DPG is one of several utility-focused CEFs, these are popular amongst CEF investors since the underlying provides strong cash-flow.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Within the world of closed-end funds, there are several standout funds in the utility space. Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) certainly come to the front of the mind. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG) has been brought up several times when I've covered these other tickers in the past. Duff and Phelps also offer the Select Income Fund (DNP), which is wildly popular for its consistent distribution of the same amount since before the 2000s. Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) is also another extremely popular utility fund, it trades at a massive 83%+ premium though and that spells trouble. Today I wanted to dive into DPG and take a look to see how this fund stacks up to the other utility/infrastructure plays.

The investment objective for DPG is "to seek total return, resulting primarily from (i) a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and (II) growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation."

They intend to meet this objective by "investing primarily in equities of domestic and foreign utilities and infrastructure providers. The Fund's investment strategies endeavor to take advantage of the income and growth characteristics of equities in these industries."

This investment policy is certainly right up an income investor's alley. The fact that the utility and infrastructure space provides steady cash-flows to investors means reliable and sustainable dividends to investors. In this case, DPG does lean more into international positions. That does set it apart from UTG and DNP - whose portfolios stick with a heavy North American exposure. This does make the fund easily comparable with UTF though and Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU).

Similarly to its peer funds, DPG does utilize leverage. Last reported as approximately 32% of the fund's total managed assets. Managed assets for this fund come in at around $673 million. That makes it slightly larger than MGU, but vastly smaller than UTF's behemoth size of over $3 billion.

Expenses come in at an above-average 1.68% - when including the leverage expense this climbs to 3.10%. The 1.68% expense ratio is a downside to this fund. Though MGU charges 1.75%, with UTF being the most appealing at 1.36%. That is one of the downsides to funds that invest globally as expenses rise.

(Source)

Performance

One of the main targets is taking a look at their historical performances, to see where each one stands on a total return basis.

Data by YCharts

The total NAV return performance goes back just shy of a 10-year period as DPG didn't launch until 7/29/2011. We see that the performance has significantly lagged its peers on this metric. This was on all time periods too that Y-charts reports; the 1-year, 3-year and 5-year periods. The fund really began to struggle in keeping up in the 2015/16 period. I suspect this was due to heavier exposure to energy. Even today, they have 17.3% allocated to energy.

In the infrastructure space, many funds do include pipeline companies that can be at the mercy of oil prices. As we are all pretty well aware, the energy space has been a struggle for years now.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Turning our focus to discounts, a very important metric for CEFs. We have DPG come right in at the middle of the pack. It certainly isn't surprising as MGU trades at perpetually deep discounts. I believe this has to do with the fund's distribution, which we will get to below. DPG also trades at quite the discounts over most time frames. The current 10.79% discount is a bit below average for the past 1-year period when looking at the z-score of -0.81.

For the longer-term, we see the 5-year period shows an 11.61% average discount. That is quite steep - not as steep as MGU's 5-year average of 13.52%, however. UTF even has an unwarranted 5-year average discount of 8.79%.

For fun, let's take a look at the performances compared to the two utility funds that don't delve into international securities.

Data by YCharts

Here we have DNP leading the pack, followed by UTF and then UTG. This isn't very surprising as the U.S. market has been very profitable since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008/09. The GFC brought a turn in fortunes for the U.S. investments over international. This is also a good time to take a cheap shot at GUT, tell me again why it trades at an 83% premium?

Of course, while that is historically accurate, I wouldn't count international securities out. One of my most favorite go-to graphs for making the case for international securities can be seen below.

(Source - Fidelity)

Distributions

Data by YCharts

In the case of distributions, we have DPG easily topping the rest as far as the rate is concerned. I didn't include MGU, as it wasn't reflected accurately. They have a 4.9% rate currently. However, that isn't necessarily a good thing as far as having just a higher sheer number. The important part is if they can sustain it. Just simply looking at the rate, the NAV distribution rate comes in at 10.95%. Simply put, at this exact time that is what the portfolio needs to earn to be able to sustain the current amount.

