Article Thesis

Following a rough first quarter, during which New Residential (NRZ) cut its dividend by 90%, the company recently doubled its dividend. This provides a solid, although not spectacular dividend yield for those buying at today's price.

New Residential remains a company with substantial risk exposure, but the valuation remains quite low, and it looks like there is a lot of upside potential if things go right over the coming quarters. It also would not be too much of a surprise to see more dividend increases in the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha's image bank

Q2 Was A Quarter Of Stabilization Following A Troubled Q1

During the first quarter, especially during March, global equity markets and other financial markets were in turmoil. Rising coronavirus cases in many countries, economic lockdown, a risk-off sentiment among investors, and additional factors led to large ups and downs in relevant markets. This caused New Residential's stock to fall from close to $18 in February to as low as $3 in late March and early April. The share price decline was not the only notable issue, however, as New Residential's operations were also impacted to a large degree. Funding for mortgage REITs, mainly through repo markets, froze up, and a range of mREITs experienced margin calls and were forced to sell assets in order to generate cash to pay down debt. Forced selling into troubled markets led to realized losses on many investments, which is why the book value of most mREITs declined meaningfully during Q1.

The second quarter, however, as been more benign to New Residential and its peers. Thanks to the Fed's unprecedented monetary expansion, financial markets calmed down pretty quickly, and New Residential and other mREITs could access debt markets once again. On top of that, pricing pressure on the assets that they held declined as well.

In New Residential's case, a change in its business model towards an increased focus on its operating businesses further relaxed worries from financial market turmoil. The increased importance of New Residential's operating businesses, such as mortgage origination, is explained here in more detail. In short, New Residential has been building out its operating businesses over the last couple of years and has accelerated its move towards a less asset-centric business model during the crisis. The company expects that its operating businesses alone will generate profits of around $300 million to $400 million a year going forward, while its asset base has declined from $33 billion to $13 billion during the first four months of 2020. The sales proceeds that were generated through exiting $20 billion in investments were used to pay down the majority of New Residential's debt, which has lowered its overall leverage ratio from 3.5 to just 1.5.

What Does The Environment For Its Operating Businesses Look Like?

New Residential's operating businesses are primarily active in the origination of new mortgages, and in the servicing, where New Residential is one of the biggest non-bank players.

The environment for mortgage originators has been quite attractive in recent months, and the outlook for the remainder of the year is not bad, either. The reasons for that include record-low interest rates, which leads to increased refinancing demand, while home sales are rising as well. The latter means that more and more home buyers need to get a mortgage in order to buy their new homes. Strong demand for mortgages had once mortgage broker saying that employees should "Kiss their families goodbye" due to them being required to work more hours in order to meet demand.

During the most recent month alone, pending home sales rose by a very strong 44% over the previous month, showcasing that demand and sales activitiy is roaring back:

Data by YCharts

Current forecasts for the housing market during the second half of 2020, and for 2021, are also not looking bad. The rebound in home sales is forecasted to continue during the summer months, and on top of that, it should be noted that average home prices continued their climb during June. Forbes also sees rising home sales during the next couple of months, driven by increased demand from Millenials, although the company notes that a rise in virus cases during the winter months could result in a seasonal downturn before sales start to climb again.

New Residential also is a mortgage servicer, so another relevant data point is the forbearance rate, which has been falling for several weeks in a row. A declining forbearance rate results in lower advance obligations, which is positive for servicers such as New Residential.

Overall, macro data is thus not looking too bad for New Residential right now, and it looks like the environment for its operating businesses, especially the mortgage origination part, could be quite constructive over the coming months.

A 100% Dividend Raise And What Management Is Signaling With It

New Residential's 90% dividend cut early this year hurt income investors quite a lot. In retrospect, however, it can be said that the unprecedented crisis hurt business models and financing abilities so much that a dividend reduction was the prudent choice.

More recently, however, New Residential has already announced a 100% dividend increase, from $0.05 quarterly to $0.10 quarterly. The dividend is still far from the previous peak, but a 100% quarter-to-quarter raise is still better than what many have expected. In recent articles on New Residential, I saw many comments stating that the dividend would remain at $0.05 through all of 2020 or even longer, when in fact, they have already doubled it after just one quarter. Based on a current share price of $6.70, New Residential's dividend yield is 6.0%. This is not as high as its dividend yield used to be before the current crisis, but a 6% dividend yield is also nothing to sneeze at.

More importantly, the 100% dividend raise signals that management seems confident about New Residential's future. If they were worried about business conditions during H2, they likely would have been conservative and maintained the dividend at the $0.05 level, but they chose to hike it massively. This could, in fact, be the first of more than one raise this year, as they likely would have increased the dividend in a more hesitant way if they were not seeing solid profitability during the remainder of the year.

Data by YCharts

The consensus analyst estimate calls for EPS of $1.35 for the current fiscal year. This is down from pre-crisis levels, but not at all disastrous. Current estimates also are much higher than they were in March-May, when it looked like profits would be down to a much larger degree. Earnings per share of $1.35 surely would allow New Residential to raise the dividend beyond $0.10 per quarter.

In the past, New Residential oftentimes paid out 90%+ of its profits. I don't think that this is likely for 2020, and possibly not for the coming years, either. But raising the dividend payout ratio to 40% would allow for a $0.135 quarterly dividend, while a payout ratio of 50% would result in a quarterly payment of $0.17. Based on a current share price of $6.70, these dividend figures would result in yields on cost of 8.1% and 10.1%, respectively -- not bad versus treasuries that are yielding 0.6%. Remember that the dividend would also still be very well-covered in this scenario, with a payout ratio of just 40%/50%.

When we take a look at estimates for 2022, where financial markets will hopefully have stabilized to pre-crisis levels, and where COVID-19 hopefully is history, we see that analysts are forecasting EPS of $1.60. If New Residential were to payout 60% of that in dividends, which would still be much less than their historic payout ratios, this would result in an annual dividend payment of $0.96. For someone who buys at the current price, this would equate to yield on cost of 14.3%. If analyst estimates are anywhere close to what New Residential will be earning in the future, the outlook from the current level is thus not bad at all. This is underlined by the fact that New Residential is trading at just 0.62 times book value right now, whereas the company has mostly been valued at 1-1.2 times book value in the past. Once things normalize, there could thus be meaningful upside to New Residential's share price, on top of a solid chance for attractive future dividend payouts.

Takeaway

New Residential has, like most other mREITs, not performed well during 2020 so far. The current unprecedented crisis has resulted in a steep profitability hit, and New Residential was forced to shrink itself to a more sustainable size.

New Residential also is not a risk-less investment for sure: In case there is another round of lockdowns, with rising mortgage forbearances, or if there is another big market downturn, New Residential could find itself in trouble again. This is, I believe, not overly likely, however, and due to much lower leverage, New Residential would likely be more resilient during such a downside scenario compared to what the impact was this March. Nevertheless, investors should not count New Residential as a low-risk investment.

On the other hand, it looks like the upside potential in a base case or bull case scenario could be quite large from the current price. On top of that, even a dividend reinstatement at just 50% of the previous level over the next couple of years would result in a very attractive yield for those that buy right here. Overall, New Residential thus looks like an investment with a lot of upside potential, with moderate, but not excessively large risks. For those that are not shying away from the risk, New Residential definitely could be worthy of a closer look at the current price.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.