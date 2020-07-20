SIG plc (OTC:SIIGY), once a promising construction supplies stock, has had a difficult few years. There has recently been a lot of director and smart money buying, which could be a promising sign that it has reached a bottom. But I think it is still buyer beware, with the company facing a struggle to reinvent itself. While today's low share prices are a potential bargain, I believe that they carry substantial risk.

There has Been Heavy Director Buying Lately at SIG

What struck me most about SIG recently was that there has been a spate of director buying, at 30p.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown (graphic amended)

That follows several massive purchases of SIG stock by CD&R Sunshine, a company linked to private equity house Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and IKO Enterprises, a multinational roofing company which has been SIG's largest shareholder.

This could look initially promising - a multi year low followed by large directory buying and investment on a big scale from smart money like Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The reality is less encouraging.

The Buying is Part of a Refinancing Plan

The CD&R purchase was part of a plan by SIG to raise £150m of new equity. CD&R agreed to buy up to 29.9% of the company and IKO to subscribe for its full allotment.

When it announced it (29 May) shares were trading around 28p, so the new equity raise wasn't at a discount. Still, when one looks back at SIG's share price history, it has not been kind to shareholders. It started 2020 at 120p, so the new shares are priced at around one quarter (or slightly less) of the SIG share price at the start of year. Longer term, the previous growth story of SIG as a British success story with a trade model able to be rolled out across Europe saw the shares cross 1,300p before the financial crisis, just to come down after the housing contractions which followed, and gradually lose value ever since, to the equity raise at a share price 98% below their 2007 peaks.

Source: Google Finance

So, shareholders who invested at almost any point in SIG's history are now sitting on a loss. IKO clearly thinks doubling down at these deflated levels makes sense. That might be less clear to retail shareholders.

There are Grounds for Optimism

There is a bull case to be made for SIG at its current low valuation.

It has a proven business model and expertise in supplying building materials, including insulation and roofing products. This is a cyclical market and with an expected downturn in construction, along with increased price pressure due to economic deterioration generally, some of SIG's end markets are likely to contract over the next several years. Despite its stumbles in recent years, SIG retains the makings of a successful player and with increased focus from new management, it is well-placed to compete in its sector in future. In recent years it has had significant challenges, but it hasn't all been bad news.

Source: 2019 company annual report

The company has replaced its CEO and CFO, while they have brought a 28 year company veteran back in to head up the U.K. business. These moves align with the company's new strategy of reprioritizing sales. Having taken their eye off the ball and seen revenue decline overall in the past decade, this also feels like the right move, as long as the push for sales does not come at the expense of profitability -it needs to be the right kind of sales. SIG does recognize this, saying that it plans to "return to profitable growth and win back market share", but the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a well-established private equity house with turnaround expertise in businesses similar to SIG's. Having put up a lot of money, and with two appointees on the board, it's likely to be actively involved in steering SIG back to a more demanding set of performance metrics and improved financials. In broad terms I buy into that though like any investor Clayton isn't perfect, and for example its stewardship of Sirva during the last financial crisis ended in bankruptcy.

SIG is Cheap But Continues to Face Headwinds

Despite these positive developments, SIG remains a speculative investment at the current time in my view.

The fundraising, while critical for the business, has been highly dilutive - the company has had a long record of shareholder value destruction and the dilution continues this. A large shareholder like Clayton or IKO may be able to fend for itself, but for the retail investor there is a question mark over how the company will reward them in future. This is not simply a moot question, even for those entering the shares now, as the company's finances while somewhat strengthened are still not ideal. If market conditions deteriorate and take several years to recover, this could matter. The company has substantial borrowings.

Source: company 2019 annual report

If not for the capital raise and negotiations with its lenders, the company was at risk of breaching its banking covenants last month. So the company is operating in a fragile financial state and even with new management and focus, it will have to work hard to rebuild financial flexibility. Look at its COVID-19 measures, for example, and there is a sense of financial desperation, for example asking landlords to waive rent for a while in return for extending the leases. That sounds like a company desperate to maximize short-term cash flow.

Source: company 2019 annual report

Additionally, the company's poor performance in recent years has been due to market share loss, as the company alienated customers with various misguided initiatives. Some of those customers may be willing to give SIG a fresh chance, but in a competitive market, it may be that it is harder for the company to regain customer trust after its prior shortcomings on customer service and price increases.

Conclusion: Other Companies are Lower Risk

SIG has been in a hole for a number of years. The board and key shareholders are now trying to sort this out, but the company's fragile financial health remains a challenge. End market conditions will not help the company, while its turnaround plan will be hard to execute given its current damaged reputation with customers. From today's low share price of 33p, on paper this could be a multibagger in the next several years if the financials are fixed. But there is a lot of risk in getting to that point, so I am avoiding the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.