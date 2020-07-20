Avon Rubber (OTCPK:AVNBF) announced on the 2nd July that they have sold their dairy division 'milkrite | InterPuls' to DeLaval Holding for a total cash consideration of £180 million. I believe this was the correct decision to dispose of the business and it will allow Avon Rubber to focus on its core operations; its protection arm. Focusing on this high growth area creates ample opportunity for Avon going forward to secure more material contracts, while the company will continue to benefit from the contracts they have already secured.

This marks the latest stage of the company's transformation that has seen it move from a traditional rubber company best-known for its car tyres to a company that is "a recognised global leader in respiratory and ballistic protection for the world's Militaries and First Responders".

The sale will give Avon a net £160 million cash injection after the company agreed to a one-off £20 million contribution to strengthen the company's pension scheme funding position. Avon's dairy arm had previously provided 28 percent of FY19 revenues. 'milkrite' was a profitable and growing business. The disposal of this asset clearly shows management's intent to place a greater focus on further growing its core protection business. The capital now received from the sale of 'milkrite' may be used to increase market share in these forms of protection. The sale also brings Avon into net cash positive territory after previously having a net debt of £66 million (including lease liabilities of £21m) at the end of March 2020.

The company's core protection business has continued to impress over the last year as Avon has benefited from a number of new military contracts. One of which was a sustainment contract with the US Department of Defense which has a maximum value of $50 million over five years. On signing the deal, the company then received its first order a week later for a total of £13 million. Whilst it was beneficial for Avon Rubber to obtain consistent income from their dairy arm, I believe the single-minded focus on the protection business will drive greater growth in revenues and profitability going forward.

The new large injection of capital from the sale will give Avon increased resources for potential acquisitions for the company's protection business. Acquisitions have previously been a big driver of growth for Avon. The company agreed to acquire 3M's (NYSE:MMM) ballistic protection business back in 2019 for $91 million and this acquisition closed in January 2020 following regulatory approval. When acquiring companies, Avon does well to integrate them into the business and uses the parent company's reputation and network to secure new contracts. Following the 3M ballistic protection acquisition, Avon secured two significant long-term body armour contracts, one of which will be worth $265 million over four years. Acquisitions also allow Avon to expand its product offerings. The 3M acquisition gave the company a footing in helmets and armour and these provided £14 million of sales in H1 2020. These H1 results show that the new acquisition contributed 18.8% of the H1 sales and also that the company grew organic sales by 9.5%.

Avon Rubber remains heavily tied to military spending. Much of the company's revenues and contracts come from the US Department of Defense, with whom the company maintains a strong relationship and long-term beneficial contracts. The company's half-year report highlighted how much Avon has been benefiting from multiple contract wins. Orders received increased 24.2% year on year proving that the company continued to secure material contracts. Revenue for the period was up 28.7% to £94.7 million. This also allowed adjusted profit before tax to improve significantly to £14.7 million (+67%), representing 38.1p earnings per share for the half year. Reported statutory earnings did decline but this was due to one-off charges largely related to the deal.

Avon doesn't just benefit from US military contracts but also from the strong rest of the world demand which was seen in H1 2020. This was predominantly fuelled by greater sales in spares and accessories. This was particularly true for the company's core M50 respirator masks designed for military use:

The M50 mask system remains an important part of this protection portfolio and the benefit of the installed base of over two million masks continues to support strong sustainable revenues from our filters, spares and accessories portfolio. Discussions with the U.S. DOD regarding the anticipated long term sustainment contract for the M50 mask system are at an advanced stage.

Whilst Avon Rubber trades on a fairly pricey historic P/E multiple of more than 35x, I am not concerned due to the strength of Avon Rubber's underlying business and the number of contracts that the company has continued to secure across 2020. Many of these new contracts are long term and will benefit Avon with consistent revenues for years to come both from the initial sales and then from the spares and repair contracts into the future. These new contracts will continue to build the company's relationship with the US Department of Defense, and I would expect further material contracts to be secured going forward. The Department of Defense has also shifted to higher value products reflecting the importance of personal battlefield protection, and this shift will further benefit the company going forward

Add in the new liquidity which is available for acquisitions and can also only aid in weathering issues that may be created in the current crisis and this puts the company in a strong position. I would suggest that the company would also be in a strong position to acquire further debt and/or to raise new equity funding if the opportunity of a sizeable acquisition presented itself.

Looking at the challenges ahead, the first of these may be regulatory issues. For example, if the company was seen to dominate the protection industry, they may fall foul of regulators in different countries. However, the global nature of the industry would tend to reduce the risk of measurable or reportable market dominance.

A second risk is the impact of COVID-19 on military spending. As countries recover from the crisis, government spending could become focused on other areas such as healthcare (including PPE) and reduced military spending may be a possibility. However, Avon mitigates this risk somewhat through the many long-term contracts and programmes they have already in place. The other defensive aspect of their business is the supply of protective equipment to non-military emergency services. Supply to police and fire services, for example, is likely to be unaffected.

Conclusion

Avon continues to see strong demand across its product offerings. When shipments of the M50 military masks dipped, sales of other products such as the aviation-focused M69 masks offset this. With a strong expansion plan and ample liquidity following the sale of the company's dairy arm, I am bullish on Avon even after the large run up in the share price seen over the last year. I believe the premium is justified as the company looks set to benefit from the material contracts already secured, will look to further boost the order book into 2021, and will be eyeing up some sizeable new acquisitions.

