As businesses everywhere get on with digital adjustments to the ‘new normal’, Wipro stands to benefit.

Amidst the pandemic, the new management will need to be more cost-conscious while deepening growth in areas of high demand.

In the hope of reorganising underachieving business lines and stimulating growth, it has brought an experienced outsider to lead the organisation.

Inherently, Wipro Limited (WIT) is a business with stable quality earnings. The problem is that this has not always translated to vastly differentiated financial performance. The lack of earnings visibility at present may exacerbate investor disregard for the underlying business prospects. Granted it might not be the most exciting stock to own, we suggest that its sound balance sheet and relatively attractive valuation make it worth holding.

In addition, recent organizational changes are positive as the new management affirms its reorientation toward more active growth. Structural changes underlying the new normal post COVID-19 - in areas such as consumer buying behavior, supply chain management, workplaces and cybersecurity - may boost Wipro's revenue generating potential.

While we expect Wipro to continue delivering as the economic backdrop gradually improves, it is still early to say if the new leadership will be able to take full advantage of emerging opportunities and uplift the company's growth profile. Therefore, the stock is a hold till we see a fitting strategy formed and first tangible results from the same.

All-Around Stolid Performer

In the last financial year ended March 31, Wipro increased its topline by 4.2% year-over-year; its primary IT Services segment inched up a smaller 1.7% due to the early effects of COVID-19 (which the company estimated at US$14-16 million, or 0.7-0.8% of total revenue). The segment, however, maintained a solid operating margin at 18.1%. Net income was up 8.0% year-over-year, and earnings per share 11.2%. (Average earnings of the Indian IT industry, by contrast, grew 5.8% over the same period.)

Citing external uncertainty, Wipro, like many other businesses, is abstaining from providing earnings guidance. As expected, the latest quarter ended June 30 was even more subdued than the previous. Revenue expanded just 1.3% year-on-year, and the contribution of IT Services fell 5.7% (though with an intact operating margin). Net income for the quarter inched up 0.1% year-over-year, and earnings per share 5.7%.

In the near-term, the company will rely on operational efficiencies to maintain profits. Its balance sheet remains strong, with a good cash generating capacity. This allows Wipro to continue mining for opportunities, with focus on digital and cloud services. In turn, this promises to feed into the new management's long-term agenda to prop up growth numbers to a healthier level.

Wipro's Cash Position (2015-2020)

US million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash & Short-Term Investments 4,016 4,570 5,393 4,560 5,594 4,433 Operating Cash Flow 1,252 1,190 1,432 1,295 1,676 1,334 Levered Free Cash Flow 667 880 949 671 1,494 669

Source: 10x Research based on data from Seeking Alpha

Peer Comparison: Conservative Performance

Relative to a group of industry peers, Wipro has certainly been lagging but rarely was the worst performer of the batch. As the table below shows, the only growth metric for which the company placed last is Levered FCF which was explained by the pandemic triggered pressure on operating cash flows in FY2020. This presumably is temporary and adequately offset by Wipro's cash balances: its twelve-month trailing (TTM) current ratio is 2.40, and short-term assets exceed both short- and long-term liabilities.

Growth Metrics (3-Year CAGR)

ACN TATA IBM INFY CTSH CGEMY WIT AEXAY Rank Revenue 9.2% 7.8% -1.2% 7.8% 6.9% 4.1% 3.5% -1.5% 6th EBITDA 10.8% 7.1% -3.7% 3.4% 7.4% 4.5% 2.2% 2.7% 7th EBIT 9.1% 4.9% -10.2% 2.7% 7.2% 6.2% 4.4% 5.1% 6th Net Income 11.4% 5.1% -8.1% 2.9% 1.9% -2.4% 4.6% 80.4% 4th EPS Diluted 10.6% -15.3% -6.0% 5.4% 5.1% -1.6% 8.3% -18.5% 2nd Total Assets 18.4% 0.1% 9.3% -1.6% 8.5% 3.3% 1.0% 11.7% 7th Levered FCF 1.9% - 27.3% 4.6% 15.6% 19.6% -6.4% 15.1% 8th

*Companies ordered in terms of market size from largest to smallest.

