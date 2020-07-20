As long-time readers know, I appreciate the unique features of utility stocks. The justifications for my love affair are various and include the sector’s predictable cash flow, their mostly assured return on investment, their stability of earnings, and the confidence of their dividends. Utilities investors can choose from multiple sub-industries in the utility sector: water, natural gas, electricity distribution, electricity transmission, electricity generation, multi-industry, mostly regulated or not. Some large utilities mix and match these industries. Investors can select utilities that are local, regional, and multi-state, but all investors should be cognizant of the geography each utility services as there are substantial differences in the business prospects based on location.

I love the utility sector as a stable component of my asset allocation bucket titled “Bought Primarily for Income” and due to their lower equity risk as shown by their below market 3-yr beta ratios. But of the 85+ publicly traded utilities, how does an investor begin to quantify quality?

For investment due diligence, many investors focus on credit ratings as a determinant of long-term viability. With the current disruptions in the utility sector caused by the pandemic, maintaining strong credit ratings becomes more critical to investors. Others consider the consistency of earnings and dividend growth. Another avenue for research focuses on the regulatory nature of utilities. As these firm’s profitability lies at the footsteps of state regulators, some investors review the regulatory environment provided by each oversight body. It would be hard to argue that utilities earning the highest credit ratings, generating the consistently high earnings and dividend growth, and operating in states with the accommodating regulatory agencies should be considered as the “best” utilities.

In 2019, S&P raised the credit ratings of 20 utilities and lowered the credit ratings for 15 companies. Fitch increased 12 utilities while decreasing 15. According to industry publication Utility Dive, in the face of COViD 19 disruptions some utilities have fewer financial cushions to maintain their current credit ratings. With various utilities increasing their debt load in response to historically low borrowing costs and due to current business weakness, credit rating reviews could become a more crucial aspect of utility investor due diligence. Edison Electric Institute EEI is a major trade organization for regulated utilities and boasts 45 active members representing the largest electric and multi-utilities in the sector. EEI publishes a quarterly review of sector data, including S&P credit ratings. The 4th quarter 2019 list of its member’s quarterly credit ratings provides a great starting point for credit ratings review for the sector. Adding mostly natural gas distribution utilities to the mix improves the count to 51.

To make it to the Best of the Best Utilities list, firms must have an A- credit rating and higher by S&P, with most of the sector currently rated as BBB+. This narrowed the list to 15 companies, or only 29% of those reviewed.

I have advocated over the years for utility investors to focus on the importance of the quality of regulatory oversight as the future of the firms under their jurisdiction depends greatly on the type and level of credit support offered by their state public utility commissions. With more utilities shedding non-regulated assets and businesses, evaluating regulatory oversight also becomes more important. Understanding the importance of regulatory financial support on a specific utility’s ability to manage its debt and liabilities, S&P Credit began offering a simple evaluation solution. S&P recently moved this publication to its new service, Regulatory Research Associates RRA, and it is called State Regulatory Evaluations: Regulatory Climate for Energy Utilities. RRA classifies state support under the broad categories of “Above Average”, “Average” and “Below Average”, with each broad category separated into thirds. More information can be found from a June SA article titled Utilities: Regulatory Environment, COVID-19, And Taxes - Location Matters.

There are 10 states listed in 2017 as being Above Average in support of financial support of the utilities under their jurisdiction. To make the Best of the Best Utilities list, firms must operate within states listed as having Above Average support.

Stock research firm CFRA publishes investment reviews of around 5,000 stocks. A few years ago, CFRA purchased the legendary S&P Stock Review business along with several of their priority tools. One of these tools is S&P Equity Quality Rating, which dates to the 1950s, and evaluates companies’ consistency in expanding earnings and dividend over the previous 10 years. The tool is now called the SPGMI rating and the “average” firm is rate B+. Especially for utility investors, corporate earnings growth and sharing the rewards with shareholders in the form of higher cash payments is an important part of long-term share price appreciation.

To be included in the Best of the Best Utilities list, a firm must be SPGMI rated as A- and better for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth.

The criteria listed above (S&P credit rating of A- and better, state regulatory oversight evaluation rated “Above Average” and a SPGMI rating of A- and better) produced just seven companies. Interestingly, five are considered diversified multi-utilities with both electric and natural gas businesses and one each for electric and natural gas.