It is paid out quarterly, at a rate of $0.35. This is the same amount that the fund has maintained since its inception.

(Source - CEFConnect)

MGU just recently announced a distribution cut, but in its announcement, it went from a quarterly payment to monthly pay. That wasn't reflected accurately, so didn't make sense to include above. With such a low 4.9% rate, it can help explain the significant discount the fund experiences. This is also consistently one of the lower-yielding CEFs.

For the period ending April 30th, 2020, DPG covered its distribution with a net investment income of just 12.7%. We are still waiting for other funds to report for the period following the pandemic. Even with that being said, this is one of the lowest coverages reported. Ultimately, the extent of the damage COVID-19 has wrought is unknowable at this point too.

MGU's last reported NII coverage in November 2019 was 77%. (Yes, and they were the ones to cut their distribution.) UTF for the period ending December 2019, had coverage of 30.6%.

For fun, looking at even GUT had slightly better NII coverage of 19%. UTG's last reported coverage ending April 2020 was 39%. Finally, DNP had better coverage at 26%.

As we know, equity CEFs rely heavily on capital gains to fuel their distributions though. So, it isn't necessarily a red flag to just lack coverage via NII. What would throw up a red flag is that the fund is one of the top-yielding plays, but has one of the lowest coverages. The fund is sitting on right around $64.3 million in unrealized appreciation. This is a bit of a padding for the fund. At current rates, all else being equal, this provides for almost 1.4 years of coverage.

UTG sits at 6.71 years' worth of coverage at current numbers. Just for some quick comparisons and why some funds can cover so little with low NII. Of course, these are subject to the whims of the market as they rise and fall. The prime example of this is MGU; they were sitting at 2.88 years of unrealized padding. This is gone now, and they are sitting on only unrealized losses at this point. That can help explain their need to cut the distribution. This wasn't reflected in the last report since it was for November 2019.

This was the same for UTF, the reporting period was for the end of 2019. At that time they had built-in unrealized gains that could cover 7.8 years. This has fallen by almost half at this time.

In this category, DPG's yield puts it as a win. However, looking at the numbers and I believe it is a bit on the weak side compared to its peers. The numbers do beat out MGU's current situation. With that being said though, MGU already took the plunge and cut their distribution - leaving them in a much better situation at a more attractive price. UTF is just solid all-around by the numbers right now, though.

Holdings

(Source - Fund Website)

The current allocation of the fund is heaviest in electric, gas and water. These are the main utilities that most income investors gravitate towards. This is then followed by oil and gas storage, transportation and production at 17.3%. This is what certainly has been hurting the fund over the last several years.

For UTF, we see that they hold the highest allocation to electric utilities at 33%. That is followed by tower REITs at 12% and then finally, we have 9% in midstream. MGU has the highest allocation to the energy-related sector of pipelines at 27%. Again, another clue for evidence that they did need to trim as they should expect the most damage to be dealt with.

Pulling the data from DPG's Semi-Annual Report all the way back in 2016 shows us that they had 33.3% of their portfolio in these energy-related subsectors. At that similar time, UTF at the end of 2015 held 14.6% in energy-related pipeline companies. MGU held a similar 28% in pipes that they hold now.

Energy does seem to be a dying sector, though I believe an allocation to some extent is a positive. This should help diversify an investor's overall portfolio - even in a sector that has struggled for years. At this time, it would seem like DPG holds a reasonable amount of exposure.

(Source - Fund Website)

When looking at this fund's largest holdings, we see many similar names to the other funds. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) is actually held in many, many different funds. Being that they are a REIT, they also fit well in REIT funds as well as infrastructure funds. Even diversified funds hold CCI. The main appeal here is the play on 5G being rolled out across the globe. As technology continues to break new frontiers, we need this stronger connectivity that 5G can bring. That means more towers going up for autonomous communications. Which, in turn, means more rent payments to CCI.

