Investment Thesis

Simply put, Lennox International (LII) shares are way over priced at present. This makes for a shorting opportunity, based purely on share price. A detailed analysis of the company's financials and its outlook appears below.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. For more information and background on share value assessment please visit, "Forget Irrelevant Valuations, Returns Based Investing Is A Better Approach" and "Free Cash Flows: Let's Have A Discussion Towards A Better Understanding."

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, drive the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders, and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions in respect of the shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity, and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks," i.e., effective distributions out of or other reductions in equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below, I address:

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns Checking the Lennox International "Equity Bucket" Lennox International: Loan Covenants

Lennox International: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Lennox International shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Lennox International: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Lennox International were returns of 8.8% to 19.7% for six of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The two most recent investors had returns of 3.5% and negative (6.9)% due to their high buy prices of $243.97 and $275.00, respectively, in 2019. These rates of return, ranging from positive 19.7% to negative (6.9)%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 17, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to shareholders. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for Lennox International show the company is rated particularly poorly on value, at present share price levels.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low, and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. The 2022 estimate, due to being covered by only four analysts, will have additional uncertainty.

The range between high and low estimates is not great, suggesting reasonably quantifiable future expectations.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Lennox International. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of the growth rate of negative (27.0%) for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be up 18.7% on a depressed 2020, but still down 13.4% on 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate for 2022 EPS is up 10.6% on 2021, but still lower than 2019 EPS. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of 3.9% for the consensus case, 7.4% for the high case, and 0.3% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 24.56 (current P/E ratio Q1-2020 TTM). The current P/E ratio of 24.56 is below the historical median of 27.31 and slightly above the average 24.40 per Fig. 3 above. Lennox International P/E ratio compares to peers as follows, per this peer comparison from SA Premium.

Figure 4

The takeaway from Table 2.1 is, based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, Lennox International is likely to show considerably lower returns than in the past, as reflected in Table 1 above. This is partly a function of the current share price being above intrinsic value at present, and the lower forward EPS estimates compared to 2019. Note that holding to the end of 2022 gives higher rates of return than holding to end of 2021 due the estimated EPS growth rate showing sustained recovery. This is also due to the effect, of over paying for shares when buying, is progressively diluted, the longer the shares are held.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for an increase in the P/E ratio from the present 22.93 to Lennox International's historical median of 27.31. It should be noted the Lennox International share price reached a 2020 high of $250.83 on Feb. 20, 2020, following release of FY 2019 earnings of $11.21 per share. The share price fell to a low of $163.40 on March 23, before increasing to a higher 2020 high of $254.06 on July 16. Table 2.3 shows the share price would have to further increase by ~16% to ~$293 by end of 2022, in order to provide a return of 8.3% per year. At the same time, Table 2.3 shows analysts consensus estimate for EPS in 2022 is only $10.84, ~3% lower than FY 2019 EPS. The $293 share price in 2022 appears to be a very optimistic assumption. We also should look at the effect of possible multiple contraction.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Stress Testing

Table 2.3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a decrease in the P/E ratio from the present 24.56 to the historical low of 21.76, per Fig. 3 above. At the assumed lower P/E ratio, indicative returns through end of 2022 are negative (0.9)% for consensus, 2.4% for high case, and negative (4.3)% for low case. In Table 2.4 below, I show the result of holding off buying to wait for a possible lower share price, in this case $185.88.

Table 2.4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Allowing For A Lower Share Buy price

Table 2.4 assumptions are similar to Table 2.3, except I have assumed a 25% fall in share price in 2020 occurs before buying. At the assumed lower buy price, indicative returns through end of 2022 are 11.4% for consensus, 15.1% for high and 7.6% for low cases.

Checking the Lennox International "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Lennox International Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020 (3.25 years) -

Table 3.1 shows Lennox International has increased net debt by $581 million over the last 3.25 years. The additional debt was used to fund a $226 million increase in net assets used in operations, and excess distributions out of equity totaling $356 million. The $356 million excess distributions out of shareholders' equity over the last 3.25 years are analyzed in Table 3.2 below.

