My projection for AGNC’s net income, net spread + dollar roll income, and EPS for the second quarter of 2020 is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Unlike the prior quarter, I'm projecting AGNC will report a notably less severe loss regarding the company’s derivative instruments and other securities for the second quarter of 2020.

Author’s Note: PART 2 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see PART 1 of this article for a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the second quarter of 2020 regarding the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1’s analysis is provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q2 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Notable Changes; Includes Current Recommendation)

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2020 regarding the following account (including several “sub-accounts”): 4) “gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net”. PART 2 also will discuss AGNC’s projected net income, net spread + net dollar roll (“NDR”) income, and earnings per share (“EPS”) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account and EPS projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section towards the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the second quarter of 2020, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC).

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($310) Million; Range ($510) – ($110) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Boxed Blue Reference “4” in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

Projecting AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never “fully” know management’s derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC’s overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created/existing interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have typically provided accurate-highly accurate projections within this account over the past seven years, including over various cycles/scenarios.

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All past (ACTUAL) sub-account figures within Table 4 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 – AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below: a) “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS; b) interest rate swaps; c) interest rate swaptions; and d) U.S. Treasury securities. Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the “Ref.” column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 3/31/2020):

Estimate of $70 Million; Range ($80) – $220 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “a)” in Table 4 Above Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC’s “at risk” leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC’s at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account’s valuation in any given quarter. The first factor is the NDR income (expense) generated on AGNC’s net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the settlement of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter (one example is a “re-rolled” TBA MBS position).

AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $20.3 billion as of 3/31/2020 (based on notional amount). AGNC increased the company’s net long TBA MBS position by $13.0 billion during the first quarter of 2020. Unlike most of 2017-2018, dollar roll financing across most coupons remained less attractive during 2019-2020. This has especially been true with higher coupon TBA MBS. I believe this was one of the main reasons why AGNC, AI, ARR, and NLY fairly recently-recently reduced their dividend per share rates (all mREIT peers who modestly-heavily utilize the forward TBA market; pre-COVID-19 trends).

Continuing a trend experienced during most of 2019, “specified pool” MBS experienced a greater “preference” versus generic TBA MBS due to overall macroeconomic trends within the broader mortgage universe (rise in prepayment risk). As such, AGNC quickly reduced the company’s net long TBA MBS position by the end of August 2019. Management correctly reduced exposure to higher coupon generic TBA MBS while increasing exposure to lower coupon generic TBA MBS. Since AGNC has fairly recently favored a specified pool MBS strategy, the company notably increased its on-balance sheet MBS position towards during the second half of 2018 which remained through 2019.

However, due the quick, notable rise in liquidity risk during March 2020, AGNC quickly raised cash by selling approximately 25% of the company’s existing on-balance sheet MBS portfolio toward the close of the quarter. As an alternative to on-balance sheet repurchase agreement funding, AGNC quickly increased the company’s off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position to $20.3 billion as of 6/30/2020. With that said, due to fact agency repurchase agreement interest rates “retreated” to near historic lows once again (similar to the time of quantitative easing, earlier last decade), I believe AGNC lowered the company’s net long TBA MBS position during the second quarter of 2020 to continue to focus on additional specified pool holdings (more favorable prepayment characteristics). The quick rise in TBA MBS during the first quarter of 2020 more had to do with the “COVID-19 pandemic panic” where AGNC (along with basically all other agency/hybrid mREIT management teams) quickly wanted to raise cash for precautionary reasons.

Through interpreting management’s comments via several prior investor/conference presentations and earnings conference calls, along with continued less attractive TBA dollar rolls across most coupons versus several years ago, I have assumed AGNC lowered the company’s net long TBA MBS position (proportionately speaking) during most of the second quarter of 2020. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when combining the company’s projected quarterly NDR income of $35 million and a quarterly net valuation gain of $35 million (larger valuation gains occurred with specified pools versus TBA MBS during the second quarter of 2020), I'm projecting AGNC’s TBA MBS position had a total net valuation gain of $70 million for the second quarter of 2020.

