CyrusOne (CONE) provides mission-critical data center facilities that guard and ensure the maintained operation of companies and their IT departments. The company's plan is focused on enticing customers that have not historically outsourced their data center needs. CyrusOne has approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 of the Fortune 1000 companies, which is testament to its well-run services. The company operates data centers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Through its properties, it provides customers the opportunity to scale and to match their unique growth demands flawlessly. The company is the third-largest U.S. REIT, only behind Equinix (EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (DLR), with a market cap of around $8.6B.

Supported by the high demand for data and server storage, CyrusOne is currently the fastest-growing U.S. data center REIT. Since the coronavirus outbreak, many real estate sectors have been adversely affected, like retail as well as offices, to some extent. In the meantime, data centers have been attracting additional demand, as businesses strengthen their online presence, requiring extra server spaces. Combining the growth-opportunity exposure of tech and the reliable cash flows of real estate, data centers have captivated the interest of investors who want to enjoy both growing dividends as well as capital appreciation.

In this article, we will:

Examine CyrusOne's future growth and profitability prospects

Assess the medium-term return potential of the stock

Highlight some risks

Conclude on why CyrusOne is a great stock to own

Future growth and profitability

CyrusOne has seen incredible growth over the past few years, boasting a 5-year revenue CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 24.2%. As data center providers mature, their growth is gradually declining. However, the company still grew by almost 18% over the past year, boasting as the U.S.'s fastest-growing data center REIT. In its latest earnings report, the company announced it had increased its total footprint to 891 MW (Megawatts), 19% higher than the year before. We believe that growth should continue strong for CyrusOne, based on its robust development pipeline. During the quarter, the company delivered 50K of new square feet, while there are 438K more in development. Around 63% of these are to be constructed in the U.S., while the rest are intended for Europe.

The REIT's profitability should not only be expanding by the continuous additions of properties but also from rent escalations. Around 76% of the company's leasing contracts are attached with annual rent increases, typically ranging from 1-3%. Additionally, because around 70% of the REIT's leasing contracts expire within six years, management retains the power to renegotiate higher rates that reflect the current market environment.

Source: (10-K pg.49)

The company's growth is reflected in FFO/share, which has been growing consistently, having achieved a 5-year CAGR of 12.1%. Analysts expect FY2020 FFO/share of $3.84, suggesting an increase of "only" 5.7%.

Source: Company Filings, Author

To estimate CyrusOne's potential returns, we are going to estimate a lower growth rate compared to its historical average, to be prudent.

Medium-term return potential

Along with CyrusOne's future FFOs, we have to consider the REIT's future dividends. The company has been raising dividends at a slower pace than FFO/share, in order to maintain a healthy payout ratio. DPS CAGR over the past five years is 9.7%, which is still impressive.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Now let's forecast both FFOs and DPS reasonably and prudently. Let's suppose that both FFO/Share and DPS see reduced medium-term CAGRs of 8% and 7%, respectively. We believe these are fair estimates, considering that revenues which will eventually translate to operating earnings, currently grow almost double these rates. Moreover, the company's pipeline mentioned earlier is also 15% larger (Presentation pg. 16) compared to last year. This not only indicates that revenues will keep on growing but could also even accelerate, as more properties are set to go online. Therefore, our estimated figures should be well within the range of the actual results.

The chart below illustrates the potential future FFO/Share and DPS figures based on our growth rates:

Source: Author.

To determine the potential returns, if one was to buy CyrusOne at its current price of $74.73, we need to assess its future (2025) valuation multiple. Right now, the stock is trading at around 19.5X its FY2020 FFOs. For context, this figure for Equinix and Digital Realty is 40.51 and 22.25.

Based on the different medium-term (2025) valuation multiples, we have calculated the corresponding CAGR returns. As the table indicates, if CyrusOne retains its current multiple, investors are set to enjoy double-digit returns, based on our growth estimates.

Source: Author

Of these figures, around 3% is attributed to the compounded, reinvested dividends, serving the more stable and reliable part of the total returns. Distributions are quite safe as well since they have been only slightly above the 50% payout ratio threshold over the past five years, never approaching worrying levels.

Risks

CyrusOne may present a very investable case, with considerable returns to be made. However, as with every investment, there are some risks to consider.

The most significant one, in our view, is competition. The company competes with several other providers who offer very similar properties. If properties provided by competitors are seen as more attractive to tenants (e.g., because of higher power availability, better security considerations, higher levels of connectivity, etc.), it's likely that CyrusOne will start losing market share.

Moreover, since data centers are seeing such a high demand and construction growth, CyrusOne competes for the engineers and contractors with expertise in the development of data centers. As the company mentioned in its latest 10-K, the hunt for specialized contractors may increase future expenses, as they demand higher labor rates.

Further, at the end of the last financial year, around the top 10 customers collectively accounted for approximately 50% of the company's total annualized rent. While contractual payments secure rental payments, and the demand for data centers is only growing, this should not pose an issue. Still, a more diversified customer base would only benefit CyrusOne.

Finally, the majority of tenants operate in the IT sector, which makes for a poor industry-diversification as well. However, this is very understandable, as its the IT sector is the one with the higher needs and expertise to leverage these kinds of properties.

Source: 10-K, pg. 15

Conclusion

Many of the REIT sub-sectors have been suffering since the coronavirus pandemic. However, data centers have been flourishing as the demand for servers is only growing. With every business expanding its online presence as well as everyone spending more time online, data centers are arguably the safest REIT classification in the sector. CyrusOne is a leader in the space, which offers attractive medium-term returns, despite trading near all-time highs. While some risks remain, we believe that the company's potential returns combined with its secured cash flows and a low payout ratio make for a great investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.