The company with the highest credit rating of the group is MGE Energy (MGEE) with AA-. MGEE operates in the state Wisconsin whose PUC is rates as Above Average for its financial support and has MGEE management has earned an A- SPGMI rating. MGE Energy is a small-cap utility with a market capitalization of $2.2 billion and is a holding company whose largest subsidiary is Madison Gas and Electric. Morningstar lists MGEE as a small-cap core holding for its investment style boxes. Madison Gas and Electric services over 310,000 electric and natural gas customers in south-central and western portions of WI.

In 2019, the regulated utility segment earned $1.74 per share and power generating assets added $0.59 per share. MGE Energy also has investments in privately held FERC-regulated electric transmission firm American Transmission Company and its development arm, ATC Holdco LLC. ATC and its subsidiaries own and operates almost 10,000 miles of electric transmission lines and substations in portions of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. ATC generates about 8%, or $0.20 per share. For 2019, MGEE EPS were $2.51, 3.7% above 2018. 2020 EPS are estimated to be relatively flat at $2.49 and growth is expected to return in 2021 with earnings around $2.61 per share.

MGE Energy has paid a dividend since 1920 (110 years) and has raised its dividend annually since 1975 (45 years). Management just announced its latest dividend increase by 5.0%, in line with its 5-yr average annual distribution growth of 4.5%. With the new annual dividend of $1.48 and shares trading at $66, the forward yield is a bit light of its peers at 2.2%. Over the previous 5 years, MGEE yield has been between 1.7% and 3.2%, and the current yield is about mid-range.

MGE Energy has a strong balance sheet. Management has been prudent over the years concerning both adding leverage and maintaining share count. The current debt to equity ratio is a very reasonable 0.64 versus many of its sector peers with ratios of 1.00 to 1.50. Management maintained a steady share count since 2009 at 34.6 million shares. The 10-yr streak of no share increases sets MGEE apart from the vast majority of utility firms in an industry known for serial dilutive share issuers. However, this year, management issued its first share count expansion by issuing an additional 1.5 million shares.

However, not all is rainbows and unicorns for MGE Energy. MGEE electricity customer base is 56% commercial and industrial and 35% residential which could negatively impact demand during the current economic slowdown. Another negative is the large exposure MGEE has to coal power generating. Although the company is building out its solar capacity, in 2019, coal represented 50% of generating fuel, natural gas 14%, renewables 14% and 22% of electricity sold was from purchased power. MGEE has a program in place to reduce carbon emissions 40% from 2005 by 2030 and to be net-zero carbon by 2050.

Interestingly, MGE Energy is trading as an EV/EBITDA of 14.7, which is at the top of recent electric utility acquisition value range of 12x to 15x. According to Morningstar, MGEE has a long history of trading at or above fair value, as shown in the graphic below.

Source: Morningstar.com

From a technical trading vantage point, MGE Energy had a technical breakout on July 15 when it broke above $66. Below is a Point and Figure chart from stockcharts.com showing the breakout.

Source: stockcharts.com

From stockchart.com Chart School, a "Double Top Breakout" is explained as:

The most fundamental P&F buy signal is when an X-Column breaks above the high of the prior X-Column. These two columns are separated by an O-Column. X-Columns denote rising prices, while O-Columns signify falling prices. The first rising X-Column establishes direction. The middle O-Column represents a bounce that establishes support. The third X-Column triggers the higher high. The ability to break above the prior high demonstrates strength associated with an uptrend. As the most common signal in the P&F universe, Double Top Breakouts are also the most prone to whipsaw and failure. These breakouts should be viewed in the context of the bigger picture.

More information on MGE Energy can be found from its June investors presentation.

Against the backdrop of the market’s fundamental trading strength is what I call a stock’s liquidity risk as shown during the “Great Swan Dive of March 2020”. During this time, MGEE declined 31% from $80 to $55. My crystal ball is quite cloudy right now, but I am generally leaning to a return to overall market weakness as the earnings impact and longevity of the present economic downturn begins to take a bite out the current bull run’s endurance.

With this backdrop, I am placing a starter position in MGEE based on a GTC order at $58, or a retrenchment to approximately 50% from its current price to the levels of late March 2020. MGE Energy does not appear to have any preferred shares outstanding but has a direct stock purchase and dividend reinvestment plan with a minimum investment of $250.

While light on distribution income, investors looking for a small-cap utility with strong fundamentals and a shareholder friendly management team should consider MGE Energy.

Author’s Note: Below is the spreadsheet of the seven companies that qualify for inclusion in the Best of the Best Utilities. Over the next several weeks, I anticipate offering reviews of these utility stocks.

In addition, the states consider by RRA as being More Constructive/Above Average #2: Alabama, Virginia, and Wisconsin. States considered More Constructive/Above Average #3: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGEE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.