That is probably one of the most exciting parts of the portfolio. The rest is rather boring, cash-flow steady utility companies that keep pumping out reliable cash.

One area to note is the changes Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is going through. They just announced a divesture to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK). D is another common one that is held in utility/infrastructure plays. Therefore, it will have a cascading effect on many funds in the CEF universe. Essentially, what they are doing is cutting out their non-utility assets.

The big news is the dividend cut that will ensue as they target a 65% payout ratio. This is being done because their cash-flow from the energy-related business will now be gone. However, the influx of cash should be seen as a positive for D over the long-term. They are ridding themselves of a volatile business and focusing more as a core utility company.

On the bright side, they mention that "beginning in 2022, the company expects annual dividend per share increase of approximately 6 percent per year. This represents a significant increase from previous long-term dividend per share growth guidance of 2.5 percent."

Ultimately, it remains to be seen if they will be able to follow through at this time since it is at a future date. With that being said, they did have a previous history of raising their dividend for 16 years now. The compounded annual growth rate over the past 10-years was actually over that 6% future target anyway.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

This could just be a case of under-promising and over-delivering by the company. Though again, it remains to be seen. I'm not immediately worried about this change from D though at this time. The market certainly isn't appreciating this change as the name plunges 7%+ near the open of the market on July 6th, 2020.

(Source - Fund Website)

As mentioned above, the portfolio is comprised of positions outside the U.S. and the greater North American region. However, it isn't in a shocking amount compared to MGU that has only 33.5 in the U.S. and 48.2% in North America. For UTF, the portfolio is comprised of 60% in the U.S. and 68% in the North American continent. This does put DPG as having the highest allocation to the primarily, and historically, more stable U.S. market.

I would put it at a draw currently, the portfolio isn't terrible, but historically the performance proves they have struggled. This was at least in the past, it is certainly not guaranteed of future results.

Conclusion

(Source)

DPG is a high yielding utility/infrastructure fund. There are many out there in the CEF world. You can get as wild as GUT, with its 86.88% premium or as low as MGU's discount of 17.57%. Ultimately, there are reasons for funds to trade at such wide discounts or high premiums. The outliers for premiums are generally to be avoided. Even DNP has, historically, a more predictable distribution that GUT - though it 'only' trades at a premium of 20.93%. That being the case, DPG's discount of 10.79% is seen as attractive, in my opinion. That discount does put it as one of the lower on a 1-year z-score basis as well. Only MGU beats it out significantly, while UTG is showing a bit of a value here with a z-score of -0.40.

DPG does currently offer the highest market price yield. The only fund that tops DPG's NAV distribution is GUT. That isn't a good thing for GUT either, it isn't a coveted position to be in. Essentially though, I put DPG as having some poor numbers for the sustainability of the current rate. MGU took the plunge and cut when they needed to, now it seems like it would be DPG's turn. If they pull an MGU and switch to monthly from quarterly, that could certainly be beneficial as well.

Ultimately, DPG isn't a terrible fund. Do I see myself adding to this name today? No, but I would be interested in the name if we see the market plunge again. Had an investor been quick enough - during the chaos for CEFs on March 18th - one could have picked this fund up for a discount of over 40%. Now that would have been a great deal. Ideally, I want a steeper discount than its historical average before jumping in. This is based on my logic of thinking the fund needs to trim its distribution. When or if that comes to fruition, I would seriously consider the fund.

For those already holding, I certainly don't see anything alarming where you should sell today - even buying some or reinvesting for a lower cost basis could be warranted. Though, I would personally prefer looking at MGU for its valuation. In that case, you are giving up significant yield - even when compared to a top-notch fund like UTF where you can get higher income coming in.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF, UTG, MGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on July 6th, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.