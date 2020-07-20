That gives Intuitive at least a couple more years than expected of a soft competitive field, which helps support its share price.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) shares have had a mixed year to date, reflecting their already high valuation and a slowdown in elective medical procedures due to COVID-19. However, last week there was some good news, which bumped shares up to an all-time high.

Intuitive is a Leader in Medical Robotics

The company manufactures, installs and maintains robotic machines in healthcare establishments. These machines enable surgery to be performed remotely by medical staff operating the machine by computer.

There are a couple of reasons Intuitive has had a strong stock performance over the past decade. Partly it is because its business model combines some benefits of an installed base and a razor and blades model – having spent one and a half million dollars on an Intuitive “da Vinci” machine, there is an incentive for surgeons to use it. As it gets used, Intuitive continues to earn money through training, maintenance and also the supply of surgical attachments for the machines.

A second reason the stock has done well is that Intuitive is seen to have some first mover advantage when it comes to medical robotics. The market for medical robotics is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2023. With only 2% of all procedures globally being performed by machines, there is clearly a lot of space for future growth in this area.

Chart: Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices, Global Market Forecast ($m), By Revenue Segment, 2018-23

Currently, the market is dominated by Intuitive. In 2018, it had 80.6% market share. Part of the reason for the company’s continued high market share is the lack of competition. That was expected to change this year, with:

However, it now looks as if Intuitive’s competitive advantages will be maintained for longer than was expected, which should help the company’s profitability.

J&J Plans to Get into Medical Robotics

Medical giant generalist Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) previously announced plans to move into medical robotics. Clearly, it plans to move into the lucrative space over which Intuitive bestrides. It formed a joint venture (called Verb Surgical) with Verily Life Sciences (part of Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), and bought several robotics companies: Orthotaxy and Auris Health, the latter of which was founded by the man behind Intuitive. J&J has said it plans to combine elements from both in its future robotics offering. It does have some products already on market, for example the Auris legacy system Monarch is in market. However, the big push is expected to come from upcoming launches.

J&J’s Plans are Being Pushed Back

Last Thursday on a con call, J&J’s CFO announced that the first in-market trials of it system – which has been slated for this year – would now be pushed back until 2022. He said:

"After analyzing time to market compared to overall value proposition, our goal is to initiate first-in-human studies with our robotic solution in the second half of 2022. The new timelines are based on what we know today, reflecting a world that is very different than what it was just a few short months ago."

The company had planned to bring its product to marketing using a 510((K)) premarket submission. It has now decided, as per its conference call last Thursday, to use a slower route which will include patient usage studies. This has the effect of delaying the initial launch by a couple of years and the final in-market launch may be further delayed depending on how effectively J&J navigates the clearance process.

There are Other Competitors Emerging

Although most of the news from J&J was positive for Intuitive, it still expects to make a regulatory submission in the second half of this year for its orthopedic robotics elements of its Velys digital surgery platform.

Meanwhile, Medtronic (MDT) plans a da Vinci competitor called Hugo. It had previously anticipated regulatory approval in 2021 and a U.S. launch in 2022, but COVID-19 related delays have led the company to say that it is delayed, without further detail on the new expected timelines for regulatory approval and market launch.

Conclusion: Intuitive Continues its Market Dominance For Longer

Undoubtedly there is increased competitive interest in the medical robotics space. With a market cap of $75 billion, Intuitive is not a likely takeover target for now, as competitors instead aim to develop their own competing technologies in-house. Given that Intuitive spent several decades getting da Vinci to where it is today, that is likely to take a while – and perhaps longer than competitors realise. The J&J announcement illustrates this. It buys Intuitive another couple of years at least, possibly more, of being largely uncontested in its key sales areas. This will help support Intuitive’s shares.

