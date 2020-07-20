The guru behind perhaps the most high-profile and successful SPAC of all, Virgin Galactic, has recently taken two new SPACs public.

In light of the recent surge in interest in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and the high-profile successes of stocks that went public through SPACs such as Nikola (NKLA), DraftKings (DKNG), and, of course, Virgin Galactic (SPCE), there is a pair of similar SPACs from the same sponsor that I am surprised to see seem to have flown under the radar so far. In fact, these two SPACs are helmed by the orchestrator behind the Virgin Galactic deal himself, Chamath Palihapitiya. Palihapitiya, the founder and CEO of VC firm Social Capital, launched two new SPACs in April, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (NYSE:IPOB) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (NYSE:IPOC).

The primary difference between the two equities is that IPOB intends to target a U.S.-based company operating within the technology space, while IPOC's goal is to target a technology company outside of the United States.

When investing in SPACs, it is important to focus on the track record of the sponsor pulling the strings, and it would be hard to find a better track record than Chamath, especially when it comes to visionary and disruptive technology. An early employee at Facebook (FB), Mr. Palihapitiya left and started the hugely successful Social Capital, which he grew to over $1 billion in assets. At Social Capital, he was also an early investor in Slack (NYSE:WORK). Then, he orchestrated the deal to take the Virgin Galactic public via SPAC, which seems to have inspired this new wave of SPAC mergers.

(Chamath Palihapitiya. Image Source: CNBC)

While the stock has now come back down to earth after the market downturn, the stock surged to an intraday high of over $42 in February, which would represent a 400%+ return for those who bought in before the deal was announced and before the merger was completed. Even today's lower current price of around $23 a share would be a 230% return for early investors. Whether the surge in price was warranted on fundamentals or just a product of froth, either way, it was a great return for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, in looking at other high-profile SPAC mergers, one can see a similar surge in share price as news of their acquisition targets emerged. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU), which merged with DraftKings, started life last July as a company with a sub-$10 share price before the current SPAC mania emerged, before taking a meteoric run from the $11-12 range this spring to a high of almost $45 as excitement over the DraftKings merger rapidly drove the share price up.

Data by YCharts

Without belaboring the point, looking below, one can see similar trajectories for shares of Nikola Corporation and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) (which is planning to emerge with trucking manufacturer Hyliion). Obviously, Nikola has come down quite a bit from its highs, and many investors and analysts have questioned the long-term viability of its business model, but shareholders who had invested in the VectoIQ SPAC before it merged with Nikola have enjoyed great returns.

Data by YCharts

Investors can invest in IPOB at a price of $11.95 a share at the time of writing, or IPOC for approximately $11 a share at the time of writing. The market is barely pricing in any premium beyond the standard $10 price that SPACs go public at, despite Mr. Palihapitiya's strong track record, unparalleled connections in both the tech world and investment community, and the success we have seen from other recent SPAC merger announcements and completions such as Nikola, Hyliion, and DraftKings. This is why I believe shares could be a good value right now as more investors catch on to IPOB and IPOC and interest increases as we hear about the announcement and completion of a deal. Investors can also buy the IPOB.U shares which include ¼ of a warrant each for $12.83 or the IPOC.U shares which also include ¼ of a warrant each for $12.10.

IPOC raised $720 million, after originally planning to go public at $600 million but increasing the offering because of increased demand, while the smaller, U.S.-focused IPOB raised $360 million. I am bullish on both equities, but given the larger size (and thus the potential to 'take down' a tech unicorn) and the huge potential for tech in international and emerging markets (I am presuming the acquiree will be in Asia), I am most interested in IPOC.

Of course, investing in a SPAC comes with serious risk as the majority of SPACs have historically ended up underperforming the market and because investors are taking a leap of faith without having a real idea of what business the SPAC will acquire or if they will get a good value. There's also always the opportunity cost of holding onto the SPAC if it treads water while awaiting a deal or if a deal can't be reached. However, if a deal is not reached and investors eventually have their money returned, the $10 offering price would at least serve as a backstop.

As my fellow Seeking Alpha colleague Chris DeMuth Jr., who extensively follows the SPAC space has noted:

The good news is that some succeed and some of this success is for analyzable and durable reasons. The top ten deSPACed stocks...have an average share price of $25.50 up from $10. On a percentage basis, their warrants did even better. They share certain characteristics. They are larger than the average SPAC. They tend to have experienced sponsors backed by an investment bank, private equity firm, or hedge fund. They are disproportionately likely to have worked with one of the top underwriters."

I believe Chamath's Social Capital Hedosophia II and Hedosophia III funds would certainly fit this criterion. (Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner for IPOB and IPOC).

However, based on Chamath's involvement, the trajectory of similar SPACs and the market's appetite for these types of mergers, I believe that investors who are interested would get a good value at current prices and before news of the deal emerges by adding IPOB (and IPOB.U) and IPOC (and IPOC.U) to their portfolios as speculative positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IPOB.U, IPOC.U over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investing in SPACs involves substantial risk. Potential investors should use this article as a starting point for their own research and due diligence. Before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. I am not a registered financial advisor or investment professional. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. This article is for general information purposes only, and should not be relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.