Source: 10x Research based on data from Seeking Alpha (except for Tata Consultancy Services)

Profitability wise too, Wipro has been posting mediocre results at best; however, it has not strayed too far from the middle of the pack. It compares favorably on most twelve-month indicators relative to Capgemini (OTCPK:CGEMY), for example. The company also outperformed the Indian IT industry in terms of returns on equity and assets: industry median values stood at 12.8% and 7.8% respectively.

Profitability Indicators (TTM)

ACN TATA IBM INFY CTSH CGEMY WIT AEXAY Rank Gross Profit Margin 31.4% 41.2% 47.5% 31.9% 36.1% 27.3% 28.5% 10.5% 6th EBIT Margin 14.7% 26.9% 12.8% 21.3% 17.1% 10.9% 16.6% 8.9% 4th EBITDA Margin 16.2% 26.8% 20.9% 23.9% 20.1% 12.8% 19.1% 13.2% 5th Net Income Margin 11.1% 20.6% 11.8% 18.2% 10.5% 6.1% 15.9% 29.3% 4th Levered FCF Margin 12.9% 18.7% 22.8% 10.8% 14.4% 10.2% 8.3% 7.3% 7th Return on Equity 32.8% 34.9% 49.1% 25.8% 16.3% 10.7% 17.5% 5.5% 5th Return on Assets 12.9% 25.2% 4.3% 13.9% 10.8% 5.6% 9.8% 3.2% 5th

*Companies ordered in terms of market size from largest to smallest.

Source: 10x Research based on data from Seeking Alpha (except for Tata Consultancy Services)

Looking at comparative shareholder returns, we have noticed that historically Wipro has been disproportionately penalized for its subpar performance. Over the last five years, the stock returned the lowest rate of -23.3% among the peers; it hit a similar record over the past year with -19.3%. Whilst much of the investor disinterest was reasonably justified during the boom, we believe Wipro still deserved to be credited for its consistently positive performance.

Total Shareholder Returns (1, 3 and 5-Year Periods)

*Companies ordered in terms of market size from largest to smallest.

Source: 10x Research based on data from Seeking Alpha (except for Tata Consultancy Services)

Over the years, Wipro has been adding to margins albeit at modest rates. It is for this reason that its earnings are considered high quality by analyst consensus: Wipro's income from core operations reflects cash flow and is sustainable. By definition, this makes the company capable of influencing earnings in a desired way and achieving future projections in spite of external events - something that may very well manifest at this post-pandemic time.

Unsurprisingly, performance is expected to dip in the near future but mostly in line with the larger industry and market indicators. Analysts are looking at a low 4.7% in annual earnings growth; return on equity is forecasted to decrease to 15.4% in three years' time from the current 17.5% versus the industry's forward rate of 12.8%.

Change Of Leadership

After going through four chief executives in the last decade, Wipro is now led by Thierry Delaporte, the first non-Indian CEO who assumed the post on July 6. We see why Wipro is excited about Delaporte. He came from Capgemini where he spent 25 years in various leadership roles, last as the Group COO. Another boon to his track record is the experience overseeing Capgemini India; notably, he successfully integrated iGATE which Capgemini bought in a large deal worth US$4 billion in 2015. Clearly, Delaporte is not a complete stranger to Indian IT; in fact, he possesses an intimate knowledge of the local workforce issues and is praised for his calm cultural sensibility.

At Wipro, Delaporte has his job cut out for him. The company is banking on Delaporte's ability to drive transformative change as well as his far-reaching client relationships across the Western Hemisphere. Among other things, the new CEO should also be able to capitalize on Wipro's existing strength in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) vertical (the single largest component of IT Services revenue, at ~31% as of FY2020) given his past tenure as the head of Capgemini's Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit.

