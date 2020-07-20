Multiple expansion has driven past returns, and I'm not willing to bet that will continue.

Clorox has benefited from the global pandemic, although that doesn't change the lack of re-investment opportunities.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has many household brand names that are leaders in their respective sectors. Names such as Clorox, Glad, Brita, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Liquid Plumr, and more. The Clorox brand has seen a huge uptick in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic behind the strength of its disinfectant abilities.

Dividend History

While I wouldn't take it that far, I am partial to having my investments pay and grow their dividends over time. The reason being that, if a company has a history of paying and growing dividends, the business is likely well established and generating excess cash flow that the business doesn't need.

Image by author; data source Clorox Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Clorox has a 43-year streak of dividend growth, which gives them the title of Dividend Champion. Their dividend growth streak dates back to 1978.

Clorox has historically been able to grow dividends at a very rapid pace; although growth does appear to be slowing down compared to historical rates.

Of the 34 year-over-year periods dating back to 1986, annual dividend growth has ranged from 2.4% to 22.4% with an average of 9.8% and a median of 9.1%.

Of the 30 rolling 5-year periods over that same time, annualized dividend growth has ranged from 5.8% to 15.6% with an average of 9.4% and a median of 8.6%.

Likewise, the 25 rolling 10-year periods since 1986 have annualized dividend growth ranging from 7.5% to 11.6% with an average of 9.4% and a median of 9.7%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year annualized dividend growth rates dating back to 1986 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1986 $0.1850 1987 $0.2125 14.86% 1988 $0.2500 17.65% 1989 $0.2975 19.00% 17.16% 1990 $0.3475 16.81% 17.81% 1991 $0.3825 10.07% 15.23% 15.64% 1992 $0.4125 7.84% 11.51% 14.19% 1993 $0.4425 7.27% 8.39% 12.10% 1994 $0.4650 5.08% 6.73% 9.34% 1995 $0.5050 8.60% 6.98% 7.76% 1996 $0.5550 9.90% 7.84% 7.73% 11.61% 1997 $0.6100 9.91% 9.47% 8.14% 11.12% 1998 $0.6800 11.48% 10.43% 8.97% 10.52% 1999 $0.7600 11.76% 11.05% 10.32% 9.83% 2000 $0.8200 7.89% 10.36% 10.18% 8.96% 2001 $0.8400 2.44% 7.30% 8.64% 8.18% 2002 $0.8600 2.38% 4.21% 7.11% 7.62% 2003 $0.9800 13.95% 6.12% 7.58% 8.28% 2004 $1.0800 10.20% 8.74% 7.28% 8.79% 2005 $1.1200 3.70% 9.20% 6.43% 8.29% 2006 $1.1600 3.57% 5.78% 6.67% 7.65% 2007 $1.4200 22.41% 9.55% 10.55% 8.82% 2008 $1.7200 21.13% 15.37% 11.91% 9.72% 2009 $1.9200 11.63% 18.29% 12.20% 9.71% 2010 $2.1000 9.38% 13.93% 13.40% 9.86% 2011 $2.3000 9.52% 10.17% 14.67% 10.60% 2012 $2.4800 7.83% 8.91% 11.80% 11.17% 2013 $2.7000 8.87% 8.74% 9.44% 10.67% 2014 $2.9000 7.41% 8.03% 8.60% 10.38% 2015 $3.0200 4.14% 6.79% 7.54% 10.43% 2016 $3.1400 3.97% 5.16% 6.42% 10.47% 2017 $3.2800 4.46% 4.19% 5.75% 8.73% 2018 $3.7200 13.41% 7.20% 6.62% 8.02% 2019 $4.0400 8.60% 8.76% 6.86% 7.72% 2020 $4.3400 7.43% 9.78% 7.52% 7.53%

Table and calculations by author; data source Clorox Investor Relations

**Dividend payments are based on calendar year payouts

The payout ratio is a quick way to gauge the safety of a dividend. It's the portion of either earnings or free cash flow that is being paid out to shareholders and lets you know how much "wiggle room" there is for the inevitable business fluctuations that will come.

Image by author; data source Clorox SEC filings

Over the last decade, dividends have averaged 58% of net income and 60% of free cash flow. For the most recent 5 years, those averages are 60% each.

Quantitative Quality

My investment strategy revolving around dividend growth is all about finding high quality businesses that are hopefully trading at reasonable valuations. That means I want to find businesses that can grow sales and cash flows and, in turn, their dividend payments.

Image by author; data source Clorox SEC filings

Clorox's sales growth hasn't exactly been anything to get excited about. Over the last decade, revenues have only grown 12.3% in total or ~1.3% annualized. Operating income has surprisingly under-performed that meager hurdle with just 1.3% total growth or a 0.1% annual increase.

The bright spot is that cash flow from operations and free cash flow have both significantly outpaced revenue growth although neither one has shown remarkable improvement over the last decade. Operating cash flow has risen 21.1% or 2.2% annualized while free cash flow has grown 27.6% in total or 2.7% annualized.

Image by author; data source Clorox SEC filings

My preference is to see free cash flow margins greater than 10%, which Clorox has managed every year except for 2 over the last decade. Clorox's average free cash flow margin for the last decade is 10.9% and, for the most recent 5 years, sits at 12.0%.

My profitability metric of choice is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that the business generates based on the capital invested in the business.

Image by author; data source Clorox SEC filings

I want to see FCF ROIC greater than 10%, and Clorox has easily surpassed that mark every year. The 10-year average FCF ROIC for Clorox comes to 23.2%, while the 5-year average is 25.5%.

