Now, the company is studying an IPO for them at a time when iron ore prices are high.

Jupiter Mines has been trying to realize value from its iron ore assets for years.

Introduction

South Africa-focused manganese ore miner Jupiter Mines (OTC:OTC:JMXXF) owns the massive Central Yilgarn iron project in Western Australia, which includes the Mount Ida magnetite project and Mount Mason hematite project. They were placed under care and maintenance in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Since its IPO in April 2018, Jupiter has been saying that it plans to proceed with the development of the projects should access to infrastructure become available and they are economically viable, or should an opportunity to realize value from these projects arise.

Not much has happened during the past two years, but this could be about to change as Jupiter announced it’s exploring an IPO for these assets.

Overview of Mount Ida and Mount Mason

The Central Yilgarn iron project is located around 130km northwest of the town of Menzies in Western Australia. The latter is considered a low-risk mining region and infrastructure in the area is very good. From Central Yilgarn, there is road access to the Yunndaga rail siding for rail access to the Esperance Port.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Thanks to the infrastructure in the region, the development of Central Yilgarn would require around $1 billion less capex compared to a new greenfield operation of similar size elsewhere in the country.

Mount Ida is much larger than the nearby Mount Mason project and I think it has the potential to become a tier one magnetite mine. Mount Ida currently has a total magnetite resource of 1.85 billion tonnes at 29.48% Fe. Concentrate quality is good with low levels of contaminates.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

As you can see, the majority of the resources are located in the project’s central zone. The reason I’m mentioning this is because Jupiter completed a scoping study based solely on the Central zone back in 2011. The company committed some A$40 million ($27 million) for feasibility studies on Mount Ida and Mount Mason, but the one for Mount Ida wasn’t completed mainly due to the increasing cost environment indicated by the preliminary estimates. Looking at the key financials from the scoping study, we can see that Mount Ida is a very large project with ananticipated output of 10 million tonnes a year of beneficiated magnetite grading of 68-plus per cent iron.The initial capital cost for the base case was estimated at A$1.58 billion ($1.08 billion) with a pre-tax net present value of A$1.69 billion ($1.15 billion) at an 8% discount rate. The capex estimate was based on a magnetite concentrator at Mount Ida with the concentrate pumped to a filter and de-watering plant located at a rail head at Menzies.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Regarding Mount Mason, this is a small high-grade hematite mineralization project with antotal resource of 5.9 million tonnes at 60.1% Fe.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

A feasibility study was completed in 2012 but the results from it aren’t available. Still, Jupiter provided some financial details in 2011, which showed that a 1.5 Mtpa direct shipping ore (DSO) operation would have an internal rate of return of 87% and a net present value of A$143 million ($97.7 million) at an 8% discount rate.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Valuation of Mount Ida and Mount Mason

Jupiter revealed in its FY20 financial report that it commissioned an independent external valuation of Mount Ida and Mount Mason based on the comparative transaction method, which provided value ranges of A$5 million ($3.4 million) to A$16 million ($10.9 million) and A$0.6 million ($0.4 million) and A$1.9 million ($1.3 million), respectively.

However, I think the two projects are worth much more than that and that an IPO is the right way to go. For one, iron ore is a hot commodity at the moment with the 62% Fe CFR China (NYSE:TSI) Futurespriced at over $107 per tonne as of time of writing.

(Source: Financial Times)

The net present values mentioned earlier for Mount Ida and Mount Mason are based on iron ore prices of A$110 ($75) per tonne.

I think that an IPO of Mount Ida and Mount Mason is likely to involve raising some cash to restart development of the projects, with the bulk of the funds going for the completion of the feasibility study on Mount Ida. Momentum is crucial for junior mining companies and firms with advancing projects and regular updates are usually valued more generously compared to companies with mothballed projects.

In this environment with high iron ore prices, if we assume there is a well-funded company holding the Mount Ida and Mount Mason with clear plans for the future, I think that it would be conservative to assign it a valuation of 0.1x times the net present value of the projects. At $75 per tonne of iron ore, such company would be valued at some $117.9 million ex-cash.

Conclusion

Mount Ida and Mount Mason are two forgotten iron ore projects in a great jurisdiction, which can shine at high iron ore prices. After two years of searching for a way to realize value from them, Jupiter is embarking on the IPO route. I think this could be a very good decision if the company manages to carry out the operation while iron ore prices are high.

In my latest SA article on Jupiter, I said that I think that a fair valuation at the moment is somewhere around A$0.70 ($0.48)-A$0.75 ($0.51) per share using a long-term price of $4/dmtu for 37% FOB Port Elizabeth manganese ore. I think a successful IPO of the company’s iron ore assets could add around $0.06 per share to this valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMXXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.