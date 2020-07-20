Of course, there are risks, i.e. possibility of the growth scenario materializing slower.

Investment Thesis

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has traditionally been a leader in patent licensing business in wireless technologies, being the top 3 or top 5 holder with a share of 7%-10% of standard essential patents in 3G, 4G and now 5G. With the acquisition of the Technicolor patent licensing business in 2018 and its Research & Innovation (R&I) unit in 2019, IDCC is now the leader in advanced video coding technologies and a significant AI effort at the intersection of wireless and video technologies.

IDCC has Apple and Samsung as its licensing customers and has recently added Huawei. These 3 players together represent 40% of the global 3G and 4G handset shipments and 50% of the global smartphone shipments. Huawei revenues will start clocking in from Q2, 2020.

Company has a concrete path to $700 million in about 5 years' time with $150 million new revenue coming from 4-5 identified companies which together represent 1/3rd of the global handset market. An additional, $150 million new revenue is expected from the consumer electronics market for its video technologies and $50 million more is expected in a few years from the IoT and infrastructure market.

The company has integrated the acquisitions well and has rationalized the fixed operating costs to the level of 2017 and expects it to remain stable while growing the revenues significantly.

The value of its existing portfolio of patents and the locked-in cash flows from existing customer relationships provides a hard floor to the company's value. The large revenue growth while keeping costs stable provides an accelerating cash flow stream in tandem with the growth.

The market pricing severely underestimates this faster-than-revenue growth potential of the profits. If Mr. Market catches up with the true value of the company, then there is potential to more than double the price over 3-5 years providing a holding period return in excess of 30% CAGR with a 2X to 3.5X multiple.

The quarterly revenue and earnings surprises and signups of the other major wireless players could provide the near-term catalysts.

InterDigital is a unique research and licensing company

IDCC employs nearly 300 engineers with more than 100 of them holding a PhD. These engineers develop technologies in the following 3 areas primarily:

Cellular Wireless Technology

Advanced Video Coding and Transmission Technology for Consumer Electronics, primarily

Artificial Intelligence (NYSE: AI

IDCC, currently, has more than 32000 patents across the above technologies. Its patent strength has traditionally been in the areas of wireless technologies from its beginnings in 1972, including standard essential patents in 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and research efforts in 6G for Smartphones, and also for Machine-to-Machine communications and Internet of Things (IoT). It added video coding technology to its portfolio with the acquisition of Technicolor's patent portfolio in 2018 and their Research & Innovation (R&I) unit in 2019. The R&I team brought a full-fledged AI capability with it which works on the intersection of video and wireless technology.

The company - a research-driven licensing company - differentiates itself from other patent licensing companies, which are, primarily, either product companies that also license, or, pure licensing companies without significant in-house research teams, derogatorily called "patent trolls" by some.

The product companies that also license are constrained in their research efforts by the needs of their product roadmap. The pure licensing companies are constrained in their future product portfolios by the availability of patents in the market. In contrast, IDCC allows its research team to focus on the future needs of the industry, shaping the industry standards in the process, enabling it to create a portfolio of patents which can be licensed to the industry in the future as the needs manifest themselves.

Current Revenue Segments and Revenue Potential

Currently, majority of the revenue is from the wireless technology licensing. This is projected to generate around $340 million in 2020 and the company is targeting to grow this to $500 million over time.

The $340 million revenue is composed of the following major players:

Apple - $112 million

Samsung - $78 million

LG - $32 million

Huawei* - Not Available yet

Source: Company 10-K 2019

*Huawei deal has been concluded recently according to the press release issued by InterDigital on 28th April, 2020, announcing the deal. Currently, there is no data about the size of the deal or its revenue impact on IDCC.

A little Sherlockian digression...

There is one clue available from earlier 10-Ks of the company. IDCC generated revenue of nearly $66 million from Huawei in 2017 and around $33 million in 2016, accounting for nearly half year's worth of revenue.

Another important point to account for is that around 40% of worldwide shipments of 3G and 4G handsets and 50% of smartphone shipments are attributed to Samsung, Apple and Huawei. It is likely that this situation continues for 5G handsets as well.

Assuming that the industry structure remains similar for the 5G phones, it is likely that the revenue generated from Huawei is at a similar level of $66 million annually.

