By Felipe Bijit

Adyen (ADYEY) is a fintech company operating in the online payment sector. It offers completely built in house services for merchants by providing a single system that accepts over 200 payment methods and more than 150 currencies. Although an efficient company overall, we doubt it will be able to sustain high stock growth in the current year. COVID-19 is likely to hit the company's prospects, and even if they manage to keep up with market's expectations, they are just too expensive at this time to provide enough margin of safety for investors. Adyen's multiples are trading almost 6 times higher than the industry average while growth prospects are confined to stricken geographical areas like Latin America. With transaction volumes certainly having already shown signs of falling, as seen in the reporting of the likes of IBM (IBM) who handle this volume, we expect that Adyen's growth will be harassed enough these quarters where revised expectations could crumple the stock. As such, we'd avoid Adyen for the time being.

All in one solution

Adyen has turned from a simple start-up to a company with high potential thanks to sustained profitable growth, new products and market expansion. In 2017, the company launched MarketPay, an all-in-one solution that includes all popular payments methods centered around a single partner and single source of data, providing an integrative and customizable platform. Omnichannel capabilities drive most of the gains in the industry, merchants are drastically shifting towards centralized globally-scaled platforms to access higher authorization rates, increased conversion, and lower costs. MarketPay enabled Adyen to replace PayPal as a payment solution for eBay as well as being adopted by FarFetch, Etsy, Gofundme, Uber, BlaBlaCar and others.

Industry

In 2018, the Digital Payments segment made up by far the biggest share of the total FinTech market, with a global transaction value of about US$3,595.3 billion. Growth rate forecasts show high double-digit figures in Western countries and even greater growth in mobile-first countries with a transaction value forecast of US$3,100.6 billion expected in 2023 for China alone. However, the rapid growth in the industry has intensified competition and dynamics. New providers are breaking-in with aggressive pricing and a greater range of modern and flexible solutions. It has forced many companies to opt for new growth strategies, driving innovation but at higher operating costs that in the long run hamper profitability.

Latin America and Asia are expected to drive most of the gains in the industry. Many countries in these geographical areas are still highly dependent on cash transactions. Mexico, Colombia and Argentina are over 80% cash dominant. They are also countries highly impacted by COVID-19. Moreover, it is important to notice that most of the growth in Asia is derived from China, a market extremely difficult to enter due to Alibaba's (BABA) dominance. These are both tough markets, one challenged by COVID-19 and its inevitable severe economic impact and the other by powerful industry incumbents including Alipay and others.

Risks

(Source: Adyen Q1 2020 PR)

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has substantially hit several key clients for the company, Uber, Booking and KLM Airlines to just name a few. Adyen's latest earnings call shows low overall effects of the pandemic in processed volume. In-store retail transactions has suffered a substantial drop, though compensated almost entirely by online sales. To have an idea of consumers' spending behavior, let's look at the graph below that illustrates card transactions processed by Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter of 2020. As it is evident, consumers had shifted towards necessity goods, spending in aggregate less than in previous months even after normalizing for pantry loading, which implies an overall negative trend likely to continue even though some normalization is reasonable to expect as closures loosen up.

(Source: Lloyds Q1 2020 Pres)

If we look into more detail at consumers' behavior in the Netherlands, the company's primary market, we observe the same drop in non-essential spending, which has continued for almost the entire second fiscal quarter. Some specific sectors have experienced a modest and positive increase, however, are unlikely to compensate entirely for the negative aggregate trend in many of the other areas, highly correlated with Adyen's revenue growth. This is natural for a recession. The final impact on the company will depend on the severity and duration of the shock. It is difficult to forecast an outcome as the company does not disclose weights on revenues nor markets where its merchants mainly operate.

(Source: Statista.com)

Valuation

To determine the intrinsic value of the company, consensus compound growth in earnings equal to 34.3%, will be implemented in our model, regardless of an expected drop in earnings growth for the current year as a consequence of the COVID-19. A three-stage DCF model is considered, composed of high, declining and stable growth, the latter equal to the inflation rate of 1.05%. The discount factor is set at 5.24%, with a risk free rate equal to the 10Y treasury bonds in the Netherlands. Below is our model and inputs:

(Source: Valkyrie Research and relevant data providers)

All things considered, it is possible to argue that the company is overvalued. We estimate a fair price of 1,200.78 euros per share, 12.5% lower than the current trading price. For fair value, very substantial growth rates need to be maintained in an increasingly competitive industry with markets beleaguered by COVID-19, for 4 years until it slowly tapers off for several years. Given that we are entering a recessionary environment, where some key growth markets like Latin America are in deep trouble from COVID-19, these parameters are difficult for Adyen to meet, regardless of a shift to e-commerce.

Even among companies that might be beneficiaries of a shift to e-commerce, Adyen's overvaluation is indicated. In the table below, we compared Adyen with two of its biggest competitors in Europe. We decided to focus exclusively on that market as the great majority of company's revenues are derived from the area. Adyen's P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios are the highest in the comparison group and worldwide for the payment industry. A point in favor for the company is its total debt, which is merely 62 million euros, mostly from capitalized lease commitment as part of new accounting rules.

Mkt Cap Net Debt EBIT Margin (%) EV/EBITDA P/E ADYEN 38,835 61,694 9.67 139.72 192.29 INGENICO (OTCPK:INGIY) 8,657 2,286,400 10.76 19.76 42.19 WORLDLINE (OTC:WWLNF) 13,632 1,343,600 18.55 31.09 44.09

(Source: Valkyrie Research and relevant corporate disclosures)

We believe two main reasons could justify a high premium for Adyen. One is its superior returns on capital that beat all competitors in Europe, and its high compounded growth for the last five years across developed and undeveloped markets. Although we cannot predict the future based on previous success, it is reasonable, to a certain extent, to expect a relatively optimistic outcome. We must point out that the company's returns and previous success were carried out during the longest bull market in history, something far from reality for now. This is in fact the main problem, since on an absolute basis growth may not be possible to expect given the economic environment.

ROE (%) ROIC (%) NET INCOME, 5 YR. CAGR (%) ADYEN 28.13 21.22 79.78 INGENICO 9.92 5.04 3.92 WORLDLINE 9.62 6.38 34.36

(Source: Valkyrie Research and relevant corporate disclosures)

Conclusion

Adyen is a leading company in a competitive industry. It offers a simple and convenient platform in which it centralizes most of its operations, making it cost-efficient and easy to implement by both small and big merchants. It is expected to grow substantially in the upcoming years, assumptions held by the market considering Adyen's business history against competitors and expectations for the industry due to the adoption of e-commerce. However, given high market volatility, economic uncertainty, and the company's current trading price, we recommend it as a hold. It is difficult to predict the real effect of COVID-19 in the global economy and key Adyen markets, and as shown in our analysis the company is trading at such a high price which does not provide with enough margin of safety for investors. We believe there are more reasonably priced companies to enjoy the booms of the industry in the next years, and following the rise of a stock of Adyen might be a mistake given the legitimate uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.