A supportive outlook from interest rate differentials could continue to support FXA over the long-term as several major economies are expected to keep rates near historic lows for an extended period of time.

Rising copper prices have made one of Australia’s most important exports even more valuable and this should have a positive effect on the country’s trade balance figures going forward.

Unemployment changes and GDP losses coming as a result of the pandemic have been relatively muted when compared to many of the world’s largest economies.

Despite relatively limited economic disruption coming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) has fallen by more than 15% since January 2018. However, changes in the country’s underlying unemployment rates and losses to quarterly figures in Gross Domestic Product (NYSEMKT:GDP) have been muted when compared to many of the world’s largest economies.

As most of these countries are expected to keep rates near historic lows for an extended period of time, a more supportive long-term interest rate outlook should help Australia maintain its traditionally favorable yield differentials and could continue to bring new buyers into FXA in 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

It should go without saying that it would be difficult to find an example of an economy that has managed to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic completely unscathed. Of course, the Australian economy is no exception but its figures are starting to look much more encouraging on a comparative basis. In June, the unemployment rate in Australia rose to 7.4%, which was only a slight increase from the May 2020 figure (at 7.1%).

However, the June unemployment report showed the worst single-month result since the end of 1998 and this means safety measures taken to maintain public safety during the coronavirus pandemic have had an effect on Australian labor markets. During this period, the number of people without employment surged to 992,300 (which is an all-time high and an increase of 69,300 from the prior month). The total number of people employed full-time fell to 8,489,100 (a decline of by 38,100) and the participation rate rose to 64% (which is the highest level in three months).

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics, Trading Economics

During the first-quarter period of 2020, Australia’s economy declined by -0.3% (following a gain of 0.5% during the previous quarter). This was the first time that the Australian economy had contracted in size since 2011. In addition to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Australia also faced economic destruction from a severe drought and bushfires during this time. Household consumption dropped by -1.1% (which was the first decline since 2008) and government spending rose by 1.8% during the period. Exports also fell (by -3.5%) and imports dropped at an even faster rate of -6.2%. Productivity was lower in most industry sectors during the period but manufacturing did actually manage to show gains even with all of the tumultuous activity seen in the regional economy.

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics, Trading Economics

On an annualized basis, Australia's rate of inflation gained by 2.2% during the first-quarter period of 2020. This beat analyst expectations calling for a 2% gain and this figure represents a relatively significant increase from the inflation data released during the fourth-quarter period of 2019 (indicating gains of 1.8%). Overall, this was Australia’s highest rate of inflation since the third-quarter period of 2014 and it was the first time consumer pricing pressures exceeded the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target rate since 2018. Food prices surged to their highest levels in nearly six years (with a gain of 3.2%) and this might give us the best reflection of the true impact bushfires, severe drought, and protective coronavirus measures have had on the economy.

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics, Trading Economics

In contrast, the rate of consumer price inflation in the United States rose by 0.6% during the month of June 2020. These gains followed a U.S. consumer inflation reading of 0.1% during the month of May (which was the lowest level in nearly five years). June’s 0.6% increase was the largest gain since the summer trading period of 2012. However, a significant portion (more than 50%) of these gains came as a result of a 12.3% monthly increase in gas prices and a 5.1% rise in total energy costs. But even with these gains, gasoline prices are still 23.4% lower than they were during the same period last year. This shows that inflationary pressures in the U.S. remain quite limited and this suggests that the Federal Reserve will be able to hold interest rates at extreme lows for an extended period of time.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Another factor that supports the general strength of Australian currency assets in relation to its major currency counterparts can be found in the country’s commodity export markets. Australia’s copper exports have reached $3.2 billion on an annualized basis, and a recent rebound in copper prices should have a strongly positive influence on the country’s trade balance figures for the rest of 2020. Global copper demand is typically considered to be a leading indicator for economic growth around the world, so we could see rising demand for Australian copper exports as the global economic recovery continues.

Source: Author via Tradingview

With all of these fundamental factors supporting the outlook for the Australian dollar, it makes sense for investors to start looking for technical triggers that can be used to initiate buy positions in the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The ETF has traded under tremendous selling pressure since the early months of 2018. However, FXA is now pushing into critical resistance levels that could initiate a major breakout if they can be overcome. Specifically, a break of resistance at 70.50 targets a larger rise to the January 2018 highs at 81.36 and this suggests a potential for gains of at least 15.4% (which is typically considered to be a substantial move when dealing with the currency majors).

Source: Author via Tradingview

In addition to all of these supportive factors, investors must also consider the fact that interest rate differentials tend to be one of the most important driving factors when markets are determining appropriate valuations for currency-based assets. Both the United States and Australia made the decision to hold interest rates in positive territory but it looks as though it is Australia that will eventually be in the position to start raising interest rates first.

If this turns out to be true, we can reasonably expect Australia’s currency valuations to rally against those seen in the United States. With long-term valuations trading at depressed levels, it now looks as though FXA is in a position to generate very strong upside against a global backdrop in fiat currencies that is likely to remain weak for an extended period of time. As a result, valuations in FXA have the potential to post substantial rallies from the low price levels that are currently trading in the market.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.