Why Copper May Have Gotten Ahead Of Itself In The Short Term

This year has been a rollercoaster for commodities. Many commodities have seen prices drop in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 and many remain in negative territory. But there is one exception and that is copper (CPER)(JJC). Copper is actually up for the year after a major rally. However, there is reason to think that the recent rally in copper prices may not be sustainable. Why will be covered next in greater detail.

Copper supply and demand

Copper has been in demand for years. So much so that the market has been dealing with supply deficits. According to data from the ICSG, the copper deficit reached 414,000 metric tons in 2019, more than twice the amount two years earlier. But things have changed in 2020. There was a surplus of 130,000 metric tons of refined copper in the first three months of 2020.

(Unit: 1000 metric tons copper) 2017 2018 2019 2020 (Jan-Mar) World refined production 23,538 24,098 24,041 5,822 World refined usage 23,710 24,488 24,455 5,693 Refined balance (171) (391) (414) 130

Source: ICSG

The ICSG points to changes in China as the reason why the market has flipped. Copper usage declined by 4% in China as a result of temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19. Demand changes in China matter greatly because China accounts for more than half of all copper consumption. China is therefore a major swing factor that can determine whether there is a surplus or a deficit.

The state of Chinese copper imports

China is both a major producer and importer of copper. Much of the supply shortfall in previous years was driven by growing demand from China. For instance, imports of raw copper ore increased by double digits in both 2018 and 2019. Imports of unwrought copper have also increased, although not as strongly. Imported quantities rose by double digits in 2018, but fell the year after as the table below shows.

Copper ore Quantity YoY Value YoY 2019 21.990M tons 11.6% CNY233.7B 11.1% 2018 19.716M tons 13.7% CNY212.8B 17.0% Unwrought copper 2019 4.979M tons (6%) CNY223.9B (9.2%) 2018 5.297M tons 12.9% CNY246.8B 16.5%

Source: China customs statistics

(Unit: 10000 tons) H1 2020 H1 2019 YoY Copper ores and concentrates 1084.0 1052.6 +3.0% Unwrought copper and copper products 284.1 226.9 +25.2% (Unit: 100M CNY) Copper ores and concentrates 1109.8 1116.5 -0.6% Unwrought copper and copper products 1196.9 1031.2 +16.1%

The latest customs data out of China suggests that the situation has reversed in 2020. Imports of unwrought and other semi-refined copper have increased to a much greater extent than copper ore. Imports of unwrought copper increased by 25% to 2.8M tons in the first six months of 2020, but imports of copper ore are up by only 3% to 10.8M tons. The value of these imports are also lower than the quantities involved. This disparity reflects the fact that the average price of copper has fallen in 2020 compared to 2019. So while the amount of imported copper ore increased by 3% YoY, the amount spent on these imports declined by 0.6%.

Why copper prices have not done well despite bullish supply and demand fundamentals

But while the supply and demand fundamentals seem to be supportive of higher prices, they have done the exact opposite. After a big increase in 2016 and 2017, copper prices peaked in early 2018 and then began to decline. A big factor here is the trade war between the U.S. and China. Copper started to fall when trade tariffs came into effect in the middle of 2018. Prices recovered somewhat in early 2019 when it appeared that a trade deal was being worked on to settle the dispute.

Copper prices fell again in May 2019 when the trade war intensified with more tariffs. Prices rallied towards the end of 2019 when it became clear that a Phase One Trade Deal was imminent. Copper dropped once more when China reported the outbreak of a novel coronavirus. Copper hit another low when parts of the U.S. went into lockdown in March due to COVID-19.

But prices have since rallied and are higher for the year despite the continued presence of a global pandemic. If anything, COVID-19 seems to be getting worse in many parts of the world. Much of the world economy remains in a recession, which is no good for an industrial metal like copper. The bullish copper supply and demand fundamentals of previous years have become less so in 2020. Yet copper prices have rebounded nonetheless and are actually in positive territory for the year. So why have copper prices done so well lately despite all the apparent headwinds?

Why copper prices have rallied recently

Supply shocks seem to be the answer. The coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted production at copper mines in Chile and Peru. These two countries are ranked in the top ten countries with the greatest number of coronavirus infections. The populations of Chile and Peru are also the smallest among the top ten, which indicates the severity of the local coronavirus spread.

Chile is the number one producer of copper with a mine output of 5.8M metric tons, which equals roughly a third of global output. Peru is the number two copper producer at roughly 12% of global output. China is the number three producer at roughly 1.6M tons and it too has seen disruptions recently. The country is dealing with the worst flooding seen in recent decades, which includes areas where copper is mined. It's conceivable that copper production output could decline substantially in the top three copper-producing countries, which combined are responsible for over half of the global supply. The perception is that copper may soon be in short supply as a result.

Impact on copper miners

Copper miners are naturally affected by recent events. Some miners are negatively affected because they are dealing with disruptions that will reduce their production output. But the overall impact on copper miners has been positive with rising prices for their output. This has benefited the Global X Copper Miner ETF (COPX), an ETF consisting of 27 mining companies. Included are Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Southern Copper (SCCO) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ). All have benefited from rising prices.

COPX has doubled in value since hitting bottom in March. However, going further back in time, COPX is flat YTD and on a 12-months basis. It's also way below the peak it hit in early 2018. So except for the last few months, COPX has not done all that well for longs.

Investor takeaways

Demand for copper has been outpacing supply for years. But despite supply deficits, copper prices have gotten progressively weaker. Trade disputes involving China, the main consumer of copper, have taken a toll on prices. The worry is that China's economy will slow down, partly as a result of the trade tensions, and that's not bullish for copper demand going forward.

The coronavirus outbreak adds insult to injury. Not only did it hit copper's biggest consumer, but it caused a global recession. Industrial production usually drops during recessions, which in turn reduces copper usage. The pandemic has turned the supply deficit of recent years into a supply surplus. The backdrop for copper has deteriorated quite significantly in 2020.

However, copper has since gone on a major rally. It not only erased all its losses, but it's up for the year. China getting COVID-19 under control has helped. If the Chinese economy continues to normalize, copper demand could return to pre-pandemic levels. Further adding fuel to the rally are production problems in major copper producing areas due to COVID-19, including Peru and Chile. It may not have looked like it earlier in the year, but there is a chance that the copper market could end 2020 with a supply deficit.

COVID-19 has turned out to be a double-edged sword. First, it tanked the copper market by seemingly hurting demand. Now, it's doing the opposite by reducing supply. COVID-19 seems to be able to move the price of copper in both directions. The question is which of the two forces is more likely to outlast the other.

The history of price increases due to supply shocks shows that their impact is usually only temporary. It will be much easier to get production back on track than it will be to repair the economic damage caused by COVID-19. Once production has been restored, prices tend to fall back to where they were before the disruptions. In contrast, the economic impact due to COVID-19 is likely to have a more lasting impact. Weak economies lead to weak industrial demand, which is not supportive of higher copper. So while the recent rally in copper prices may continue for a while longer, the prudent move with regard to copper stocks like COPX is to sell into the rally.

