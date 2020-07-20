ANGPY is subject to various jurisdictional risks and challenges, however, the impact of these challenges is downplayed by the positive catalysts mentioned above.

This situation is encouraging since palladium prices are more than 2x that of platinum and the increasing ratio adds positively to ANGPY's profit potential.

Thesis

If you had invested $1,000 in Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY) back in 2018 when I wrote that the company was underrated by the market due to the nature of its core product namely, PGM (read: Platinum Group Metals), your investment today would stand at $2,600+, reflecting a gain of ~170%.

COVID-19 has badly impacted the operational performance of Anglo American Platinum during H1 2020 but there's much in store for the remainder of the year, and the stock promises suitable upside from the current levels.

In this article, I will discuss the opportunity for growth in ANGPY's share price accruing from a potential upside in PGM prices, as well as a relatively stronger operational second half of the year (compared with the first). I will also highlight the risks associated with an investment in the company. Let's get into the details.

[Author's Note: Wherever used in this analysis, the term "(5E+Au) PGM" refers to the collection of Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Iridium, Ruthenium, and Gold.]

Operational performance and outlook

Anglo's recently released Q2 production report revealed a 41% YoY decline in (5E+Au) PGM production, bifurcated into:

40% reduction in output of Anglo's own-managed mines, 55% reduction in output from Anglo's Joint Ventures, and 67% reduction in output of 'Refined PGM'.

In contrast, the sales declined by 55% YoY. The major reasons behind the decline in YoY production, and sales, were (1) COVID-19-related shutdowns mandated by the respective governments of South Africa and Zimbabwe, (2) the temporary closure of ACP (read: Anglo Converter Plant) that led ANGPY to declare 'force majeure'. Meanwhile, power outages caused by Eskom (the South African electric utility company) also added to the company's troubles.

Back in March, when ANGPY announced plant shutdown of ACP, it also lowered its annual production guidance from 4.2-4.7 Moz to 3.3-3.8 Moz of (5E+Au) PGM. The plant repairs were scheduled to be completed for both units, namely Phase A and Phase B. Phase B repair work has been completed well in time while Phase A repair works are scheduled for completion during H2 2020. The good thing is, despite an operationally disturbed H1, ANGPY is on track to complete FY 2020 in line with revised guidance (Figure-2).

[Author's Note: The above guidance was additionally scaled down to the range of ~3,100-3,600 Koz of (5E+Au) PGM when ANGPY reported its Q1 production report].

The above annual guidance (revised) also states that H1 production was expected to be within range of ~0.85-1.05 Moz of (5E+Au) PGM. During H1, ANGPY's 'refined production excluding tolling and 4E purchase of concentrate' amounted to 1.019 Moz (H1 2019: 2.003 Moz), thus recording a 50% YoY decline in refined production (Figure-3). However, it still arrived at the higher end of H1 guidance range mentioned above.

While it's worth appreciating that management succeeded to finish H1 at the higher end of guidance despite multiple operational challenges, the real game changer would be H2 whereby PGM production will double compared with the prior half. Plus, share price growth would be fueled by an expected increase in prices of PGM (discussed later). Based on the mid-point of annual guidance range, ANGPY should ideally produce somewhere around 3.35 Moz of (5E+Au) PGM. Minus the H1 actual production from this number, and you can safely expect H2 production to lie within the range of 2.081-2.331 Moz of (5E+Au) PGM.

PGM prices

While a 2x production upside during H2 is encouraging, there's simply more to it than that. If you check the green highlighted area in Figure-3, you'd find that ANGPY's Palladium-to-Platinum production ratio has significantly improved during the past 4 quarters. From 62.96% (355.4/564.4*100) in Q3 2019, to 63.11% in Q4 2019; to 82% in Q1 2020; and finally to the current ratio of ~92% (147.4/160.6*100) in Q2 2020. This is a remarkable improvement when we consider that palladium prices are more than double that of platinum. On that note, platinum traded at $851.40/oz (Figure-4) while palladium traded at $2,050.50/oz (Figure-5), at the time of writing. The technical charts below demonstrate that a conservative near-term price range for platinum and palladium is between $870-925/oz and $2,050-2,200/oz respectively.

The behavior of the markets

What's more? BMO Capital is expecting a significant rebound in platinum and palladium prices for the remainder of the year. Its average price forecast for platinum and palladium is $875/oz and $2,224/oz respectively, indicating notable upside from the current levels (and in line with the technical price targets reflected in the above charts). More importantly, BMO Capital expects Q4 2020 average platinum and palladium prices to be at or around $940/oz and $2,400/oz respectively which means there's much room for price gains by the end of the year for PGM producers like ANGPY.

Plus, the prevailing pandemic has badly distorted the price differential between gold and palladium (particularly during Q2) since gold is the traditional safe haven asset that investors turn to at times of uncertainty.

