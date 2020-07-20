The annual dividend payment is down to $0.18 or 1.38% per share.

Halliburton reported a loss per share of $1.91 for 2Q '20 on $3.196 billion in revenues compared to $5.930 billion in the same quarter last year.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Halliburton (HAL) released its second-quarter results on July 20, 2020. It was a positive surprise for the market.

Halliburton, which makes most of its revenue in North America, was the first oilfield service business to release second-quarter results. Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will release on July 22, and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), probably, on Friday this week.

The investment thesis has not changed from the prior quarter. HAL is an "oil service" and should be considered at a secondary level in this global oil paradigm even if the valuation could be regarded as attractive for a long-term investment perspective. Investors should focus more on a regular oil investment such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).

Therefore, I recommend to reduce your HAL long position slightly and, above all, trade short term about half or more of your HAL holding to take advantage of the oil volatility that will dominate the sector.

HAL Financials: The Raw Numbers - Fourth Quarter 2019

Halliburton 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.737 5.930 5.550 5.191 5.04 3.20 Net income in $ Million 152 75 295 -1,653 -1,015 -1,676 EBITDA $ Million 842 719 930 1,269 -404 -1,708 estimated by Fun trading EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 0.09 0.34 -1.88 -1.16 -1.91 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million -44 451 871 1,167 225 598 CapEx in $ Million 437 408 345 340 213 142 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -481 43 526 827 12 456 Total Cash $ Billion 1.38 1.18 1.57 2.27 1.39 1.81 Total LT Debt in $ Million 10.31 10.31 10.31 10.32 9.83 9.83 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.045 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 873 875 876 878 878 877

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $3.196 billion in 2Q'20.

Halliburton reported a loss per share of $1.91 for 2Q '20 on $3.196 billion in revenues compared to $5.930 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues for 2Q '20 were down 36.5% sequentially.

The adjusted net income was $46 million or $0.05 per diluted share, excluding impairments and other charges. Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO said in the press release:

Halliburton's second-quarter performance in a tough market shows we can execute quickly and aggressively to deliver solid financial results and free cash flow despite a severe drop in global activity. Our results demonstrate a significant and sustainable reset to the power of our business to generate positive earnings and free cash flow

Below is the revenue repartition per region.

If we compare to the first quarter of 2020, we can see that most of the revenues lost come from the North America segment.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (52.3% in 2Q'20)

Drilling and Evaluation (47.7% in 2Q'20)

North American revenues plunged 68.4% year over year to $1.049 billion. Though, revenues from Halliburton's international operations dropped 17.5% from the year-ago period to $2.147 billion primarily due to the lower value of its fracking tools and real estate.

Net income reported for the second quarter of 2020 came in at a loss of $1,676 million, well below the gain of $75 million for the same period last year.

The company indicated $2.147 billion in non-cash impairment charges mostly associated with lower demand from North American customers suffering from lower oil prices.

In short, HAL delivered better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and the market like it.

Halliburton recognized $2.1 billion of pre-tax impairments and other charges to further adjust its cost structure to current market conditions. These charges consisted primarily of non-cash asset impairments, mainly associated with pressure pumping equipment and real estate, as well as inventory write-offs, severance, and other costs.

However, despite better-than-expected results, the drop in business cannot be ignored.

The decline has been brutal and was primarily due:

To a global reduction in drilling-related services and lower software sales internationally

And a decrease in pressure pumping activity globally, primarily in U.S. land and Latin America, coupled with lower artificial lift activity in U.S. land.

One analyst at Raymond James wrote:

The second quarter "marked the near total shutdown of the U.S. oilfield," Praveen Narra, an analyst at Raymond James, wrote in a note to investors last week. "Companies saw a month-long 'frac holiday' with little to no activity, while drilling rigs declined at their fastest ever pace."

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow jumped to $456 million in 2Q'20

Free cash flow yearly is $1,821 million ("ttm"), with free cash flow at $456 million in 2Q '20.

The annual dividend payment is down to $0.18 per share or a payout of $158 million annually. On May 26, 2020, the company announced:

In the wake of oil price plunge, Halliburton Company recently announced that the board of directors decided to slash quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2020 by 75% to 4.5 cents from the current level of 18 cents. This dividend is payable Jun 24, 2020 to its shareholders of record on Jun 3.

The dividend yield is now down to 1.38%.

3 - Net Debt is now $8.02 billion in 2Q'20, staying constant.

Net debt is $8.02 billion, and net interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $124 million. I still consider the debt load too high, and the company is not reducing it as promised.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Halliburton surprised the market with its second-quarter results, which were better-than-expected. However, the oilfield services provider recorded a $2.147 billion non-cash impairment charge due to sinking demand from North American customers suffering from lower oil prices.

However, we can't be satisfied with such a dire situation. Halliburton surprised investors by slashing costs more than anticipated. Still, the fact is that the company's primary business is going through an unprecedented crisis that will have long-lasting effects on oilfields services.

Rival Schlumberger Ltd. predicted in April that as much as 60% of pressure pumping demand would fall off by July 1. As much as 85% of frack crews have lost work this year, according to Primary Vision Inc.

Thus, I am not convinced the worst is behind, and we should be cautious not to get over-excited and use these up days to take some profit off the table. The path of recovery has not even begun.

Technical Analysis (short term)

HAL was forming a descending triangle pattern until last week, with line resistance at $13 and line support at $11.80. HAL results were better-than-expected and could trigger a resistance breakout today (need confirmation).

In this case, HAL could eventually reach the range of $15-16, where it would be reasonable to sell about 25% of your position and wait for a retracement at $13, which is now the new support.

However, the oilfield services business is fragile and mostly dependent on the price of oil. Any weakness below $40 will trigger some selling pressure again.

