 years, building a strong brand name recognition among the industry.

The company reports results under two segments: (i) Healthcare Distribution and (ii) Technology and value-added services. Management divides the Healthcare Distribution segment even further, reporting two sub-segments: Dental Products and Medical Products. Dental products contribute 64% of total sales, while Medical products account for 30%. The rest (5%) of total sales comes from their software and other value-added products.

As expected from distributors, Henry Schein's operating results have been consistent throughout the years. Top-line growth has been healthy, fueled by organic growth as well as through acquisitions and equity investments. The big drop in revenues comes from the adjustment following the spin-off of their Animal Health Business. The spin-off was completed at the beginning of 2019 and consisted of the separation on Henry Schein's animal health business, and subsequent merger with Direct Vet Marketing, Inc. forming a new public company called Covetrus (CVET) which trades on the NASDAQ. Their animal health business was making approximately $3B in sales at the time of the spin-off.

The spin-off of their animal health business has changed the gross margin profile for Henry Schein. Before the spin-off, gross margins ranged between 27.8% to 28.8%. Following the separation of their animal health business, gross margins increased to an average of 30.9%, as COGS as a percent of sales dropped to 69.1% from an average of 72%.

Below the gross profit line, we find the same trend in SG&A costs before and after the spin-off. Following the spin-off, SG&A expenses increased as a percent of sales to 23.6% from an average of 21.1%. However, since gross margins increased, it has offset the higher SG&A costs, resulting in a neutral effect on operating income margins.

It is too soon to estimate the impact of COVID-19

First-quarter results came in stronger than expected, growing 3% year-over-year, helped by strong demand for their medical products segment. That segment grew 17% to $800M compared to the prior-year period, as increasing demand for PPE fueled growth.

That said, with 64% of total sales coming from the distribution of dental products, we can only imagine what a prolonged state-mandated closure of dental practices can have on the business. Revenues for the segment were in line with management expectations in January and February, however with COVID-19 impacting businesses by mid-March, North American dental sales declined by 3.9% while their International dental sales declined by 3.4% on a QoQ basis. As a result, management recorded an incremental bad debt reserve of $10M pre-tax in their global dental business. However, this $10M reserve is based on expectations about dental office re-openings and patient attendance.

At their Q1 call, management acknowledged the tough road ahead, mainly from rules limiting dental practices:

Today we have begun to see dental clinics reopen in China. However, the rate of practices reopening has been at a gradual pace but most of China is back in one way or another but at a much, much lower pace. The number of patients that practitioners can see is being limited. The number of people allowed into the practice is limited. - Q1 call

The company was estimating the run-rate for global dental sales to be down 70% to 80% year-over-year. Management was also estimating run-rate sales for their Medical business to be down somewhere between 20% to 30% on a year-to-year basis.

While COVID-19 cases have been declining in regions like Europe and Asia, the same cannot be said about the U.S. Increasing counts of infections has made California step back in gradually opening the state to business, mandating once again to shut down non-essential businesses. Other states can follow suit if cases start to increase again. With the U.S accounting for 69% of total sales, Henry Schein is still in limbo.

The Bottom Line

Henry Schein ended their first quarter with a relatively healthy balance sheet. At a debt-to-EBITDA of 1.2 times, we don't see high financial risk. The company also has $1.7B in liquidity, boosting its chances to weather the storm.

Analysts are expecting revenues for 2020 to drop by 16.4% to 8.3B followed by a quick rebound of 18.1% to $9.8B. The consensus price targets are as follows:

With the stock trading at a forward sales multiple of 1.3x, above its 10-year average of 1.06x, and above the price median target of $60, we believe Henry Schein is trading at its fair value estimate or slightly above. That means there currently is no margin of safety to even consider the stock as an investment candidate. The risk/reward scenario at this point is heavily weighted towards the risk side of the equation. The unpredictability of the pandemic makes Henry Schein a stock too hard to analyze.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.