And yet, Delaporte is not the only fresh blood at Wipro: Chairman Rishad Premji took over the post less than a year ago. The new CEO's appointment was largely his idea as part of an agenda to revitalize the executive leadership.

New Areas Of Growth

Value-Adding Tie-Ups

One way to turn Wipro's ailing business verticals around is to improve the distribution of its existing suite of solutions. In this pursuit, the company is starting a dedicated sales channel for products, services and intellectual property to be offered to end users through enterprise level partners with large customer networks, primarily in the US market. Given that digital transformation solutions are as relevant as ever, this is a clever initiative that should help the company widen its reach significantly without expending much in resources. The initial focus is on three mature items, out of 60 platforms in total:

Virtuadesk™ - virtual desktop infrastructure and desktop-as-a-service solutions;

Open Banking API - computing interface for Open Banking initiatives at financial institutions; and

HOLMES™ - artificial intelligence powered automation platform for businesses.

For these and more platforms in the future, Wipro is looking to recruit:

Sales partners;

Upstream partners (that can append business processing services to Wipro's offerings);

Implementation partners (that possess sales, implementation, and consulting expertise); and

Product OEMs (that can integrate Wipro's technology into their own solutions).

At the same time, we like the company's focus on collaborative product innovation through partnerships that strategically extend its distributive power into specialized areas. Just in the last quarter, Wipro inked three separate agreements:

In April, Wipro launched a new one-of-a kind database service based on Nutanix's Era and HCI software.

In June, it introduced an enterprise solution powered by VMware's up-and-coming portfolio of apps Tanzu - for which it also acts as a Design Partner.

Also in June, Wipro announced a partnership with Citrix and Microsoft aimed at enhancing its virtual workspace management services.

Each of these joint initiatives should help Wipro tap previously unreachable channels of customer acquisition. They also strengthen Wipro's position vis-à-vis direct competitors in India.

Novel Industry Tailwinds

The maturing IT services industry is facing a short-term decline, possibly followed by moderate growth over the medium-to-long term. The global corporate IT spending is projected to decline by 8.1% this year according to Gartner. In particular, IT service firms with large client exposures to entertainment, air transport, oil & gas, hospitality & tourism are to take major hits. On the other hand, IT consultants that work with companies in healthcare, online retail, F&B and telecommunications may benefit from comparably stable demand as the said industries shift toward digitalization. Wipro specifically carries a diversified client portfolio with over 40% of its IT Services business coming from healthcare, manufacturing, technology and communication verticals.

Geographically, Wipro's main business comes from the US which contributes over 55.2% to total revenue; this is followed by Europe at 25%. Both the regions are among the worst hit by COVID-19. According to IDC and Gartner, North America and Asia are the two largest IT markets globally, each constituting over 33% of the US$3.8 trillion industry. With the Asian economies growing at a faster pace and only 20% of Wipro's revenue coming from outside of Europe and America, the economic outlook suggests Wipro may register further declines in the near term.

Certain areas of business, however, should receive a significant boost in the post-pandemic world given sweeping changes in consumer buying behavior, supply chain management, workplaces and cybersecurity. Each presents potential revenue generating opportunities for Wipro.

Digitizing workspaces: More and more companies are adopting worker mobility solutions wherever possible. 84% of American companies are considering permanent remote work schemes when, just a year ago, only 25% of workers were reportedly working from home. This broad transition will require increased investments in digital workplace consulting, unified communication services and mobile enterprise solutions - for all of which Wipro possesses strong value offerings. Enterprise mobility solutions, for one, were already enjoying strong positive growth prior to COVID-19 with a forward CAGR of more than 16% between 2019 and 2025.

In other burgeoning markets that require tailor-made solutions, Wipro's strength as an IT consultant comes to the fore:

Cybersecurity: With a dramatic increase in work-from-home options, data integrity and security are becoming increasingly more complex to manage. A recent VMWare survey revealed that over 85% of CTOs felt their systems were vulnerable to cyber attacks. The global market for cybersecurity, currently estimated at US$159 billion, is expected to reach US$270 billion by 2027.