Period Jan. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (Q1-2020) -

In Q1-2020, Lennox International increased net debt by $268 million to $1.4 billion. From Table 3.1 it can be seen working capital (excluding cash) increased by $140 million from $400 to $540 million and other net assets reduced by $20 million, resulting in net assets used in operations increasing by a net $120 million, in Q1-2020. This $120 million can be assumed to have been funded by $120 million of the $268 million increase in net debt, leaving a balance $148 million increase to explain. The details of the balance of items causing $148 million increase in net debt can be found in Table 3 below, and are as follows: While reported non-GAAP net income was $21.67 million, comprehensive net income for the quarter, including stock compensation expense was a loss of $39.58 million. This loss of $39.58 million together with share repurchases (net of issues to staff) $79.13 million, and dividends $29.4 million, make up the balance of items for which the additional $148 million of loan funds was required.

Table 3.2 Lennox International Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to some extent with Lennox International as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25-year period totals to $1,191 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $29.16.

The company shows solid net income and EPS growth over the period.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $105 million of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Lennox International. These adjustments increase reported EPS over the 3.25-year period by $2.58 per share.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Lennox International , these items were $78 million positive and increased EPS by $1.91 over the 3.25-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $87 million ($2.12 EPS effect) over the 3.25-year period. However, the cost of share repurchases, to offset the dilutionary effect of these awards, is estimated to be higher by $171 million ($4.22 EPS effect) than the amount recorded for stock compensation expense purposes over the 3.25-year period. This understatement of expense is equivalent to over 14% of reported non-GAAP EPS over the 3.25 years, so in accounting terms, it is a material understatement of the real cost of stock compensation. This is not a matter unique to Lennox International. This Ernst & Young publication on Returning capital to shareholders, expresses a similar concern –

Companies seek to offset executive compensation dilution. Buybacks can replace the shares or fund the options that companies award as compensation. A director recently cautioned that this practice could cause companies to inadvertently increase the cost of executive compensation plans: “If we are using hard dollars to offset stock dilution, we should treat those hard dollars as a compensation expense. Otherwise we are not recognizing what we are actually spending to compensate our people."

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.25-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $29.16 ($1.19 billion) has decreased to $24.28 ($0.99 billion), added to funds available for distribution to shareholders.

Distributions through share repurchases (net of repurchases to offset issues to staff) totaled $1.02 billion, with a further distribution of $325 million by way of dividends. Together, these total distributions of $1.35 billion exceeded the additional funds available for distribution by the $356 million referred to under Table 3.1 above. This has led to the shareholders' funds at Jan. 1, 2017, of $38 million converting to a shareholders' deficit of $318 million at end of Q1-2020.

In the period under review, net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has increased significantly from 94.9% at end of 2017 to 129.4% at end of Q1-2020.

Lennox International: Loan Covenants

Table 4 below shows details of financial covenants in relation to Lennox International borrowings.

Table 4

Lennox International is currently operating well within the requirements of its financing covenants. My only concern would be if Q2-2020 COVID-19 disruption should cause an EBITDA loss for the quarter, and subsequent quarters were also affected. In Table 4, I have allowed for 2020 adjusted EBITDA to end up 30% down on 2019, and total debt to increase to $1.6 billion by year end. That still leaves the company meeting financial covenant requirements. It would be wise for investors in the company to keep an eye on the above metrics in the quarterly reporting.

Lennox International: Summary and Conclusions

Based on analysts' estimates of future earnings, the stock appears very much overpriced at present. Earnings have been materially overstated over the last 3.25 years due not taking into account the full market price cost of share issues to staff. The management of the company has put it at increased financial risk by aggressive debt funded share repurchases. See my article, "S&P 500: Buybacks - $104 Billion Of Equity Converted To $104 Billion Of Debt - Risky Business" for a comprehensive analysis of this financially risky practice. I'm sufficiently bearish on this company to believe it could be attractive to those interested in shorting. Notwithstanding those negative comments, the business itself is a solid performer, and could be of interest to longs at a much lower share price, subject to waiting to see how the company has performed in Q2 2020.

Dividend Growth Income+ Club - Register today for your Free Trial. Click Triple Treat Offer (1) Your Free 2 Week Trial; (2) 20% Discount New Members; (3) Bespoke reviews for tickers of interest to subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.