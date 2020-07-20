The company's plan to cut ~25% of its workforce and save ~$250 million of annual costs within two years gives it a clear path to profitability.

Over the past several years, GoPro (GPRO) has struggled with both declining consumer interest and continued heavy losses. Wall Street almost gave up on the stock as the company crumbled to all-time lows at $2 when the market bottomed out in March this year. But now, after GoPro noted both recovering sales trends post-coronavirus (including announcing all-time record sales over the Memorial Day weekend, albeit only measured for a four-day period) as well as slimming down its cost structure to hit profitability, we can now see a future for this company as a smaller, niche gadget manufacturer.

Data by YCharts

As a refresher, here's a look at the company's current lineup of cameras. GoPro covers a wide range of price points, starting at the $199 HERO7 Silver to the high-end $499 GoPro MAX. Its biggest-selling flagship product, meanwhile, is the $349 HERO8 Black, launched the prior October. The lineup is due for a refresh, with consumer sites anticipating a fall launch of the HERO9.

Figure 1. GoPro primary lineup Source: GoPro.com

Despite GoPro's general reputation as a company in decline, I believe the company has found a steady base of customers and a reliable replacement cycle (cameras quickly grow outdated, after all). There are a number of reasons to be bullish on the company, including:

Stabilizing sales trends, including a strong 2019 holiday quarter plus Wall Street's expectations of 22% y/y revenue growth in FY21 after a hard-hit coronavirus year

including a strong 2019 holiday quarter plus Wall Street's expectations of 22% y/y revenue growth in FY21 after a hard-hit coronavirus year Growing number of GoPro Plus subscribers, which gives the company a recurring-revenue services element

which gives the company a recurring-revenue services element Pending cost cuts that will push GoPro closer to profitability, which can be a powerful upside catalyst for the stock

When GoPro went public in 2014, its valuation briefly hit $2.5 billion; since then, the company has rationalized down to a current value of just ~$800 million. Especially if GoPro can find a way to hit profitability sooner rather than later, we can see that valuation start to climb back up.

Stabilizing sales trends

Let's start with GoPro's overall business trends. We note that Q1 was a bit of a harsh disappointment for GoPro - coming off a strong Q4 HERO8 launch and suffering additional headwinds from the coronavirus (who's going to buy action cameras when the world is on lockdown)?

Figure 2. GoPro quarterly results since 2018

Source: GoPro Q1 earnings deck

There are several positive points to note, however. GoPro's fourth quarter was one of its strongest on record, with the HERO8 launch contributing to a strong 40% y/y growth rate. GoPro also even managed to generate $112.1 million of EBITDA (a 21% margin) in that quarter, bringing its full-year FY19 EBITDA to $72.0 million on a revenue base of $1.19 billion (a 6% margin overall).

On the most recent earnings call, CFO Brian McGee also noted that after the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus, the company has seen sales trends improve and the company has confidence in its unit sell-through target of ~600k for Q2:

Based on what we're seeing on demand in Q2, we're feeling confident in the 600,000 units of sell-through and we did 700,000 approximately in Q1, So, we're about halfway to that point of the whole year, so that's encouraging. And just on the Q2 commentary, we've seen increases week-to-week in every geo, and as a matter of fact China is now specifically above the year-over-year trend, Australia is about 85%, and actually at gopro.com, if I compared to where we've been trending in the last few weeks for about three to four times the volume on gopro.com."

GoPro noted that cameras above $300 also represented more than 90% of the company's Q1 revenue, indicating that average selling prices (ASPs) are generally moving upward. The other positive trend to note is that GoPro has seen an increasing mix of direct-to-consumer sales versus sales through reseller partners. Over the longer term, this means that GoPro will be able to lift gross margins.

GoPro Plus growth

Alongside its primary hardware lineup, GoPro also offers a subscription service called GoPro plus, where the primary benefits are a warranty on your camera purchase plus cloud storage for the videos you take on it. GoPro Plus is offered at $4.99/month, or $50/year (working out to a ~17% discount for those who commit to an annual membership).

Figure 3. GoPro Plus subscription Source: GoPro.com

Perhaps surprising to many investors is the fact that GoPro Plus has seen tremendous growth. The company ended Q1 with 355k total subscribers (assuming a ~$4.50 average subscription price between the annual and monthly plans, this amounts to just under $20 million in annual revenue), up 69% y/y. Though still a small chunk of GoPro's revenue (roughly 3% of Wall Street's full-year FY20 revenue estimate of $693 million for GoPro), this subscription offering will help to lift GoPro's overall margins as well as reduce its reliance on lumpy, seasonal hardware revenues.

Cost cuts could produce up to $250 million in savings as soon as 2021

As we saw in GoPro's results, the company has already managed to achieve full-year adjusted EBITDA of $72.0 million, or a 6% margin, in FY19. In the face of limited sales growth, however, the company has humbly decided to roll back its expansion plans and cut a large swath of its workforce. Note that this is something that very few tech companies do - especially those still led by their billionaire founders, who often choose to invest every last drop back into the business until it crumbles.

In mid-April, GoPro put out a press release announcing its restructuring. The company's strategy now involves becoming more of a direct-to-consumer company with less reliance on a sprawling network of resellers, and that also involves a smaller overall headcount. Here are the key points taken verbatim from the press release:

$100 million reduction in non-GAAP operating expenses in 2020 and plans to further reduce operating expenses into 2021 to $250 million

Workforce reduction of over 200 employees, or more than 20%

Office space reductions in five geographies

Sales and marketing expenditure reductions in 2020 and beyond

Additional reductions in spending across the business

The key pint to note is the hope of generating $250 million in annual cost savings in FY21, in which Wall Street is expecting 22% y/y revenue growth to $846.2 million in revenue (but still -29% below FY19 revenues). Assuming, however, that GoPro can still manage to keep its baseline trend of ~$70 million in positive adjusted EBITDA from FY19 plus add the benefit of another $250 million in savings, we could see this company generate >$300 million of adjusted EBITDA by early next year. (Consensus is also currently calling for $0.35 in pro forma EPS).

Considering the fact that GoPro's market cap is currently only about $800 million, that's a fairly low-risk entry point for a company that has clearly carved out a path to profitability (something which many higher-profile technology companies have failed to do).

Key takeaways

In a year when winners have kept winning in the stock market, investors looking to shield themselves from a market pullback have to re-invest into contrarian, unpopular ideas like GoPro. I like the fact that GoPro's leadership has lost its megalomaniac complex and resolved to shrink the company in preference of profitability over growth. In my view, GoPro has a bright future as a smaller, focused niche company.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, subscribe to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.