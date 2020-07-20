At this juncture, we believe that an all-time high in SGOL by the end of the year is a very plausible outcome.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares (SGOL).

Gold has outperformed its complex since the start of the year, rallying by roughly 20%.

The macro-environment for SGOL has become increasingly positive since June, reflected in the steep fall in the dollar and long-term US real interest rates.

Because the Fed is expected to remain on autopilot for a long period of time, we expect this friendly macro environment for gold to prevail, making us bullish on SGOL for longer.

We think that an all-time high by year-end is a very plausible outcome.

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:SGOL) is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JPMorgan.

SGOL's assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community cut slightly its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to July 14, according to the CFTC. This was the first weekly decline in 5 weeks. Both longs and shorts reduced their exposure, by 21 tonnes and 6 tonnes, respectively.

At 816 tonnes, the net spec length is quite elevated in so far as it represents 45% of open interest, which is close to its all-time high of 53% of open interest.

However, we argue that the macro environment for gold is sufficiently bullish to keep speculative sentiment toward COMEX gold buoyant. In this respect, we expect net long speculative positions to retest their all-time highs by year-end.

Implications for SGOL: Because we expect more speculative buying for COMEX gold in the coming months, we think that the COMEX gold price will move further higher. This should, therefore, lift the value of SGOL.

Investment positioning

ETF investors added 8 tonnes of gold to their holdings in the week to July 17, according to our estimates. This was the 6th straight week of net inflows and the 17th week of net inflows over the past 19.

The slowing of gold ETF inflows over the past week is not a surprise after the massive increase in investment demand from April. Gold ETF holdings have increased by 736 tonnes or 31% in the year to date.

Because some momentum-based ETF investors have joined the party of late, gold is vulnerable to some bouts of profit-taking once the gold price takes a pause and momentum-based traders unwind their long positions.

Nevertheless, we expect ETF inflows to remain healthy in the months ahead due to the positive macro environment for gold, including elevated macro uncertainty, massive dovishness from the Fed, significant US fiscal stimulus, and the forthcoming US presidential elections. In such an environment, investors are inclined to increase their allocation to gold in their portfolios.

Implications for SGOL: Because we expect healthy inflows into gold ETFs in the months ahead, we think that the strong investment demand for gold will act as a positive force for gold prices. This should, therefore, boost the value of SGOL.

Closing thoughts

SGOL continues to benefit from a very positive environment for gold, which is reflected in the steep decline in the dollar and the 30-year US TIPS yield.

Given the Fed's autopilot mode and the lingering macro/political/geopolitical uncertainty on the horizon, it is fair to argue that the macro environment for gold will remain extremely favorable.

As a result, we expect investment demand for the yellow metal to continue to increase in the months ahead, pushing gold prices firmly higher from there.

At this juncture, we believe that an all-time high in SGOL by the end of the year is a very plausible outcome.

