This article is the third and last article of the "Ipiranga Should Give Ultrapar The Fuel It Needs" series. Due to the size of the company and the number of operations it has, it would not be feasible to condense all the information into one article.

An investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) carries many more risks than the few I list in this section, and investors should be aware of these risks before investing. Regulatory and legal risks are always high for petroleum companies like Ultrapar. Ultracarga transports and stores flammable liquids, and they have been involved in incidents that resulted in fines and the destruction of PP&E. Another example, Ipiranga received a fine last year from the Brazilian government, in which it alleged that the company participated in non-competitive conduct from 2006 to 2008. Besides these risks, an investor is also exposed to exchange rate risks.

Key Information From Part I And Part II

Ipiranga accounts for almost 84% of the company's total revenue and nearly half of the company's EBIT. Before 2018, gasoline and diesel prices were readjusted periodically by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to reduce price volatility. Under this regime, the consumer paid on average higher rates than it would have paid if the prices were set at the market price daily. The old pricing guidance provided companies like Ultrapar and Petrobras with higher gross margins. The change in pricing regime is why UGP's margins dropped from 8.5% to around 7%, as can be seen in figure 2. The difference in gross margins, in my opinion, is permanent, and the only way for companies to improve them is by offering value-added services. Ipiranga's (UGP's fuel distribution company) economic moat is that its value-added services are considered the best in Brazil, and it has the highest customer loyalty ratings according to this consumer-based study. In my opinion, this will help them increase their sales and decrease their COGS as the amount of value-added products sold continue to grow.

I believe that Extrafarma and Ultragaz will benefit from Ipiranga's network. Ipiranga has a vast network of service stations, and the logistics are already in place to supply Ipiranga with its value-added products. As these two companies increase their usage of Ipiranga's network, their sales should grow quicker, and their margins should also improve.

Currently, Ultragaz products can be found at some Ipiranga service stations, but not at all of them. As the number of service stations that carry Ultragaz products increase, sales should increase, but cost should decrease due to shared resources like employees and storage.

Pharmaceutical products can only be sold at pharmacies in Brazil, but that does not keep Extrafarma from putting its locations next to an Ipiranga service station. Since Extrafarma and Ipiranga could be beside each other, the two companies can share logistic costs and overhead expenses.

Using the results of my sum of the parts model, which included market forecasts for each business, I estimated that the company's net revenue would have a CAGR of 1.4% (2019 to 2024).

Valuation Of Ultrapar

Gross Margin:

Over the past two years, which is when Petrobras's fuel pricing policy changed, the Ultrapar's gross margin was 6.8%. Before the change in pricing policies, its gross margin was around 8.5%. I believe that the coronavirus will put even more pressure on UGP's gross margin as Ipiranga's value-added product sales will suffer from lower than average retail sales. After 2021, the gross margin should increase as sales of value-added products and services increase at Ipiranga's locations. Extrafarma and Ultragaz should also contribute to the increase in gross margins as their expenses should decrease as shared resources between them and Ipiranga increase (aka synergies).

Figure 1 - SG&A Expenses

Source: Company's Financials

SG&A Expenses:

In 2014 and 2015, the company's selling expenses were, on average, 3.3% of net revenue. In the past two years, selling expenses as a percent of revenue decreased by 30 basis points. The 30 bps decrease does not seem like much, but when you take into account that the company has a gross margin of around 7%, ever one bp matters. The decrease in selling expenses as a percent of revenue demonstrates that the company is experiencing economies of scale. I believe the trend seen in figure 1 should continue over the next five years at the same pace.

Figure 1 shows a slowly increasing trend in G&A expenses. The G&A line item is an area of concern for me as it is growing slightly faster (5.3bps) than selling expenses are reducing (4.6bps). In my model, G&A expenses continue to follow the current upward trend.

Figure 2 - Valuation

Source: Company's Financials and Analyst's Estimates

To value the company, I used the EV/Sales multiples of Cosan and BR Distrubidora to estimate the future terminal value of UGP. These two companies are direct competitors of Ultrapar, which is why I chose to use them. The average EV/Sales multiple for these two companies was 0.41x, slightly higher than UGP's 0.37x multiple.

Conclusion

My target price for UGP is R$ 26.67 or $4.24, using an exchange rate of R$ 5.35. With this target price, UGP has a possible upside of 16.2%, not taking into consideration the exchange rate return. According to UGP's investors' page, market analysts estimate an average, max, and minimum target price of R$ 20.61, R$ 29.20, and R$ 15.00, respectively. My target price is 10% more than UGP's market analysts' average target price.

