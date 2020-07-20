PEG's operational excellence and dividend history should not be sniffed at in an overpriced market.

There may be considerable challenges in the Autumn if COVID-19 converges with the flu and hurricane seasons.

The company had solid Q1 earnings and is actively transitioning to a carbon-free future.

PEG has declined 7% this year in-line with the general weakness in utilities.

As we approach August, the S&P 500 is flat (-0.2%) for the year after the extraordinary March trough was followed by a gargantuan resurgence. However, while the index may be level overall, certain sectors have fared better than others.

Specifically, the technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors have led the stock market while energy, financial services, and industrials have struggled.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you'll note from the graphic, utilities have also underperformed in recent months with a decline of 6.8% in 2020. Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), a stock I've held since 2015, has matched this fall and is almost 7% lower than the start of the year.

When I last wrote about the company in April, I praised its century-long record of dividends and operational excellence. I also discussed the challenges it faces from COVID-19 and climate change.

A few months on, let's take a fresh look at the New Jersey utility and see how it's faring in precarious times.

About

Source: Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group is actually the holding company for three main entities:

Public Service Electric & Gas is the largest utility in New Jersey and serves 2.3 million electric and 1.9 million gas customers.

PSEG Power is the generation component and includes nuclear, natural gas, coal, and renewable technology. PSEG's nuclear plants at Salem and Hope Creek are responsible for almost half of New Jersey's electricity supply.

PSEG Long Island operates the electric system for 1.1 million customers in Long Island and Rockaway, Queens.

The company's CEO is Ralph Izzo and it has roughly 13,000 employees.

Recent Earnings

PEG announced Q1 earnings in May and the results were refreshingly solid.

Revenue came in at $2.8 billion, only a slight drop from the 2019 figure of $3 billion. Non-GAAP operating income and earnings per share were also solid at $520 million and $1.03 respectively. Management reaffirmed 2020 guidance for non-GAAP EPS of somewhere between $3.30 and $3.50.

Source: PEG 2020 Q1 Earnings Presentation

The utility (PSE&G) held up well as the pandemic took hold despite a warmer than average start to the year. PSEG Power took a bigger hit though.

The power subsidiary saw non-GAAP earnings fall from $143 million to $85 million due to weather and the removal of two coal-powered plants. Overall, power generation in the quarter fell by 6.5% as the company exited its stake in the Keystone and Conemaugh facilities.

PEG generated just over $1.1 billion in operating cash and had $842 million in cash available at quarter's end. The pile was boosted by the sale of $600 million worth of notes during the period.

The company entered Q2 with $4 billion of liquidity available and long-term borrowings of $14 billion.

Strengths

New Jersey Has Contained COVID-19 (So Far)

When I wrote my last article on PEG, New Jersey was peaking in terms of coronavirus cases with 3,700 on the day of publication alone. Today, the state is in considerably better shape with 309 new cases announced on July 17th, a decline of 92%.

Source: New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub

Governor Phil Murphy has taken a cautious approach to both the containment and reopening phases. Because of this, the Garden State is in a strong position compared to many others, though the rate of infection recently climbed above 1. As a result, reopening is paused at Stage 2, meaning no indoor dining, movie theaters, or gyms for the time being.

80% of PEG's earnings come from its utility business, but the decline in electricity demand has been manageable thus far.

I believe a (somewhat) normal resumption of business can only take place in an area where the infection rate is stable, testing is widespread and there is public compliance.

For the moment at least, it seems that New Jersey is containing the virus and this can only bode well for the state's citizens and businesses alike.

Transitioning To Green Goals

Since his election in 2018, Governor Murphy has focused on how the state can counteract climate change. Murphy has set an ambitious target for New Jersey to be a consumer of 100% clean energy by 2050.

Thankfully for PEG, nuclear power falls under the umbrella of 'clean power' as it does not produce carbon compared with fossil fuels.

PSEG Power operates two adjacent nuclear plants called Salem and Hope Creek. The facilities date back to the late 1970s/early 80s and were renewed in 2011 for another 20 years.

They will provide the backbone for the company as it transitions its gas plants out of circulation. With the CEO a strong proponent of fighting climate change, his company has made admirable progress in recent years to move away from coal.

Source: PEG Climate Report

In April, PEG revealed its first Climate Report which lays out a road map of how the utility plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The publication was well-received by environmental groups including the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. Bob Perciasepe, president of C2ES, said the company is "leaders in New Jersey and they are extending that leadership to help the rest of the country."

Utilities will need to lead the way when it comes to tackling climate change and PEG is excellently placed to take the baton.

Main Challenge

A Chaotic Fall

Ever since the first reports of COVID-19 in the United States and elsewhere, there have been concerns about a "second wave". This refers to the 1918 flu pandemic when a somewhat mild first wave was followed by a deadly recurrence in the Autumn.

Sadly, for the US, many states are still embroiled in the first surge of the virus. The US has had more than 3.7 million cases to date and hit a daily record of 75,643 on July 16th.

"People keep talking about the possibility of a second wave in the fall. That's a historic terminology related to another time and another outbreak. I think we need to concentrate on where we are right now." Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID, from a livestream on July 17th

COVID-19 could be a brutal accomplice to two scenarios that usually affect the autumn months: flu season and hurricanes. New Jersey and PEG could be severely tested later this year if all three issues take hold.

Dividend

Source: PEG July 2020 Investor Update

When it comes to utility companies, the dividend is king. PEG is exceptional in this regard with a track record of payouts for more than a century. The 2020 dividend sits at $0.49 per quarter which gives us a current yield of 3.6%. The Q1 outlay was well covered by non-GAAP earnings (48% payout ratio).

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on the P/E ratio, PEG is of decent value, particularly in an expensive market. Using non-GAAP (which ignores fluctuations in investments), the utility has a trailing P/E of 17 and a forward figure of 16. This compares favorably with the S&P 500's overall current P/E of 22.

Conclusion

Utilities are never going to be as attractive as the growth names that dominate market coverage. But a good company that pays a reliable dividend should not be sniffed at.

PEG is one of the best utilities around and has paid a dividend for well over 100 years. Its stock also hasn't taken part in the recent rally and is reasonably priced given the froth that abounds.

That said, COVID-19 accompanied by the annual flu and hurricane seasons could pose serious challenges for the New Jersey utility later this year.

Despite that risk, given its operational excellence and strong dividend history, I intend to keep my PEG stock for the long term and may add more if it gets stupendously cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.