Man Wah's proposed acquisition of Singapore furniture company HTL International is positive because the acquisition price is cheap and it will expand the company's production capacity and sales channels.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese furniture manufacturer Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCPK:MAWHF) (OTCPK:MAWHY) [1999:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Man Wah published on January 2, 2020. Man Wah's share price has increased by +49% from HK$5.55 as of December 31, 2019, to HK$8.31 as of July 17, 2020, since my initiation. Man Wah trades at 17.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a significant premium to its historical mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 11.7 times and 12.4 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) dividend yield of 2.8%.

Man Wah announced its FY2020 financial results and a new proposed acquisition on May 15, 2020, and July 12, 2020, respectively. These were positive share price drivers for the company, as evidenced by Man Wah's share price surge by +80% from HK$4.61 as of May 14, 2020, to HK$8.31 as of July 17, 2020. Man Wah's proposed acquisition of Singapore furniture company HTL International (OTCPK:HWATY) is positive because the acquisition price is cheap and it will expand the company's production capacity and sales channels. Man Wah also achieved positive top-line and bottom-line growth in FY2020, despite US-China trade tensions, COVID-19, and weak global economic growth.

Nevertheless, positives have already been priced into Man Wah's valuations. There could be potential downside risks for the company's business operation and financial performance in FY2021, if COVID-19 fails to be effectively contained, especially in specific overseas markets such as the US and Europe, which Man Wah has a significant presence in. Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, I retain my Neutral rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in Man Wah shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers MAWHF and MAWHY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1999:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million and market capitalization is above $4.0 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Man Wah shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Fiera Capital Corporation, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

New Acquisition

On July 12, 2020, Man Wah announced that the company is proposing to acquire a 60% equity interest in HTL International Holdings Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based manufacturer of furniture and sofa. The proposed acquisition of HTL International is positive for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Man Wah's acquisition of a 60% stake in HTL International is clearly a case of buying a distressed asset for a bargain. The acquisition consideration of $60 million (or HK$468 million) is only equivalent to 0.62 times P/B (net asset value of $161 million as of March 2020) and 2.6 times historical FY2019 P/E (FY2019 net profit of $38,520). Such cheap valuations are possible because HTL International is a distressed asset. In the company's acquisition announcement, Man Wah noted that HTL International is "under an interim judicial management order in Singapore, following a demand by a bank creditor for the repayment of debt."

Secondly, the acquisition of HTL International offers Man Wah a much faster means of increasing its production capacity and expanding its sales channel in Europe & other international markets, vis-a-vis building things from scratch.

According to the company's website, HTL International operates "eight fully integrated manufacturing facilities in China and one assembly plant in Europe" and has a "presence in over 52 countries." It is likely to take more time and be more expensive for Man Wah to construct new plants, as opposed to leveraging on HTL International's current manufacturing facilities.

Separately, one of HTL International's key assets is Corium Italia, a luxury Italian furniture company, which HTL International bought in 2012. In contrast, Man Wah's exposure to Europe and other international markets is relatively small. Man Wah derived 50.7% and 28.9% of its FY2020 revenue from North America and China, respectively. On the other hand, Europe and overseas markets contributed a mere 7.7% of the company's sales in FY2020.

Thirdly, the dire state of affairs that HTL International has got into is a reflection of how the US-China trade war and weak global economic conditions in the past two years have led many small to mid-sized furniture companies close to the brink of collapse. This suggests that market leaders such as Man Wah will be the beneficiary of market share gains, as the global furniture market consolidates with smaller and weaker players exiting the industry. Also, with HK$2 billion of cash on the company's books and a manageable gross debt-to-asset ratio of 30.1% as of March 31, 2020, Man Wah has the capacity to capitalize on acquisition opportunities in the industry in an opportunistic manner going forward.

FY2020 Results Above Expectations And Positive FY2021 Outlook

Man Wah reported the company's FY2020 financial results on May 15, 2020. The company's revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders grew +8% and +20% YoY to HK$12,144 million and HK$1,638 million, respectively. On a semi-annual basis, Man Wah's 2HFY2020 revenue of HK$6,552 million represented a +13% YoY growth, while its 2HFY2020 earnings grew +33% YoY to HK$932 million.

Man Wah's FY2020 results clearly beat market expectations. The company's other products and China business segments were bright spots last year.

Man Wah's other products (versus its core sofa products) business segment, which includes the sale of "chairs, mattresses, smart furniture spare parts and metal mechanism for recliners", saw sales grow +35% YoY to HK$2,453 million in FY2020, and a fifth of the company's overall sales. Specifically, Man Wah's bedding product sales more than doubled with a +133.5% YoY increase in revenue in the last financial year. Man Wah's China sales grew +12.1% YoY to HK$6,163 million in FY2020, which helped to more than offset a -15.4% YoY decline for its North American business that delivered HK$3,508 million in sales last year.

The company's overall gross profit margin also expanded by +230 basis points from 34.1% in FY2020 in 36.4% in FY2021. This was attributable to a larger sales contribution from the China market (higher gross margin of 39.8% in FY2020 as compared to 34.2% for the North American business), and a faster-than-expected ramp-up of the company's new Vietnam plant (higher operating capacity translate to greater economies of scale and larger profits).

Looking ahead, market consensus expects Man Wah's revenue and net income to increase by +6% and +11% YoY to HK$12,845 million and HK$1,827 million, in FY2021 respectively. There could be downside risks to the company's financial numbers for FY2021 if lockdown and social distancing measures are tightened in the company's overseas markets due to COVID-19. This could potentially lead to production disruptions and reduction in physical channel sales for a prolonged period of time, which will be negative for Man Wah.

Valuation And Dividends

Man Wah trades at 19.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 17.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$8.31 as of July 17, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 11.7 times and 12.4 times, respectively.

Man Wah offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) dividend yield of 2.3% and a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 2.8%. The company proposed a final dividend of HK$0.12 per share for 2HFY2020, which brought full-year FY2020 dividends per share to HK$0.19. This represents a +37% YoY growth in absolute terms and an increase in the company's dividend payout ratio from 34% in FY2019 to 44% in FY2020.

Notably, Man Wah's dividend payout ratio has been as high as 50-60% between FY2016 and FY2018. The company's dividend payout ratio dropped to 34% in FY2019, as it set aside capital for a new Vietnam manufacturing plant that was established to mitigate the negative impact of US tariffs on its products made in China. With the construction of the Vietnam plant completed, it is likely that Man Wah's dividend payout could increase to 50% and above going forward. Market consensus expects Man Wah's dividends per share to increase by +26% YoY to HK$0.24 in FY2021, which implies a dividend payout ratio of approximately 50%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Man Wah include a failure to integrate future acquisitions well, weaker-than-expected sales growth especially in specific overseas markets where COVID-19 hasn't been effectively contained, and a lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Man Wah shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