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 3/31/2020):

Estimate of ($370) Million; Range ($570) – ($170) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “b)” in Table 4 Above Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the second quarter of 2020. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($46.5) billion as of 3/31/2020 (based on notional amount). AGNC decreased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps position by $32.6 billion during the first quarter of 2020. This very large decrease makes sense for two main reasons.

First, as pointed out earlier (see PART 1 or the discussion above), AGNC decreased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by (25%) as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic panic. As such, when all other factors are held constant, a lower offsetting hedge position is applicable.

Second, even though the majority of new interest rate payer swaps once again had tenors/maturities toward the shorter-end of the yield curve (directly equates to lower negative duration), the fixed-pay rate of swaps across the entire yield curve experienced a quick, extremely sharp decrease during the first quarter of 2020. These decreases continued to occur during the second quarter of 2020 (just to a lesser extent). When considering the notable decrease in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, U.S. LIBOR, and the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) (including all other short-term rate metrics), all types of interest rate swaps were “vulnerable” to valuation decreases during the first and second quarters of 2020. The probability of a quick rise in short-term rates/yields has notably decreased since the onset of COVID-19. As such, the risk of rising interest rates has continued to drop as 2020 has progressed. As such, most sector peers have determined to either “prioritize” other types of derivative instruments or simply notably lower their hedging coverage ratio for the time being (which is something I agree with).

Along with recent decreases to the Fed Funds Rate, current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, and 6-month tenor/maturity decreased (83), (115), and (81) bps during the second quarter of 2020, respectively. The larger decrease in the three-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR is mainly due to the recent actions by the Fed to ease the recent partially inverted yield curve. Toward the end of the first quarter of 2020, the Fed Funds Rate was quickly “slashed” to near 0% to combat a high probability of a recession as a direct result of the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic (and its economic impacts).

Taking a step back, let us briefly get accustomed to general interest rate movements over the past several years and the impact on AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio. During 2017-2018, markets experienced a steady, gradual rise in short-term interest rates which directly impacted mREIT borrowing costs (as discussed in PART 1, repurchase loan rates). To combat this rise in borrowing costs, management believed AGNC’s risk management priority was to maintain the company’s protection across the “belly” of the yield curve. Due to AGNC’s more cautious risk management strategy, the company’s hedging coverage ratio was 95% and 94% as of 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018, respectively. While this ratio decreased to 77% as of 3/31/2019, it increased to 102% as of 12/31/2019. Regarding 2019’s increase, I believe AGNC was trying to “lock in,” at the time, some lower interest rate payer swaps during the summer of 2019. As rates/yields notably net decreased during the first quarter of 2020, AGNC was at a disadvantage as a higher hedging coverage ratio directly resulted in more severe derivative valuation losses (although lower negative durations partially helped mitigate an even more severe loss). That said, with the notable reduction of AGNC’s net (short) interest rate swaps position during March 2020, AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio decreased to 70% as of 3/31/2020 (32% quarterly decrease). However, in the current environment, that was still a fairly high hedging coverage ratio vs. other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC’s “net periodic interest income (costs/expense) of interest rate swaps.” If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC’s interest expense account during PART 1 of this article. With regard to AGNC’s interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 3/31/2020, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 0.94% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 0.15%. When calculated, AGNC’s weighted average fixed pay rate decreased (35) basis points (“bps”) during the first quarter of 2020 (positive trend) while the company’s weighted average floating receive rate decreased a notable (140) bps (a severely negative trend). As such, the spread between AGNC’s fixed pay rate and floating receive rate notably “inversed” by the end of the quarter which was a negative. With the recent decrease to LIBOR and other short-term rate equivalents (as discussed above), I'm projecting this negative net spread trend will continue during the second quarter of 2020 (even with active portfolio management). The severity of this spread will ultimately depend on the amount of interest rate payer swaps management cancelled/terminated and/or at what time during the quarter AGNC entered into new interest rate payer swap contracts.

