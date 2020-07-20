AMD (AMD) has been trading sideways in a vast range of $49 to $59 since it last reported results in April. It looks like at the very least it may be heading back to that lower end of the trading range to about $49 in the coming weeks. The company is due to report results on July 28.

The company has a history of disappointing analysts when it reports revenue. It could be one reason some traders are betting the stock falls by the middle of August. You can now track all of my free articles on this Google spreadsheet.

Second Quarter Results

Analysts estimate that AMD had revenue in the second quarter of $1.85 billion, up 21.3% versus the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, earnings are forecast to double to $0.16 per share, from $0.08. The company has a history of disappointing analysts when it comes to reporting revenue. Over the past seven quarters, the company has missed estimates three times. Meanwhile, earnings have managed to meet or exceed forecasts in all seven quarters.

Guidance will be particularly crucial for the company—revenue for the third quarter is forecast at $2.3 billion and earnings at $0.32 per share. Analysts also estimate gross margins of 44.6% and a net income of $328.50 million.

The guidance will be essential because if it comes in below, it would mean that estimates for this year and possibly next year would need to fall. Currently, earnings for 2020 are forecast at $1.03 per share, $1.53 for 2021, and $1.91 in 2022.

It leaves shares trading for roughly 36.1 times 2021 earnings estimate, which is at the upper end of its 2-year historical range, but around in line with the average of 33.1.

While the valuation seems reasonable, given its historical trends, and even its earnings growth, the outlook is murky. While other stocks have performed very well since April, especially the semiconductor sector, AMD has floundered. It could indicate that investors are uncertain about what the future holds for this company.

Spread

That may be why some traders are betting that the stock falls by the middle of August. On July 15, the open interest levels for the August 21 at the $55 strike price rose by around 56,000 contracts for the calls, and about 55,000 contracts for the puts. The trade appears to be part of a spread transaction where it appears a trader bought the puts and sold the calls. In simple terms, it is a bet the stock is below $55 by the expiration date in August.

Going Nowhere

The chart shows that the stock has been stuck in a range since the middle of April, trading between $49 and $59. More importantly, the relative strength index is trending lower, and that would suggest that the stock is either going sideways or lower from its current level, but more than likely, not higher. The falling RSI indicates that the stock is losing momentum, and is a bearish indicator. Should the stock fall, it is likely to drop to around $49, where support rest. It would amount to a decline of about 13.4%.

Risks

There are plenty of risks around my analysis; it is possible that the spread transaction was part of a hedge against a long position. Additionally, it could have been part of a much more considerable trade that was not identifiable. Finally, the market has been extraordinarily volatile, and that could lead to a sharp and sudden rise in AMD's shares following its results.

The price action of AMD over the past few months seems to reflect some nervousness among investors as it has not participated in the broader market rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.