I want the management teams of the businesses that I own to use their cash flows in ways that make sense to me as a part owner. That means the first priority is to defend and grow the business via capital expenditures. Sustainable excess cash flow above the capital expense needs should then be returned to owners via dividends. Lastly, any remaining cash flow should go towards some combination of reducing debt, building up a cash war chest for strategic acquisitions or share repurchases.

To understand how Clorox has used its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

The idea behind this is that businesses that show positive FCFaDB are generating more cash flow than is needed for all steps of the capital allocation process. I'm not concerned about any year in particular being in the red as I believe the trend over the longer term is more important.

Image by author; data source Clorox SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Clorox has managed a positive FCF each year that has generally grown over time. In total, Clorox has generated $6.27 B in FCF cumulatively.

That's allowed Clorox to grow their dividend payment each year and pay out a total of $3.74 B in dividends to shareholders. That puts Clorox's cumulative FCFaD at a very healthy $2.54 B and allowed management to pursue share repurchases to return additional cash to owners.

Clorox has spent $3.22 B on share repurchases over the last decade. Unfortunately, that means that Clorox's cumulative FCFaDB sits at negative $0.69 B for the last decade. Looking at the bigger picture though, the excess spending was primarily in just 2 years.

Image by author; data source Clorox SEC filings

That $3.22 B of shareholder cash that was spent on share buybacks has been relatively effective at reducing the share count. The largest declines were seen in FY 2010 and FY 2011 during the tail end of the 2008-09 financial crisis and as the recovery was beginning to take shape. In total, the share count has fallen by 8.6% in total or roughly 1.0% annually.

While I prefer for the businesses that I own to carry little to no debt, I'm also willing to accept reasonable levels of leverage. Clorox's average debt to capitalization ratio over the last decade is 92%, with the five-year average at 85%.

Image by author; data source Clorox SEC filings

The debt that Clorox does carry is quite manageable with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1x, a debt to operating income ratio of 2.4x and a debt to free cash flow ratio of 3.4x for FY 2019.

Image by author; data source Clorox SEC filings

Valuation

I utilize multiple methods to determine the value of a business. One method is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable multiple on those future earnings, and then determining if the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate.

Current analyst estimates are for Clorox to report FY 2020 EPS of $6.89 and FY 2021 EPS of $7.17. Analysts expect Clorox to grow earnings at 5.5% per year for the next 5 years, and I then assumed earnings growth would drop to 4.5% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 60% payout ratio.

I use history as a guide to determine a reasonable multiple on those future earnings. As you can see in the following YChart, Clorox's TTM P/E ratio is near its highest level over the last decade. Investors have typically valued Clorox at a TTM P/E ratio between ~15x and 27.5x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Clorox could produce if the assumptions laid out above come to pass. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated with a purchase price of $228.38, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of fiscal year 2025, "5 Year", and fiscal year 2030, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 3.5% 5.1% 25 1.6% 4.2% 22.5 -0.4% 3.2% 20 -2.7% 2.1% 17.5 -5.1% 1.0% 15 -7.8% -0.4%

Alternatively, I calculate the price levels that I could purchase shares to produce the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is 10%. For Clorox, I'll also calculate it based on a 9% and 7% hurdle rate.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 7% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 $171.76 $152.50 $179.18 $165.15 $195.28 $194.44 25 $157.90 $141.78 $164.69 $153.41 $179.39 $180.33 22.5 $144.04 $131.05 $150.19 $141.67 $163.51 $166.22 20 $130.18 $120.33 $135.69 $129.93 $147.63 $152.11 17.5 $116.32 $109.61 $121.20 $118.19 $131.75 $138.00 15 $102.47 $98.89 $106.70 $106.45 $115.87 $123.89

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick gauge of the valuation of a mature business. Dividend yield theory is built on the historic dividend yield being a good proxy for the fair value of a business. For these purposes, I'm using the 5-year average dividend yield.

Image by author; data source Clorox Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

The 5-year average dividend yield is currently 2.57%, with Clorox shares currently offering a forward yield of 1.94%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis is another way to get an idea of what the current price implies for the future of the business. I use a rather simplified version of the DCF using the maximum of the 3-, 5- and 10-year average EBIT and FCF margins and a terminal sales growth rate of 2%. For the reverse DCF, I'll examine both a 10% and 8% hurdle rate.

For the 10% hurdle rate scenario, revenue growth would need to come in at ~12% annually for the next 20 years to justify the current share price. For the 8% hurdle rate, annual revenue growth would need to be ~9% per year over the next 20 years.

Conclusion

Clorox, the business, is solid. It might not grow much; however, its products are always in demand and even more so now during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When it comes to stable businesses, Clorox is high up on that list.

However, the problem is that the business, as currently constituted, doesn't have much in the way of re-investment opportunities. Back of the envelope math, based on reinvestment rate and ROIC, puts the business at a compounding rate of 3.4% annually over the last decade.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $157 and $192, while the MARR analysis suggests a fair value range between $152 and $180 if a 7% return is attractive.

With little in the way of re-investment opportunities, valuation will play a bigger role in your returns compared to the growth of the underlying business. Unfortunately, at the current valuation of 33x TTM EPS and 32x forward EPS, you're banking on a premium, but well deserved, valuation remaining intact moving forward unless you foresee a big shift in the growth trajectory either organically or via acquisition.

The problem is that, at a 33x P/E, even a return to a 25x P/E, which is still a premium valuation, is a lot to overcome for a business that has historically grown somewhere in the 1-3% range annually over the last decade.

While I like the business, the valuation will be keeping me away for the time being. I feel a bit like a broken record on that; however, compared to my analysis in 2019, Clorox's EPS is up ~1%, while free cash flow per share is up ~2%, and the P/E multiple is up ~22%. At this point, I'm not willing to bet that multiple expansion will continue to work out in investors' favor.

