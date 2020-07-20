By purchasing Peak Games for$1.8 billion, Zynga (ZNGA) will be able to establish a stronger presence in the mobile gaming industry and create additional value for its shareholders in years to come. After the completion of the deal later this year, Zynga will still have more than $500 million in cash reserves, which could be used for marketing and debt reduction. The company's successful performance in Q1 showed that COVID-19 doesn't pose any threat to its business and it will not hurt its stock in the foreseeable future. While the mobile advertising business will suffer in months to come, Zynga still expects to have record bookings of $500 million in Q2 thanks to the successful performance of its titles such as Empires & Puzzles and others. As the mobile gaming industry is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.3% in the next few years, I view Zynga as an attractive growth play. However, I would wait for a major pullback to occur before purchasing any of the company's shares. The company's stock already trades close to its 5-year high and to have a wider margin of safety, it's better to acquire it at its support levels around $8.50 to $9 per share than purchasing right now.

Expansion Will Drive Growth

After years of decline, Zynga finally managed to reinvent itself and move away from its reliance on Facebook (FB) and become an established publisher in the mobile gaming industry. In recent years, the company went on a buying spree and purchased several successful gaming studios, which helped the publisher to acquire more users and better monetize its overall portfolio of titles. All the new titles like Empires & Puzzles and CSR Racing, which are now a property of Zynga, helped the company to improve its performance and in Q1, the mobile publisher reported record earnings results. During the first three months of the year, Zynga's bookings increased by 18% to $425 million year-over-year, while its net loss narrowed by $25 million in comparison to last year to $104 million. The successful performance pushed Zynga's stock to its new 5-year high and currently the stock trades above S&P 500 Index and other gaming stocks on a YTD basis.

Chart: Bloomberg

Lockdown massively helped Zynga and other gaming publishers to drive growth. In recent months, the gaming industry reached new records, as more players bought new titles and drove the industry's sales to its decade highs. May became the third consecutive month in which sales nearly doubled Y/Y and the momentum is expected to last for the next few months. One of the biggest advantages of Zynga is that by being solely a mobile gaming publisher, it's able to decrease its gaming development costs and achieve greater margins in comparison to its PC and console peers. The mobile gaming industry alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% by 2023. Considering this, there's every reason to believe that Zynga will without a doubt benefit from such a positive growth dynamic since it's one of the biggest publishers out there and its Q1 results showed that the current management team is capable of running a successful gaming business.

At the same time, the surge in traffic helped Zynga to generate additional revenues from its advertising business. The publisher can profit not only from the sale of the in-game content for its titles but also by running 20 to 30-second ads to its players. The company incentivizes its users to fully watch those ads and even click on them by giving them premium items or virtual currency. This way, Zynga helps its advertisers to drive their conversion rates higher, while at the same time its players are being rewarded for engaging with the ads. By doing so, Zynga was able to get an additional $59 million in advertising revenue in Q1.

Zynga has also been very active in the M&A scene. In June, the publisher announced the acquisition of a Turkish-based mobile gaming developer Peak Games for $1.8 billion. At the beginning of July, the deal was completed and now Zynga is the full owner of titles such as Toon Blast and Toy Blast, both of which are placed high at the top-grossing chart in the app store. Such a purchase makes perfect sense considering that Zynga has been buying gaming studios for years to decrease its reliance on Facebook gaming. After all, by acquiring others, the publisher was able to become an owner of titles like Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons, both of which were major catalysts for growth in Q1 and helped Zynga to achieve record bookings. As Peak Games expects its annual bookings to be around $600 million, the deal is valued at 3x of its potential 2020 bookings and will be beneficial for Zynga in the long run. By having more than 12 million daily active users, Peak Games will increase Zynga's DAUs by more than 50% and open new advertising opportunities for the publisher.

The downside of the deal is that Zynga will cut its cash reserves more than in half. After the deal, Zynga's liquidity will shrink from $1.43 billion to slightly above $500 million, while its total debt will stand at above $700 million. At the same time, the company will continue to pay contingent considerations to Small Giant Game and Gram Games up until the end of 2021, which will also negatively affect its earnings.

However, I wouldn't be worried too much about the company's lack of liquidity and profitability in the near-term. Unlike other companies, which struggle to operate in the current COVID-19 environment, Zynga has shown that it's a pandemic-resistant business that can grow at a double-digit rate. In Q2, the publisher forecasts to have up to $500 million in bookings, above the consensus of $465 million, while the adjusted EBITDA will be around $35 million. With such a forecast, I believe that Zynga will be able to create additional shareholder value in the long run, and sacrificing its profits for growth is a smart thing for the publisher to do right now. However, I wouldn't rush to buy its stock at the current market price and rather wait for a major pullback to its $8.50 - $9 support levels and only then open a position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZNGA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.