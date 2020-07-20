Investment Overview

Newmont Corporation's (NEM) stock has been trending higher for year-to-date 2020. During this period, the stock has surged by 44.8%. Furthermore, the stock is higher by 61.0% for the last one year.

Even after the big rally, I am bullish on Newmont Corporation's stock. The stock has cooled-off from a recent high of $69.1 and currently trades at $62.9. I believe this profit booking is an opportunity to consider fresh exposure to this gold mining stock.

This investment thesis will discuss the reasons to be bullish on the stock with focus on the macroeconomic environment. A bullish thesis on gold implies an upside for fundamentally strong companies like Newmont Corporation.

Reason to be Bullish on Gold

Gold started trending higher in the second half of 2019 after nearly five years of sideways movement. Of course, the novel coronavirus pandemic triggered a bigger rally in gold and I believe that the precious metal will continue to trend higher.

It’s worth noting that expansionary monetary policies are bullish for the precious metal. The Federal Reserve has pledged to keep interest rates near-zero levels through 2022. This, in itself, is a big factor to remain positive on gold.

If we look at the Federal Reserve balance sheet, assets have increased from $4.1 trillion in February 2020 to $6.9 trillion by July 2020. This is an indication of ultra-expansionary policies that will support upside for gold.

Another trigger for strong gold prices is the trend in central bank gold purchase. According to the 2020 gold reserve survey, “the number of central banks buying gold is expected to increase substantially this year.” This is likely to ensure that gold prices remain firm.

Another interesting point to note is that U.S. equities have provided annualized returns of 13.5% in the last ten years. During the same period, gold has returned 4.5% on an annualized basis. In the last decade, gold has been among the underperforming asset classes.

I would not be surprised if gold outperforms most assets in the coming years. The novel coronavirus pandemic is likely to have an extended impact on economic growth. As expansionary policies continue, gold will remain in favor.

Considering these factors, I am bullish on gold and I believe that Newmont Corporation is among the best names in the mining industry.

Factors to be Bullish on Newmont Corporation

I want to first talk about dividends as it's closely linked with gold prices. For the first quarter of 2020, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. Dividends increased by 79% on a year-on-year basis. The reason was a surge in gold prices that translated into higher operating and free cash flows.

As gold trends higher or remains firm at current levels, I expect dividend growth in the coming quarters. This is likely to result in a stock re-rating and further upside. I therefore believe that Newmont Mining is attractive for income investors.

I want to further elaborate on the company’s cash flow generation potential. For Q1 2020, the company’s free cash flow was $611 million. This implies an annualized free cash flow potential of $2.5 billion.

Further, Newmont Corporation reported cash and equivalents of $3.7 billion as of Q1 2020. With robust cash flows and ample cash buffer, the company has strong fundamentals. To put things into perspective, the company reported a net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 0.7.

The reason to focus on the balance sheet is to highlight the company’s financial headroom. Low leverage and robust cash flows will allow the company to increase dividends further. In addition, as gold prices remain firm, the company can be aggressive on the capital investment front to benefit through higher production.

The coronavirus pandemic does impact production and capital expenditure in the near-term. However, higher gold prices offset this impact. In the medium term, production growth will translate into even higher cash flows.

From a cost perspective, Newmont Mining expects the company’s all-in-sustaining-cost to decline to $800 to $900 an ounce by 2023. Even if gold trades in the range of $1,800 to $2,000 an ounce, EBITDA margins will be robust. Focus on cost reduction is another factor that makes Newmont Corporation's stock attractive.

Risk Factors

Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd opines that the Federal Reserve could tighten policies in the second half of 2020 if inflation accelerates. While I believe that the probability of this outcome is low, it remains a potential risk.

The Fed tightening policies can strengthen the dollar and translate into downside for gold. I must mention that the Fed will tighten policies in baby steps. Therefore, a big decline in gold can be ruled out. However, even if gold declines to $1,600 to $1,700 an ounce, mining stocks will correct.

Another factor that can result in downside for precious metals is a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus. As global risk declines, investors will shift away from hard assets. I would hope for a scenario where a vaccine is developed relatively soon. Investors need to be cautious on this front.

Specific to Newmont Mining, I don’t see any financial risk. The company has a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. Further, an attractive all-in-sustaining-cost makes the company worth holding.

Concluding Views on Newmont Corporation

Newmont Corporation currently has 95.7Moz in gold reserves. This implies a reserve life of more than 10 years. Even with small production growth, the company can continue to deliver robust cash flows and incremental dividends.

While it’s a speculative view, I wouldn’t be surprised if the company pursues asset acquisition in the coming years. With ample financial flexibility, inorganic growth is a possibility.

Overall, Newmont Corporation is likely to remain a cash flow machine in the coming years. I believe that the company is one of the best bets to benefit from rising gold prices (besides exposure to physical gold).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.