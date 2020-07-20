In addition, VNO provides a juicy dividend yield of 7.2% that makes the investment extra attractive for long term investors who are willing to wait for the normalization to take place.

VNO meets all of these conditions by having lower leverage than most of its peers and a portfolio packed with trophy assets.

To invest in office REITs which are facing serious headwinds, one has to look for strong balance sheets and properties with marvelous locations.

On a YTD basis, VNO has declined ca. 45% amid the drastic lockdowns in NYC and potentially impaired prospects for the NYC's office space.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is a U.S. equity REIT with a focus to office space primarily in New York, Manhattan area. VNO has a market cap of just under $7 billion which makes it the second largest REIT in the sector "diversified".

The reason why VNO is classified under "diversified" REIT sector according to NAREIT is because of portfolio exposure to various segments. The NOI generated by VNO is derived from NYC offices (66% of the total NOI), NYC retail (20%), theMart (14%), and the rest from the Penn District.

TheMart building is based in Chicago and is deemed as A+ real estate with the majority of space linked to offices. Similarly, the Penn District is the epicenter of Manhattan that in the VNO's portfolio is comprised of office space, campus area, retail, hotels and apartments. The lion's share of the Penn District for VNO though is associated with office buildings.

Source: Ycharts

If we compare the YTD performance between VNO and the broader REIT index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), we can notice how huge the divergence has been. VNO has significantly underperformed the VNQ, not even speaking about the S&P 500 which is more or less flat since the start of the year.

There are a myriad of reasons why VNO has lagged behind so much, but the following are the main ones:

The office space has really been hit extra hard since the outbreak of COVID-19. The extent of drawdowns experienced by office REITs is rather similar to those of retail and lodging. The virus has introduced a huge uncertainty in the office space. The temporary work-from-home orders entail a great degree of permanency where both employers and employees could potentially realize that remote work is possible and that it comes with huge advantages (less commute, cost savings etc.). All this imposes headwinds across the sector where the likelihood of declining future cash flows is elevated.

Most of the cash NOI of VNO is derived from NYC area which in the recent years and especially during the virus period is experiencing falling property prices. So before going into the virus period, there was already an existing headwind for VNO. This can also be seen in the 2018 and 2019 "like-for-like" NOI growth, which was negative. Currently, there is an intense chatter about NYC facing "urban depopulation".

Finally, the current social distancing measures in place as well as an ongoing battle with the COVID-19 have forced many VNO's tenants to vacate some of the buildings. The actual usage of the VNO portfolio has fallen dramatically that has resulted in a notable amount of deferred rents.

Now, let me explain why I think VNO provides a good opportunity for long-term profits from the stock price appreciation in the meantime allowing an investor to collect juicy dividends - currently at 7.22%.

Fortress balance sheet

The most important thing, in my opinion, before entering in any new equity position is the balance sheet. During these turbulent market times with very high uncertainty about the future (especially for the office landlords) it is extremely important to possess a strong balance sheet that is loaded with ample amounts of liquidity.

Source: SEC filing 10-Q

As of Q1, 2020, VNO had $5.6 billion in mortgage payables (secured debt) and $2.3 billion in unsecured debt. The net-debt/EBITDA on a TTM basis is just over 6x that compared to the sector average of 8.4x could be considered a relatively healthy level.

The freshly drawn $50 million in February was stipulated at LIBOR + 1% that is significantly below the weighted average interest rates in the table above. Just as many other REITs out there, VNO has a good opportunity to refinance and tap new debt on very attractive terms going forward. This will obviously stimulate the underlying FFO.

Not only the leverage profile seems safe for VNO, but also the liquidity is robust; see an excerpt from the most recent 10-Q below:

As of March 31, 2020, we have $3.4 billion of liquidity comprised of $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $1.7 billion available on our $2.75 billion revolving credit facilities.

From the indebtedness perspective, VNO looks safe and better than most of the peers. This is a very positive sign which increases the Company's flexibility to be opportunistic and, most importantly, to survive a potentially painful period ahead.

Trophy properties

Personally, I prefer not to invest against secular shifts (e.g., increased remote work). However, in real estate business there is a popular saying: location, location, location. In other words, as long as your real estate is rightly structured and placed in high traffic areas, there will always be a demand for it. It is hard to imagine how NYC could become a ghost town. There might be a risk of a certain property type falling out of favor (e.g., retail, hotel or office), but the traffic will always be there.

Considering that VNO holds a portfolio which is packed with class A properties and that it has a sufficient balance sheet strength to initiate large scale repurposements (either via existing liquidity or additional debt), the probability is quite high that the top-line will not shrink a lot.

The trophy assets are really the key to maintaining and potentially increasing the shareholder value for VNO.

Relatively strong top-line

According to the latest quarterly report, VNO collected 83% of the rents despite the fact that many buildings were completely empty during the harshest COVID-19 period when the whole NYC was in a lockdown.

Going into the lockdown period, VNO took drastic measures to preserve its liquidity reserves. For instance, large capex programs got suspended, bonuses canceled and unnecessary staff fired.

If we adjust for items which affect period-to-period comparison of quarterly FFO, VNO reported by $0.07 lower in FFO per share in Q1, 2020 relative to Q, 2019 ($0.72 and $0.79, respectively). A decline of ca. 10% is a very positive result in the light of a period of severe social distancing measures.

Currently, the TTM dividend per share of VNO is $2.64 and the dividend yield 7.2%. If we assume the same level of quarterly FFO going forward, the dividend would be fully covered (payout ratio of 91%). The consensus estimate for 2020 and 2021 FFO lands at $3.15 and $3.16, respectively. This again implies a fully covered dividend.

Final thoughts

To invest in office REITs it is important to look for companies with strong balance sheets and structurally attractive properties in high traffic areas. Even if there will be a permanent drop in demand for office and retail, VNO would have the luxury to restructure the properties in order to keep extracting the cash flows (e.g., via new apartments buildings).

I think that VNO is a solid bet for a long-term investor who has the patience to wait for the normalization in the economy, and who in the meantime wishes to capture an above average dividend yield that is fully covered with the underlying cash flows. The probability of losing a significant amount of capital by investing in VNO is limited.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.