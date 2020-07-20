INZY is still at a very early stage of development, so the IPO is ultra-high-risk and may be more suited to institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma has filed to raise $75 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Inozyme Pharma (INZY) intends to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing treatments for abnormal calcification in humans.

INZY is just preparing to enter Phase 1 trials for its lead programs, so the company is still at a very early and risky stage of development that may be more suited to institutional investors with long-term hold time frames.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Inozyme was founded to advance treatments for defective gene expression of the ENPP1 and ABCC6 genes that produce increased arterial calcification and other deleterious calcium deposition effects throughout the body in the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Axel Bolte, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously managing member of a healthcare advisory firm and venture partner at HBM Partners, AG.

Below is a brief overview video of a coronary calcification:

Source: John Rumberger

The firm's lead candidate is INZ-701, which is a genetically engineered protein 'that is designed to correct a defect in the mineralization pathway caused by ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.'Management is preparing the candidate to enter Phase 1/2 trials in the second half of 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $113 million and include Longitude Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates, Novo Holdings, Sofinnova Venture Partners, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, RA Capital Management and Cowen Healthcare Investments.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by National Organization for Rare Disorders, generalized arterial calcification of infancy [GACI] occurs in approximately 1 out of every 391,000 births, affects males and females equally and occurs in all regions of the world.

GACI type 1 occurs in 75% of patients, who are at increased risk of developing rickets or other bone-related deformities and short stature.

Also, GACI type 2 occurs in 10% of patients, who are older and have increased risk of developing 'pseudoxanthoma elasticum [PXE], involving the elastic tissue of the skin, the eye, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal systems.’

There are currently no approved therapies for the treatment of either ENPP1 or ABCC6 deficiencies. Current treatments are only palliative.

Financial Status

Inozyme’s recent financial results are typical for a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its drug candidates into trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $40.8 million in cash and short-term investments and $4.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

INZY intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a typical feature for life science companies seeking to go public.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $230.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.61%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

for the completion of our IND and CTA submissions and conduct of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INZ-701 for ENPP1 deficiency; for the completion of our CTA submission and conduct of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INZ-701 for ABCC6 deficiency; and the remainder for preclinical studies for research stage programs, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Cowen, Piper Sandler and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

INZY is seeking a standard IPO transaction size for a biopharma firm seeking to advance its drug candidates through trials.

For its lead candidate, INZY is preparing to enter phase 1/2 trials in the second half of 2020, so the firm is still at a very early stage of development.

The next data readout is likely not until well into 2021 and that will be just for safety trial results in all likelihood.

The market opportunity is difficult to quantify, but there are no other existing treatments for these disease conditions.

Management has disclosed no research or commercial collaborations, so is pursuing a go it alone approach at this time.

As to valuation, the IPO is below the typical valuation range for biopharma firms at IPO, so presents no unreasonable valuation, in my view.

Inozyme is still at a very early stage of development, and the IPO may be more suited to institutional investors with a very long-term time horizon.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 23, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.