When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I'm projecting AGNC will record a net periodic interest expense of ($70) million for the second quarter of 2020 versus $31 million during the prior quarter (some swaps have a one quarter “lag”).

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC’s interest rate swaps. As stated earlier, across all tenors/maturities there was a minor-modest decrease in the fixed pay rate of interest rate payer swap contracts during the second quarter of 2020. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts across all tenors/maturities had a net decrease of (5) - (40) bps.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I'm projecting the company’s second secondary sub-account had a net valuation loss of ($300) million for the second quarter of 2020. The includes the assumption AGNC’s management team continued to reduce the weighted average tenor of the portfolio, reduce the notional value of the net (short) position, and/or continue to reduce the weighted average fixed pay rate of this specific portfolio. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I'm projecting AGNC’s interest rate swaps had a total net valuation loss of ($370)million for the second quarter of 2020.

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 3/31/2020):

Estimate of ($15) Million; Skewed Range ($90) – $10 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “c)” in Table 4 Above Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial “up-front” costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking). However, a realized gain (loss) is only incurred (and is deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap) when the option expires/terminates/is sold.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the second quarter of 2020. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($9.6) billion as of 3/31/2020 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). AGNC increased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaptions position by ($0.7) billion during the first quarter of 2020. As of 3/31/2020, AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 10 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 9.5 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 2.23%.

Since an interest rate payer swap with a similar tenor/maturity had a fixed pay rate under 0.75% as of 6/30/2020, I'm projecting AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation loss of ($15) million for the second quarter of 2020. Simply put, unless markets experience a massive increase in overall rates/yields during 2020, the vast majority (if not all of) AGNC’s swaptions will eventually expire “worthless” (options will not be exercised prior to or at expiration).

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 3/31/2020):

Estimate of $5 Million; Range ($145) – $155 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “d)” in Table 4 Above Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company’s investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as “security borrowing transactions” and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at fair market value (“FMV”) based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation fluctuation for the second quarter of 2020. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 3/31/2020: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of $3.6 billion; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($4.2) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($1.0) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account’s face amount (“par”). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC decreased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by $8.4 billion during the first quarter of 2020.

Yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities fluctuated 5-(10) bps during the second quarter of 2020. Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I'm projecting AGNC’s U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation gain of $5 million for the second quarter of 2020. If AGNC slightly-modestly increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter, then its loss would be toward the low end of my projected range (more severe valuation loss). If AGNC switched to a net long U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter, then its gain would be towards the high end of my projected range (more enhanced valuation gain).

As stated earlier, all remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically mentioned above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. This includes valuation projections regarding the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only (“IO”) and principle-only (“PO”) strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities (“VIE”); 3) REIT equity securities (no position as of 3/31/2020); and 4) put options (when applicable).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I'm projecting AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation loss of ($310) million for the second quarter of 2020. Now, I want to briefly discuss my quarterly projection for AGNC’s net spread + NDR income for the and compare it to several prior quarters.

Brief Discussion of AGNC’s Net Spread + NDR Income:

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s net spread + NDR income. I believe this is a very important metric to analyze/project. I currently believe this metric (due to the company’s capital loss carryforward balance) is one of the best indicators of AGNC’s “true earnings power.” Thus, I believe this metric is, at the least, partially “linked” to the company’s dividend per share rate.

I show my projection for this figure in Table 5 below. All past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 5 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that have been shown/will be shown through this three-part article.

Table 5 – AGNC Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization adjustment) of $262, $321, and $308 million for the second, third, and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively (see red reference “O”). This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.49, $0.59, and $0.57 per common share, respectively (see red reference “O / P”). AGNC lowered the company’s monthly dividend per share rate from $0.18 to $0.16 per common share beginning in May 2019. When applying AGNC’s new monthly dividend per share rate in May 2019,this was an (overpayment) of ($0.01) per common share when compared to the company’s monthly dividends totaling $0.50 per common share for the second quarter of 2019. However, mainly due to AGNC’s extremely active strategy of obtaining lower fixed-rate interest rate payer swaps during the second and third quarters of 2019, the company was able to underpay its new quarterly dividend rate of $0.48 per common share by $0.11 and $0.09 per common share for the third and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Simply put, both were a notable underpayment.