InterDigital has revenues of $76 million in Q1, 2020 and has guided for recurring revenue of $82-$86 million for Q2. Most of the increase is, probably, attributable to the Huawei deal. This means a quarterly revenue of around $10 million, i.e. annual revenue of $40 million from Huawei.

Company has also guided for an annual revenue base of $340 million. This gives strong grounds to confirm that the Huawei deal is worth $40 million annually.

Path to $500 million from Wireless

InterDigital estimates that this $340 million which is mostly from wireless can be boosted to $500 million. The main customers from whom the revenue is expected to be generated are Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo Vivo and TCL. Collectively, these companies account for nearly 1/3rd of global handset sales, based on CEO Bill Merritt's statements during the concall for Q1, 2020.

This can be verified another way. Current revenues from Samsung, Apple and Huawei which account for 40% of global handset sales are $230 million. Revenue from Lenovo et al. should be around 20% lower or nearly $180 million. Given that many of these sell lower-priced handsets, $150 million is a reasonable estimate.

It is possible that it could take some time to convert this revenue potential since all of them might take the path of litigation. However, the fact that the largest Chinese company Huawei has gone through that process and finally agreed to have an agreement with InterDigital might make it relatively easier and faster to finalize agreements with these others.

Revenues from Consumer Electronics

The company has guided for $150 million from consumer electronics industry over a 3-5 year period. According to the Q4, 2019 concall, a significant portion of the revenues are from TV. In addition, there would be other segments, such as, set-top boxes, computer displays, PCs, and streaming devices like sticks.

There are some existing customers, like Samsung and LG which are also in consumer electronics and InterDigital hopes to be able to start those discussions with them, but it is too early to predict how that will go in the near-term.

The company has made a good start in 2019, securing their first digital TV license agreement with Funai.

Revenues from IoT & infrastructure

IoT and infrastructure market is at a nascent stage as far as licensing of InterDigital technologies is concerned. However, the company has provided an estimated revenue contribution coming from this market of around $50 million or so.

As this market evolves, the company will be able to provide better estimates.

Total Revenue Estimates

Based on the above, we can work the following estimates. Current proven revenues are $340 million, primarily from Wireless.

$150-160 million more would be additional revenue from other wireless players, i.e. Lenovo et al. This could take about 2-3 years.

Consumer electronics video technology licensing is expected to add a further $150 million over 3-5 years.

IoT and infrastructure could add $50 million over 5 years.

The company estimates a revenue potential of $700 million. This could be the potential revenue over a 5 year period. This is a CAGR of roughly 15%.

Expense and profit estimation

Fixed Operating Expenses

The company has stated in the Q1, 2020 concall that they are now at the same "economic costs" as 2017. The economic costs is the portion of the operating expenses that have to be incurred to operate the business on an ongoing basis. This number is within the control of the company and can be managed to be at a steady level over the quarters and years in a reasonably predictable manner.

Beyond this there could be expenses which are not-so-predictable and which will vary from quarter to quarter depending on the level of litigation expenses for intellectual property enforcement purposes.

In addition, certain patent portfolios require a revenue share or partner reimbursements which will vary from quarter to quarter depending on the specific revenue contribution from that particular patent portfolio.

The calculated "economic costs" for Q1, 2020 are $52 million, which can be annualized to around $210 million.

Intellectual Property Enforcement Costs

The intellectual property enforcement costs represent the non-recurring costs applicable to patent enforcement activities. Many customers will not agree to a licensing fees for use of InterDigital's patents and this will require litigation or arbitration activities. The costs related to this until an agreement is reached are intellectual property enforcement costs. The company considers these costs non-operational (or at least different and less operational in nature compared to the "economic costs") in nature since they depend on the level of enforcement activities and do not apply to ongoing relationships.

These have been $25.4 million, $17.6 million and $15.2 million in 2019, 2018, and 2017 respectively. Given that the company expects to generate revenue from a number of firms for their wireless portfolio and also initiate activities to generate revenue from their consumer electronics portfolio, the intellectual property enforcement costs, going forward, should be in the range of $25 million to $30 million on an average; though, they are likely to vary from year to year. The intellectual property enforcement costs can be estimated to be around $30 million going forward.

Estimated Cash Profits

The current profit levels are estimated below:

Revenue: $340 million

Operating Expenses: $240 million ($210 million + $30 million)

Profit before taxes: $100 million

The actual taxes paid by InterDigital vary across geographies and over time, we estimate the taxes based on historical tax rates.

