Shares of Activision Blizzard have already risen ~30% year-to-date in response to strong gaming trends, but there is further upside to go.

This year, we've all demanded so much entertainment that the biggest media and streaming companies are struggling to keep up with new content. Activision Blizzard (ATVI), one of the world's largest and most successful video game publishers, has benefited greatly from this trend. The developer behind incredibly sticky franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft has seen a sudden jolt of new users, and along with it a renewed stream of in-game purchases.

After a difficult 2018/2019 - in which investors feared that games like Fortnite would steal Activision's thunder - the stock has come roaring back ~30% this year. In spite of that, I think there's still further upside as we look ahead to the fall launch of the new Call of Duty title and as Activision continues to benefit from its expanded user base.

In my view, there are several lynchpins behind Activision Blizzard's bullish thesis and several tailwinds that will drive the franchise's continued growth beyond the coronavirus:

Broad game portfolio and proven formula for creating sticky fanbases. Activision Blizzard, made up of three primary brands (Activision, Blizzard, and King - the latter of which was acquired several years ago for just shy of $6 billion), has a vast game portfolio covering a wide range of interests and most importantly, both serious and casual gamers. It also has a track record for both developing new titles and investing in current ones to make them global powerhouses.

Recurring revenue base - the whole video game industry has pivoted from focusing on the one-time sale of disks to the sale of in-game items. Just like the way the enterprise software industry has pivoted from selling upfront license-based software and instead selling monthly subscriptions, the video game industry has also focused on lowering the barrier to entry for new players and instead focusing on keeping them spending for a long time.

Huge margin profile - the cost of delivering an in-game item is virtually zero. Activision Blizzard's huge margin profile has already given it massive operating leverage, and the potential for continued earnings growth is vast.

MAU growth creates a virtuous cycle. People want to play games that are popular and competitive. Acitivision Blizzard's tremendous coronavirus-driven MAU growth has re-ignited competitive interest in games like Overwatch and Hearthstone, broadening their revenue potential.

Keep an eye out for an entry point in this name.

Q1 download: strong bookings and MAU trends

Unsurprisingly, Activision Blizzard has seen a resurgence of revenue growth as a result of the coronavirus - as have streaming companies, e-commerce companies, and other at-home diversions. One of the benefits of the lockdown orders is that consumers aren't spending on out-of-home entertainment like restaurants, theaters, and bars - so a portion of this spend has found its way into games.

For Activision Blizzard, the key metric to watch is bookings - which is the dollar amount that players spend on games. Due to accounting rules, Activision Blizzard only recognizes revenue when items are used up or time has elapsed, but bookings represents the underlying measure of how much players have spent (versus used up) in a particular quarter.

Total bookings in Q1 surged 21% y/y to $1.52 billion, while the in-game purchases piece also grew 20% y/y to $956 million (and represented 63% of the total, flat to the prior year). Note that this represents an acceleration versus Q4's bookings decline of -4% y/y, and FY19's overall decline of -12% y/y. In other words, the coronavirus has stimulated Activision Blizzard back into growth mode.

Figure 1. Activision Blizzard bookings trends Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 earnings release

Some key performance highlights here:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had the highest sales in Q1 in any quarter outside of a new title launch

Candy Crush users played more games in Q1 than in any other quarter since Activision Blizzard acquired King

MAUs across all Blizzard brands and for King as a whole saw accelerating trends since the lockdown measures began

From a net revenue standpoint, Activision Blizzard generated $1.788 billion - 9% higher than its original guidance of $1.64 billion.

We'll also flash the MAU trends below. Activision Blizzard's MAUs grew 18% y/y on a total basis to 407 million, primarily driven by strength in Activision's Call of Duty/Warzone games:

Figure 2. MAU trends Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 earnings release

We note that Activision Blizzard also has a full pipeline of releases scheduled for the remainder of the year (including and especially the new CoD) - the coronavirus has not hampered its teams' launch timelines. Per CFO Dennis Durkin's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

In Q2, Activision plans to deliver 2 seasons of in-game content for Modern Warfare and Warzone versus one season in the first quarter. Season Three has already launched very successfully in April. Activision also released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered on PC and Xbox One following the PS4 release in late Q1 [...] Turning to the second half of the year, our plan slate includes new Call of Duty premium title, 2 releases based on our extensive library of IP from Activision and Blizzard’s Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft. We will also continue to deliver in-game experiences for our other key franchises across our portfolio. And we continue to expect to begin regional play testing for Diablo Immortal and certain other mobile titles."

The combination of new content plus an expanded MAU base - especially for the lucrative CoD communities - should spur continued bookings growth into the remainder of 2020. We note that Activision Blizzard's bookings guidance of $1.675 billion for Q2 represents even further acceleration to 38% y/y growth over 2Q19 bookings of $1.21 billion.

Strong balance sheet and cash flows

Another point that we should make is that Activision Blizzard maintains a rock-solid balance sheet with ample cash, giving it the flexibility to pursue another mammoth acquisition like King if the opportunity presents itself. (Activision Blizzard even pays a one-time annual dividend, though its current ~0.5% yield isn't exactly something to write home about).

As of the end of Q1, Activision Blizzard had ~$6.0 billion of cash (enough to buy another King) and $3.3 billion of net cash.

Figure 3. Activision Blizzard balance sheet snapshot Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 investor presentation

The company also generates a steady stream of cash flow from operations that allows it to keep growing its cash balances.

Figure 4. Activision Blizzard FCF trends Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 earnings release

Over the past 12 months, Activision Blizzard has generated $1.41 billion in free cash flow - note that the ~11% reduction in 1Q20 cash flows was due to tax payments timing and working capital changes; underlying profitability had actually grown.

Key takeaways

Activision Blizzard is fully capitalizing on a captive at-home audience to drive surging bookings and MAU growth. With a packed release title throughout the rest of 2020 and the unfortunate circumstance that lockdowns don't seem to be abating anytime soon, we should expect continued upside for Activision Blizzard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long atvi. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.