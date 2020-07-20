The Future Of The U.S. Dollar

This article speculates on what could happen should the US dollar depreciate considerably. First there is a brief overview of the current situation, which is followed by speculation as to the future of the US currency.

In a Downward Spiral

The US government has let spending get out of control. The US federal debt is over $26.5 trillion and rising fast. The actual US federal budget deficit is $3.6 trillion. The Fed has been injecting huge amounts of liquidity into the economy and has a balance of over $7 trillion. The annual US trade deficit is around $600 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a decrease in GDP of 5% in Q1 and possibly 10% in Q2. These negative tendencies bode evil for the dollar.

The US Dollar as the Most Important Global Currency

Presently the US dollar makes up about 61.85% of global foreign exchange reserves and is involved in over 85% of Forex transactions. It is the most important global currency. This is why most investors believe that the US dollar will continue for years as the most important global currency and argue that there is no valid alternative.

Other currencies that serve as central bank reserves are the euro at 20.24% , followed by the yen at 5.25%, the British pound at 4.54%, the Chinese renminbi at 1.95%, the Canadian dollar at 1.92%, the Australian dollar at 1.67% and the Swiss franc at 0.15%. Other currencies make up 2.45%.

The World's Most Powerful Reserve Currencies

The question that is asked here is what would happen if the US dollar depreciates because of loss of trust in the currency or for other reasons. What the other reasons might be is at this point speculation and should be considered as such. Investors rely on projections of company earnings for two years ahead, and that is not usually considered pure speculation. So what is suggested here is based on current trends.

A Failure of Trust

If the US Administration continues its policy of excessive spending as it seems intent on doing to stimulate the domestic economy rather than supplying liquidity to global markets, trust in the US dollar may be undermined. Americans get richer and richer by having the central bank create liquidity for the American economy, and the US dollar is then traded at a high price in the Forex markets. Other countries may come to the conclusion that it is not in their interest to have the US continue as the source of the most important global currency. It should be clear that countries that have been targeted by the US and punished with sanctions will welcome a departure from a dollar-dominated global economy. Afghanistan, China, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela have suffered at the hands of the US. In fact China, Iran and Russia have recently made far-reaching economic and military agreements that practically establish an opposition pole to American global dominance.

The Competition

The EU is an important economic player globally but has several problems that have not been solved and which make the euro an unlikely candidate to replace the US dollar as the most important global currency. Unsatisfactory handling of the COVID-19 epidemic, the difficult integration of migrants, costly welfare programs, scarce mobility of labor, highly protective labor practices and weak banks make it unlikely that the euro is going to increase its importance as a global currency. The Japanese economy has been stagnant for over a decade and will probably not grow much in future. Great Britain alone is unlikely to increase its economic power. Canada, Australia and Switzerland do not have enough economic strength to have their currencies figure on a global scale. The SDRs of the IMF have not proven to be a replacement for the US dollar as a means of exchange.

The Chinese Threat

The greatest threat to the US dollar is presently not perceived as such but only potentially so. It is the case, however, that the Chinese renminbi can very quickly become much more important as a global currency. The PBoC has already put on trial its new national digital currency in four cities. Roger Huang in a good Forbes article (China Will Use Its Digital Currency To Compete With The USD) has discussed various points of the Chinese programme for internationalizing the renminbi via a blockchain digital currency. It may be that this currency, DCEP, may be connected to gold. China may have over 20,000 tons of gold bullion and not only 2,000 tons as reported hitherto. The fact that China has set up an oil futures exchange in Shanghai and has initiated the One Belt One Road plan should be taken as signs of the Chinese intention to exercise economic influence on a global scale.

If China should demand payment for goods in yuan, that would drastically change the Forex markets since China has such a large economic impact on world trade. The PBoC would only approve of such a move if it was ready to make available large amounts of yuan to the global economy. Swap lines with other central banks would have to be put in place in advance. Currency restrictions would have to be repealed. The fact is that the Chinese share of the global economy has increased tremendously in comparison with the situation 30 years ago and now makes up about 15% of world trade. As mentioned above, should China demand payment in yuan for goods, a huge demand for yuan would be created. That would result in strong appreciation of the yuan, something that the PBoC probably does not want. As this writer is not privy to the deliberations of the PBoC and the strategy that it plans to employ as it propels the renminbi towards being the dominant global currency, one can only guess as to the time plan and moves that will be made. See the chart below for the increase of the Chinese share of global trade. China’s trade balance continues to increase.

The Time Frame

Alasdair Macleod thinks that the US dollar will fall to zero before the end of 2020 in a very interesting article ("Probably By Year End" - Alasdair Macleod Warns "The Dollar Is On Its Way To Zero"). His argument is based on the inability of the gold markets to produce the physical gold that they are supposed to have and which they do not have. When the London and COMEX gold markets collapse, the gold price will soar. Some estimates go as high as $10,000 an ounce. It therefore behooves investors to follow the gold market in order to see if it holds up or breaks down.

As noted above, this writer thinks that the PBoC has its own timeline and will have prepared the global economy for the tectonic shift. This means that first the national digital currency has to be working properly and all bugs eliminated. Swap lines for yuan have to be set up with central banks in order to ensure a sufficient supply of yuan is available to satisfy demands for liquidity. Progress with the One Belt One Road initiative will help pave the way for the change. Chinese influence in Africa is continually increasing and will be one of the continents where the shift will take place fairly quickly.

Given that China has now allied with Iran, one can reckon that Saudi Arabia will maintain its alliance with the US and therefore continue to support the petrodollar while Iran goes for the petroyuan. It is unlikely that Saudi Arabia would be willing to ally with Iran. The Saudis fear the Iranians and will not further the regional aspirations of Teheran. Obviously the geopolitical considerations in this case are very important and have a great impact on the economies of the region as well as globally.

Conclusion

It is not clear when the PBoC will unleash its attack on the US dollar, but what is clear is that preparations are underway to undermine the US dollar and promote the renminbi as a major international reserve currency. The US has nothing at present to compete with the DCEP. The 8,000 tons of gold that the US has will take second place to Chinese holdings, which might be as high as 20,000 tons. This factor will possibly be decisive in undermining trust in the US dollar and favor the renminbi when the PBoC makes its move.

This writer has often suggested that portfolio diversification into other currencies and countries is one way of countering future US dollar depreciation. Just how much the US dollar will depreciate is a matter of speculation. Given that Asia will become the most important economic area globally in the near future, and that means within two to three years, demand for the US dollar will markedly decrease when the PRC (People’s Republic of China) demands payment in yuan and not US dollars. One reason for this assumption is that US GDP has and will have suffered from the COVID-19 epidemic and the measures taken, namely, lockdowns, to try and contain the virus. In fact there are so many factors involved in what will be a transition from a US dollar dominated global economy to a situation where yuan play an important role that it is difficult to reckon how much the US dollar will depreciate. One can speculate, but investors should prepare for the change.