Net profit after taxes (assuming a 40% tax rate): $60 million

The future profit levels 5 years from now are estimated below:

Revenue: $700 million

According to the company the in the consumer electronics business, there will be $50 million revenue share for the total $150 million revenue opportunity. This will add $50 million as ongoing expenses in the form of revenue share.

The research team size is likely to remain relatively stable in the future. The same team can continue developing new technologies resulting in a constant stream of patents over the years. This also translates into a relatively stable cost structure for the patent administration and licensing costs and the selling, general and administrative costs, to support this level of research and patent activities. We estimate that these costs will reach around $230 million in 5 years.

Since the growth in revenues is coming from licensing to new customers and new categories of technologies, viz. consumer electronics video technologies and IoT, the enforcement costs are likely to rise at quite a fast pace. We estimate that these costs will reach around $60 million in 5 years.

Operating Expenses: $340 million ($50 million + $230 million + $60 million)

Profit before taxes: $360 million

Net profit after taxes (40% tax rate): $216 million

Valuation of InterDigital

Using the above information as a base, a cash flow of InterDigital would have a fast increasing profit over the next five years. This accelerating profit is a result of the relatively slow growing operating costs compared to the revenue growth rates. This is the kind of operating leverage that InterDigital's current status offers, where the costs have stabilized but the addressable market is ripe for tapping resulting in high revenue growth rates.

Here we do a discounted cash flow with the following assumptions. The revenue grows at a 15% annual rate for 5 years and then stabilizes. The costs grow from the current levels to the level in 5 years at a constant growth rate so that the profits in 5 years are as per the previous section about profit estimates at current and future levels of revenue.

Beyond 5 years, the profits grow at a rate of 7% annually for 5 years. The tenth year onwards the terminal value is calculated with an assumption of 4% growth in perpetuity.

Using discount rates of 9% and 12%, the present value works out to $3.8 billion and $2.3 billion respectively.

Current Enterprise Value of InterDigital

Current Market capitalization of IDCC is $1.8 billion. It has net cash of around $200 million (net of all long-term liabilities), giving an Enterprise Value of $1.6 billion.

The current market price values IDCC at nearly 30% and 60% discounts to its intrinsic value estimates of $2.3 billion and $3.8 billion respectively.

Holding period returns

The value of the model matches the current market price at a discount rate of 15%. This means that a buy-and-hold forever strategy will result in a long-term compounded return of 15% based on the above estimates and model.

An interesting thing to note is that if the market price has to catch up to the intrinsic value in, say, 2 years' time, the intrinsic value will also be increasing at the discount rate.

For example, the $2.3 billion intrinsic value today would become an intrinsic value of nearly $2.9 billion in 2 years' time, yielding a 34% IRR return.

Similarly, the $3.8 billion intrinsic value today would become an intrinsic of $5.8 billion in 5 years' time, yielding a nearly 30% IRR return.

Key risks to the above thesis

The principal risk to the above thesis is that the growth in revenue doesn't materialize as visualized. Most of the new wireless revenue is expected from the Chinese handset manufacturers and given the US-China trade and technology war, it is possible that the revenues do not materialize from them if the trade war results in their losing key non-Chinese markets.

However, it is also possible that the existing non-Chinese handset manufacturers are able to grow their revenues gaining market share in the non-Chinese markets. This would result in IDCC maintaining close to its expected revenue growth despite the trade war.

Another risk is that the revenue from the consumer electronics markets do not materialize to the extent visualized by the management or this happens at a much slower pace.

The final risk is that the enforcement costs are much higher than modeled.

Conclusion

In brief, IDCC provides exposure to the high-growth 5G market and also to the fast evolving, large consumer electronics video technologies market riding on the back of 4G/5G, OTT and smart homes.

IDCC's unique, research-driven, standard essential patent portfolio with a multi-decadal history, in wireless technologies provides significant concrete growth opportunities. Advanced video technologies patent licensing opens another large and fast evolving market in consumer technologies.

Current enterprise value shows a clear underestimation of the fast-growing nature of the future cash flows on the back of large revenue growth and relatively stable costs providing large operating leverage.

Holding period returns provide 2X to 3.5X upside in 3-5 years.

Risks exist on the upside not materializing under certain circumstances.

This could be worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio of 15-20 stocks composed of asymmetric situations.