Moving to 2020, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $313 million for the first quarter of 2020. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.57 per common share. AGNC’s monthly dividends totaled $0.48 per common share for the first quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was an underpayment of $0.09 per common share. However, the COVID-19 pandemic panic occurred in March 2020 and AGNC lowered the company’s investment portfolio by (25%) by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Let us now take a look at my projection for the second quarter of 2020. I'm projecting AGNC will report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch-up premium amortization adjustment) of $318 million for the second quarter of 2020. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.56 per common share. The main “culprit” for this projected attractive dividend per common share metric is the notable reduction in agency MBS borrowing costs. Due to AGNC’s reduced monthly dividend from $0.16 to $0.12 per common share starting in April 2020, when calculated this figure would be a notable underpayment of $0.20 per common share when compared to AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.36 per common share for the second quarter of 2020.

As discussed earlier, AGNC notably decreased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio late last quarter. As such, AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio decreased (25%) per a monetary standpoint to start the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the start of the first quarter of 2020. Back in April, I believe this was one of the main reasons why AGNC’s Board of Directors (“BoD”) cautiously/prudently lowered the company’s monthly dividend rate to $0.12 per common share starting in April 2020. When calculated, AGNC saved roughly $70 million in cash through this dividend per share rate reduction. Management previously stated to the public this new dividend per share rate will allow the company to retain capital to “put to use” in the future. Over the short term, it basically “shores up” additional cash/liquidity and will be used as an additional “buffer” if the COVID-19 pandemic causes any type of “stress” to agency MBS markets (which has been notably “tamped down” by the Fed).

With that said, I continue to believe AGNC will eventually increase the company’s monthly dividend of $0.12 per common share as several other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers have recently done (ARR and just this week ORC). While the “exact month” is certainly open to interpretation/speculation, I believe this minor-modest monthly dividend increase will occur prior to the end of 2020.

A) Net Income (Loss):

Estimate of $600 Million; Range $400 – 800 Million

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $1.02 Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range $0.67 – $1.38 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Red Reference “A” in Table 6 Below Next to the June 30, 2020 Column

Finally, let us look at my projection for AGNC's quarterly net income for the second quarter of 2020. This information is provided in Table 6 below.

Table 6 – AGNC Quarterly Net Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Four remaining accounts within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company’s net income (loss) amount are the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on investments measured at FMV through net income (loss), net; 2) management fee income (no longer applicable); 3) compensation expense; and 4) general/administrative expenses. In regards to the first listed account, this projection will be discussed in PART 3 of the article (even though it is part of AGNC’s net gain (loss) amount). While the remaining three accounts have been projected within Table 6, they are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

When the accounts from Table 6 above are combined, I'm projecting AGNC had net income of $600 million for the second quarter of 2020. After accounting for AGNC’s quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of $1.02 per share.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

To sum up the analysis above, I'm projecting AGNC will report the following account figure for the second quarter of 2020 (refer back to Table 4 and/or 6):

4) Quarterly Net Loss on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of ($310) Million

I'm also projecting AGNC will report the following net loss, EPS, and net spread + NDR income amounts for the second quarter of 2020 (refer back to Tables 5 and 6):

A) Quarterly Net Income of $600 Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.02 Per Share

- Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income (A Dividend Sustainability Metric) of $0.56 Per Common Share

AGNC’s projected net income of $600 million for the second quarter of 2020 is a notable increase when compared to a net loss of ($2.44) billion for the first quarter of 2020. This is mainly due to a projected extremely less severe loss on AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities as well as a notably more positive net interest income/spread figure when compared to the prior quarter.