Supply chain management: The pandemic has also amplified the emphasis on supply chains for transparency and integrity reasons. The supply chain and procurement industry was valued at US$15.9 billion in 2019 and is forecasted to grow to US$37.4 billion by 2027.

Digital transformation: Social distancing measures are promoting the need for digital transformation. Globally, the market valued at US$284 billion in 2019 is poised to reach US$336 billion in 2020 and US$1.3 trillion by 2027.

Valuation

Within a limited historical paradigm, Wipro is priced conservatively at this time. The negative performance in the fiscal year ended March and the last June quarter is partly to blame. The change of leadership, first reported at the beginning of the year, may have caused anxiety in some investors.

Historical Price Multiples: Wipro

Source: 10x Research based on data from Seeking Alpha

In contrast to industry peers, Wipro is positioned toward the lower end, with all of its valuation multiples below the sample mean. So from a strict comparative viewpoint, we see value in holding on to Wipro and foresee an eventual recovery in prices.

Valuation Multiples: Global IT Consulting Peers

TTM ACN TATA IBM INFY CTSH CGEMY WIT AEXAY Mean P/E 28.8 26.8 11.7 19.0 17.5 21.0 13.7 25.9 20.5 P/S 3.2 5.3 1.4 3.5 1.8 1.2 2.2 0.7 2.4 P/CF 19.5 23.8 7.3 16.9 11.1 9.9 12.6 6.2 13.4 EV/Sales 3.1 4.4 2.1 3.3 1.7 1.4 1.7 1.0 2.3 EV/EBITDA 19.1 16.4 10.2 13.6 8.6 10.8 8.9 7.5 11.9

*Companies ordered in terms of market size from largest to smallest.

Source: 10x Research based on data from Seeking Alpha (except for Tata Consultancy Services)

Risks

Of idiosyncratic risks, one is Wipro's spending on acquisitions. Although cash is not scarce, going forward it would be prudent for the management to be more selective with buyouts. In the four years under former CEO Abidali Neemuchwala, the company spent over US$1 billion in acquisition and restructuring moves. Some were gainful but even those took a long time to turn productive.

Instead, Delaporte's first orders of the day should be to reorganize weaker industry segments (such as healthcare, energy and utilities) and rebuild market share where necessary. (In India, for example: last year, Wipro dropped one place becoming the fourth largest software exporter). He obviously recognizes the challenges but it remains to be seen how exactly he will execute the remedies:

I'd like to state that profitable growth is our most important agenda. Despite the immediate challenges, I have absolutely no doubt that we will emerge stronger. Over the next few weeks, working closely with Chairman Rishad Premji and also senior leaders, I hope to finalize the plan to drive improvements across all spheres in our quest to achieve industry-leading growth. CEO Thierry Delaporte on Q1'21 Results

The intention to acquire Brazil's IVIA Serviços de Informática, a multisector IT solutions provider, announced last week looks to be a manifestation of Delaporte's expansionist strategy seeing that Wipro already has a sizable presence in Latin America.

Naturally, the greatest external headwind for Wipro comes from weak markets due to COVID-19. The world is officially in recession, and subdued customer demand means firms will be redrawing budgets on technological investments. However, digital upgrades that can potentially bring down opex may still be a consideration for many companies.

Wipro also has to contend with an increasingly competitive industry. For instance, with expansion into enterprise mobility solutions, it will have to vie for contracts against a greater number of competitors including behemoths such as AT&T, Verizon, Google, and Amazon.

Furthermore, as the industry becomes increasingly commoditized, service prices are to experience more downward pressure. This is partly mitigated by established client relationships and high switching costs. And partnering with bigger players such as Microsoft and VMWare allows Wipro to leverage on their brand recognition.

Conclusion

Based on Wipro's quality of earnings and flawless balance sheet that could qualify as defensive characteristics, we consider it a hold for current shareholders. Prospective buyers are advised to monitor the company for a better appreciation on the new leadership's transformative strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.