[Author's Note: For reference, this differential was ~$1,050/oz before the 'March-2020' decline, when palladium was trading at ~$2,750/oz while gold was trading at ~1,700/oz. At current prices (gold=$1,810/oz versus palladium=$2,050/oz) this differential has been reduced to ~$200/oz.]

During the prevailing bullish gold market, some speculative investors might be expecting gold to reach $2,000/oz, but I disagree. As we move closer to the end of 2020, more positive news are coming on the vaccine development front which are likely to put a check on the gold rally. I say so because COVID-19-triggered panic-selling was the no.1 reason for the gold rally (other reasons being monetary policies, rate cuts, central banks buying gold etc. were only consequential). However, once this rally slows down, investors would see more rational prices for gold. Long term, this would mean more upside for the prices of other precious metals (including platinum, and palladium).

On a separate note, COVID-19 had simultaneously impacted the supply and demand of PGM during Q2. Demand for PGM suffered due to declining global demand for automobiles and jewelry, while supply of PGM suffered due to suspended mine operations in South Africa (note that South Africa is one of world's largest PGM producers). However, things are moving in favor of PGM, especially palladium. As businesses are re-opening across Asia, Europe, Australia etc., vehicle demand is gradually picking up pace (and so is the demand for jewelry, though the two are not relatable). On the supply side, rising COVID-19 cases in South Africa (Figure-6) would maintain the pressure on mine output, and in turn help support the upward trajectory in PGM prices. Long story short, price outlook for PGM (particularly palladium) is bright and this is a strong positive catalyst for ANGPY's share price.

Risk factors

ACP repairs and potential delays: As mentioned earlier, ANGPY's converter plant had incurred a temporary shutdown on both units. Currently, repairs at Phase A are still in process and the company expects to complete these by year-end. Any delays in the completion of repair work could hurt ANGPY's refined PGM production. Even though Phase B had previously been repaired, ANGPY recently reported a water leak at the unit's high-pressure cooling section (that's also been resolved in a week). Although the leak was not connected with the repair work previously undertaken at Phase B, instances like these could occur in future and may impact the plant's operations, marginally.

Eskom power outages: Eskom, the state-owned utility company provides for ~90% of the country's power requirement. Time and again, domestic issues with the utility company result in power outages that impact major sectors of the economy (including mining). For reference, the mining industry contributed $24 BB (or ZAR 351 BB) to the South African economy, in 2018. In the past, Eskom's practice of load-shedding had cost ANGPY dearly. The company lost ZAR 742 MM in sales during 2019, and the practice has affected ANGPY's H1 production profile in addition to COVID-19, and will continue to haunt the company's production outlook for the remainder of the year (and beyond).

COVID-19 risk in South Africa: Rising COVID-19 cases in South Africa could create problems for ANGPY if any positive case appears at any of its mining operations, and that could lead to a temporary suspension of that particular mine. In my view, this risk is less likely to materialize at present since ANGPY is employing precautionary measures for smoothly running its operations. However, the risk is fully capable of warranting strong government action.

Mining risk in South Africa: South African miners' operations have been hurt by mineworkers' strikes multiple times in the past. For reference, the mineworkers' union at South African platinum mines went on strike in 2014, voicing wage concerns. These strikes also hit ANGPY's mines in South Africa. Similarly, the gold mining operations of Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) in South Africa were disturbed for about 5 months, then again, on wage concerns. The point is, South African miners are more prone to the risk (as historically witnessed) that part of their mine operations could be disturbed by the actions of strong and influential mining unions that often succeed in negotiating their demands.

ADR with low daily trading volumes: ANGPY trades as an ADR (read: American Depository Receipt) to Anglo American Platinum. It trades on the pink sheets despite having a large market cap of ~$21.4 BB and a trivial debt of only ~$63 MM. With average daily trading volume of ~8,000 shares (Figure-8), the liquidity of trading in this security warrants investors' attention as it may be difficult to buy or sell at a particular target price due to low trading volume.

Technically risky prices: ANGPY last traded at $13.60 at the time of writing. Its 52-week price range lies between $4.22-16.25. The current prices are way above the median value (at $10.24) of its 52-week range. Plus, these prices are also higher than the 10-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day SMA (read: Simple Moving Average) prices (Figure-9), indicating that the share price might witness a correction if the prices of PGMs move south (which is less likely though, as discussed earlier).

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen two major positive catalysts that fuel the price growth outlook of ANGPY. These include higher production together with rising metal prices. The story becomes more attractive when we consider that ANGPY's palladium-to-platinum production ratio is improving QoQ, and provides room for more profitable operations given the >2x differential between the prices of palladium and platinum. The company is exposed to several jurisdictional risks (which vary in intensity), however, I believe the current higher PGM price environment offsets their impact.