As stated in PART 1 of this article, AGNC’s OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) but is excluded from the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts. As such, I suggest holding off on a “final verdict” regarding AGNC’s projected results for the second quarter of 2020 until PART 3 of this article is provided. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC’s “comprehensive income (loss)” amount is more important than the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 7/10/2020), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two months ago).

Therefore, as of 7/17/2020, I currently rate AGNC as a BUY.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $16.10 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $14.50 per share.Put another way, the following are my CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 21 mREIT stocks I currently cover each week):

$16.10 per share or above = SELL

$14.51 - $16.09 per share = HOLD

$12.91 - $14.50 per share = BUY

$12.90 per share or below = STRONG BUY

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements, 2) projected future derivative valuations, and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent Fed Funds Rate decrease to near 0%. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued, as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019). This also considers the recent announcement of the start of another round of “quantitative easing” that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

Finally, I believe my/our historical “track record”/accuracy regarding projected CURRENT BVs has surpassed most (if not all) professional analysts within the mREIT sector on a consistent basis. I believe this should “count for something” when it comes to overall reliability and value.

Note: PART 2 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2020. As such, a “final” conclusion will not be provided yet. PART 3 of this article will just pick up where PART 2’s analysis ends. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This will be followed by a projection of AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2020 and the company’s CURRENT BV in late July which will be available to readers prior to management’s earnings press release for the second quarter of 2020.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, 3/16/2020, and 4/6/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, $8.55, and $3.645 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $7.735 per share (yes, my last three purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017 and 4/6/2020, I increased my position in CHMI-A at a weighted average purchase price of $25.145 and $10.945 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI-A position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/8/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-A position at a weighted average sales price of $24.273 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 34.3% and 49.4%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 1.7 years. This calculates to a weighted average annualized total return of 29.7%.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in NYMT’s Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 3/22/2019 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. On 5/12/2020, 5/27/2020, and 5/28/2020, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $4.745, $5.144, and $5.086 per share, respectively. When combined, my GPMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.233 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position had a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 5/11/2020, I sold my entire MITT position at a weighted average sales price of $2.115 per share as my price target, at the time, was surpassed (as MITT’s estimated BV as of 4/30/2020 was even lower versus my previously projected (75%) quarterly BV decrease [6/30/2020 versus 3/31/2020]). This was my first “realized total loss” within either the mREIT or BDC sector since I began writing here on Seeking Alpha in 2013. With that said, my proportional allocation in MITT (versus the rest of the mREIT sector) was small.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately six months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately eight months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, 3/13/2020, and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50, $19.75, and $9.31 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $14.804 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 3/31/2020, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 and $8.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $16.182 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019 and 3/16/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 and $3.25 per share, respectively. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $4.027 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in NLY at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/6/2020, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series B preferred stock, (CHMI.PB) at a weighted average purchase price of $10.65 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/19/2020-6/24/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-B position at a weighted average sales price of $22.045 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 107.0%. I held this position for approximately 2.5 months.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of June 2020 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 85.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 89.1% out of 55 total past and present positions (updated monthly, multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have only 1 realized “total loss” in any of my past/sold positions (disclosed above; MITT). Both percentages experienced another minor-modest increase, when compared to April-May 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices versus pricing as of 6/30/2020. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time). Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.

I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV and NAV per share projections on all 21 mREIT and 15 BDC stocks I currently cover. These very informative (and “premium”) projections are provided through Colorado's S.A. Marketplace service. In addition, this includes additional data/analytics, weekly sector recommendations (including ranges), and exclusive "rapid fire" mREIT and BDC articles after earnings. For a full list of benefits I provide to the REIT Forum subscribers, please see my profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, GPMT, NLY, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ARR, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, DX, IVR, MITT, MORT, NRZ, NYMT, ORC, REM, REML, or TWO.



CO Wealth Management is currently long AGNC, AGNCM, AGNCO, CIM-A, NLY-F, NLY-G, NLY-I, and NRZ.