I don't foresee this bank going to $0, but it will likely need a herculean effort to clean up the credit risk.

While the bank does appear cheap on almost every valuation metric, larger than peer provisioning levels, which would directly hit earnings, are likely to continue.

Investment Thesis

Even before we began this new COVID-19 world, more specifically, over the past two years, investors have either successfully shied away from Cadence Bancorp (CADE) or experienced a nightmarish ride down. At the beginning of the pandemic, many investors saw the bank to be holding rather large loan portfolios in what was thought to be the most at-risk parts of the economy. While COVID-19 didn't materially change the direction of most struggling economic sectors, it just tightened the vice that was already plaguing the most sensitive industries like casual dining, energy, and retail. Even after first quarter earnings showed an increase in criticized loan trends and what appears to be a material risk in several lines of business, I think this quarter may be the one to prove most challenging.

What Could Have Been, Never Was

When looking back, the IPO story (IPO'ed April 2017) was that the franchise would be very profitable, grow faster than peers, and that shared national credits and other asset classes like energy, healthcare, and restaurants would not be credit impacted due to credit selectivity and expertise. This proved wrong… very, very wrong… even without a recession pain was constantly inflected on the income statement through the form of periodic provision increases.

Data by YCharts

Sometimes, it is appropriate for bank investors to remember that what looks like it might be credit risk can cause significant downside over multiple quarters and years.

Pressure Points

With excessive pressure being felt on multiple areas of the economy, it remains evident that CADE is poorly positioned relative to bank peers. With large lending portfolios in the restaurant (8% of total loans), energy (11% of total loans), healthcare (4% of total loans), and history of placing leverage lending withing General C&I through shared national credits, I believe over 25% of the portfolio could undergo some sort of credit pain over the next few months.

Source: Company Filings

Restaurant Lending

In my eyes, the restaurant portfolio remains the highest risk over the near term. Restaurant loans represent just under $1.1 billion (or 8% of loan portfolio). The limited-service portfolio, including quick service restaurants and fast casual, makes up $737 million (73% of the restaurant portfolio), while the full-service dining segment is $214 million (21% of the portfolio) and is likely to be the most stressed segment for the duration of the pandemic.

Source: Company Filings

On the first quarter conference call, it was noted that CADE banks half of the top-40 restaurant franchise companies in the country. One would think these restaurants should be more resilient as much of their sales are drive-through or carryout/delivery, I would remind investors of the recent NPC International bankruptcy earlier this month.

Prior to filing for bankruptcy, NPC International operated 1,200 Pizza Huts and nearly 400 Wendy's restaurants across the United States, proving that there are no restaurant operators immune to the industry's difficult environment, no matter the economic scale.

Also, in the first quarter call, it was noted that about 44 of the 72 clients, or 50% of the portfolio had already asked for payment deferrals. I would remind investors that this information was from mid-April when most people thought the pandemic would be rather short-lived.

Energy Lending

Energy is now at $1.5 billion or 11% of total loans, made up of midstream (63% of energy loans), E&P (23% of energy loans), and Services (14% of energy loans). According to the first quarter earnings Powerpoint, the average debt to capitalization ratio in midstream is conservative at 39%.

Historically, midstream has proven minimal credit problems, and based on the first quarter call, it appears as though management continues to believe that the portfolio will hold up. The E&P clients are hedged through the remainder of the year, however, with a continued lower for the longer oil price, CADE could be forced to write down reserve bases and thus lending risk increases even if the dollar value of the loan does not change.

While the loan loss reserve on E&P loans is now at 2.6%, eventual losses are dependent on the duration of lower oil prices relative to client hedges. The energy ecosystem has also experienced multiple bigger name services bankruptcies like Diamond Offshore Drilling and Vista Proppants and Logistics. Overall, I view the $337 million E&P lending portfolio and $207 million Services portfolio to be high risk.

Source: Company Filings

Healthcare Lending

While a health-related pandemic caused this current recession, one might find it hard to believe that healthcare companies would be experiencing pressure. That said, healthcare companies that are not hospital-related, like a dentist or chiropractor offices, could not see patients due to social distancing guidelines. On the first quarter conference call, a question was asked about areas of higher loan deferrals. Healthcare was specifically noted by CEO Paul Murphy:

The only other category that comes to mind would be healthcare. As you know, we're roughly $500 million in loans outstanding there; about $150 million of those would be procedures that are on hold for the moment. So I believe that that portfolio will be more V shaped. These are things that are being deferred and we'll have some pent-up demand. So we do see some stress there.

While I do not believe healthcare to be a problem over the long term, I do think this quarter is going to shake out any weak hands in terms of struggling companies. Healthcare lending is not a major concern for long-term investors, but during the next earnings release, it does play into this rather perfect storm of credit pressure and adds to the thesis of a larger than expected provision.

Conclusion

At the very beginning, I noted that I do not believe this company is going to go bankrupt, but I do believe that the second quarter earnings results are likely to prove much more challenging than consensus expectations.

Recall, the first quarter provision for loan losses was $83.4 million, but based on the outsized lending pressure trends, I am modeling something more to the tune of $100 million. Should this be accurate, overall earnings would be near $0.00 per share, relative to the market expectations of operating EPS of $0.16. CADE has been a value trap for the past couple of years, and I would recommend looking elsewhere for value-based investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.