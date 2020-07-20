The shutdown order was in response to insufficient action by company management to resolve the requirements of the first order.

The court initially did not recommend either draining the pipeline or removing it until the permit issue was resolved.

Energy Transfer has been in court for about four years now to resolve the permit issues of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

There has been a fair amount of talk about activist judges, Trump judges, and Obama judges. The management of Energy Transfer (ET) would have you believe that the latest Dakota Access Pipeline is "unfair." The fact is though that most judges cite precedents and rarely strive for "new territory." Many companies know whether or not a judge is likely to be overruled based upon past history. Those judges who are frequently overruled appear to be in the minority. Most of the time, a well-researched opinion by any judge stands and the participants in the case know that.

Old Headlines

Sometimes a recent headline omits some very relevant history. Management also may omit that history to prove their point to shareholders that they have been wronged.

Federal Judge Declines to Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline While Corps Corrects Errors in Environmental Review

First I need to thank Raw Energy for pointing me in the right direction of these references.

In the case of the ongoing Dakota Access Pipeline Dispute, the judge several years ago did not shut down the pipeline or order a halt to any construction. Instead he ordered the environmental study that was done at the time to repair potential deficiencies or appeal his order successfully. Repairing the deficiency includes a more comprehensive study if that's needed to satisfy the court order. This decision of course did not receive anything near the coverage of what was to come. If anything this was a typically boring trial to most observers that really did not merit a lot of press coverage.

However it did begin to lay the groundwork for what was to come. Now when the latest opinion did catch a lot of sensational attention, this first ruling was not anywhere in the news.

Fast Forward To 2020

Then came the news that really got the attention of most investors for the first time:

"Dakota Access Pipeline Shut Down"

Since this dramatic headline of many articles caught the attention of many investors, there appears to be a righteous indignation of Mr. Market of an activist or liberal judge soaring into untouched territory.

But really management appears to have gambled that since no pipeline was ever shut down, that the judge would not be the first to do so here. Therefore they completed the pipeline and began operations without really satisfying the initial court order even though the judgment itself appears to show the process "going against the company."

The current permit was issued upon the change of administrations. But those of us who follow paperwork know that incomplete or insufficient or just plain deficient paperwork will not allow a project to move forward no matter who issues the permit. The satisfaction of the court order appears to have been appealed (or other appropriate actions) but not satisfied.

In this case, as noted above, several parts of the permit needed clarification. It should be noted that the decision to complete construction and start operation of the pipeline without the settlement of the issues above places the risk of what happens next entirely on management.

This is important to shareholders because such a sequence of events is unlikely to be revealed to shareholders because the liability amount (if any) is not known and the payment date is uncertain. Therefore this falls under a routine disclosure or the usual management business in the 10-K and 10-Q as an either routine liability or one whose cost cannot be determined (but management assumes zero right now).

But once a decision like this becomes public, then income shareholders need to re-evaluate whether or not they want to depend upon the income from an investment where management makes these kinds of decisions.

Note that the court depended upon the faith of the parties involved to resolve the deficiencies of the permit. Energy Transfer management had to know that the plaintiffs would bring a non-compliance to the attention of the court at the earliest opportunity. Indeed the latest decision does reference several actions as well as related cases.

There was a general expression of opinion that the court did not order an Environmental Impact Study initially. That's literally true. However, anyone receiving a court order of the nature of the first case needs to be enough of a self starter to resolve the issues raised by the first ruling. Therefore as activities progress, an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) may become very necessary despite a directive to do one. That appears to be the case with Energy Transfer.

When one appears before the court for at least the second time since the original opinion with the same failed defense, then the court has to conclude that the problems run a little bit deeper than things appeared to be several years in the past. Far more importantly the "good faith efforts" of the defendants now comes into question along with a possible required stronger action.

The result of this was that the court now ruled for a shutdown of the pipeline. That ruling finally made the headlines and got the attention of investors. However, it was the decision of Energy Transfer management to begin construction before all permits were sufficiently valid in the first place. In this day and age, a permit issued with deficient paperwork in any way shape or form is the responsibility of management to uncover before major expenses are incurred.

In the case of Energy Transfer, the permit was invalidated at the point where some significant construction was completed. Management further compounded the problem by completing the pipeline and beginning the operation of the pipeline during the various proceedings. Left out of this discussion was a possible management strategy to get all permits before construction ever began.

That means the appeals court will now deal with a company that did not emphasize the requirements of the original court order several years back. Obviously after about four years and several other proceedings referenced in the case, it had to become obvious to management what was required to eliminate the current situation. The courts now get to decide if the defendants had a "bad attitude" toward authority in general as shown by a potentially willful disregard of at least part of the court order.

To further complicate the issue, a recent Supreme Court ruling has told Oklahoma to honor all treaties made with the Indians. A lot will depend upon the treaties in place for the current case. However, the plaintiffs could have a stronger bargaining position due to that Supreme Court ruling.

Summary

What initially appeared to be an outlandish ruling by an activist judge instead appears to be a well-grounded opinion. A threat to the system was created by a management who finished a pipeline without the required permit paperwork (or study). The unknown caused by Energy Transfer management actions is the remedy that will survive appeals (maybe even to the supreme court).

The appeals court did stay the shutdown order until the appeals court can consider the case. However, that stay really does not signal how the court will rule once the case is heard.

Probably the largest apparent problem that Energy Transfer Management has is a failure to satisfy the initial court ruling or to successfully appeal that ruling so that it was overturned. Courts tend to take such situations very seriously. Therefore unless management is successful in getting the ruling overturned, there are a range of remedies in the current situation that include removing the pipeline. However small one deems such an extreme possibility, it's clear that income investors should not be subject to the possibility at all.

The current situation may take awhile to resolve. But the units of Energy Transfer are unlikely to appreciate in value much until this potential liability is resolved. Sometimes management strategy, as in this case, involves far more risk than the financial statements themselves reveal.

