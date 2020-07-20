Julius Bär Gruppe AG (JBARF) CEO Philipp Rickenbacher on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCPK:JBARF) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call July 20, 2020 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Philipp Rickenbacher - CEO

Dieter Enkelmann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Izabel Dobreva - Morgan Stanley

Jeremy Sigee - Exane BNP Paribas

Andrew Lim - Societe General

Anke Reingen - Royal Bank of Canada

Patrick Winters - Bloomberg

Jon Peace - Crédit Suisse

Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Daniele Brupbacher - UBS

Daniel Regli - Octavian

Adam Terelak - Mediobanca

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Philipp Rickenbacher

A very good morning to all of you, and welcome to Julius Bear’s Half Year Results. We hold this today in a virtual version as we are getting used to, but I am sure that you will still feel our passion and our energy. Julius Baer has achieved outstanding results in the first half year of 2020. This is due to three factors. Our unique and strong focus on wealth management that left us undistracted from our clients; our highly resilient organization, agile and nimble in difficult times with solid infrastructure and excellent risk management; and our very strong business performance in all dimensions with our ability to take advantage of market volatility; and through our excellent coverage, we were able to win new business and capture flows.

In February, we have announced a new strategy that will carry us into the next decade. We have been relentlessly focused over the last six months to implement and to transform our organization, despite the COVID situation. We have advanced our front unit design, delivered on new solutions, and essentially completed the cost side of our productivity program for 2020. We have also continued to build our future and results legacy issues vigorously.

As we move into the second half, we are well prepared from a business perspective, asset levels have recovered, and we are ready to capture volatility in the market through our business model. We use also the situation as an accelerator to change our business. This is about technology, for example, digital on-boarding and identification, but also about an agile way of working and the change of our culture.

With this summary, I hand over to Dieter for the financial results.

Dieter Enkelmann

Thank you, Philipp, and good morning. As usual in our presentation, the results are shown in the adjusted basis. A reconciliation is as usual provided in the appendix and in the more comprehensive of alternatives performance measures documented on our webpage. Of course, these first six months are extraordinary and we all know what happened, but these first to briefly highlight what was particularly relevant for our business.

After good start into the year, towards the end of February, the stock market started a sharp decline, lasting about four weeks. That decline ended and reversed as abruptly distorted, driving a strong recovery for the rest of the period. The volatility in this period rose to exceptionally high levels, especially in March and April, as is clearly shown in the second graph, which kept our credit team very busy, working with our credit clients to successfully avoid any meaningful damage and drove client activity to levels we had not foreseen for a very long time.

Central banks everywhere reacted strongly and U.S. interest rates dropped sharply, as is shown on the third graph. This has ultimately a negative impact on our net interest income. A final development important to mention is that throughout the period, the Swiss franc continued to strengthen. This had a further negative impact on client assets and is also important due to the currency mismatch in terms of revenues and costs, especially for the U.S. dollar exposure.

Moving on to Slide 7 on the results, starting with the development in client assets. AuM came down to CHF402 billion a year-to-date decline of CHF24 billion or 6%, as continued positive net new money of CHF5 billion was more than offset by a negative market performance of CHF16 billion and the negative currency impact of CHF12 billion.

Following the deep decline in March, monthly average AuM, important for the margin calculations, was CHF404 billion, down 1% from a year ago. Net new money reached CHF5 billion or 2.3% annualized, somewhat lower rates than a year ago, but a slight improvement from H2. We saw solid inflows from clients domiciled in Europe, especially in Germany, the UK and Ireland, and Luxembourg and Asia, and there especially Hong Kong and Japan.

It was also pleasing to see net new money in Latin America turning positive, supported by healthy inflows from Mexican and Chilean clients. Net new money would have been higher well over 3% without the negative impact of Lombard deleveraging in March and April, and some further net outflows in Kairos.

Revenues grew by 9% to CHF1.9 billion, driven by a strong increase in client activity, partly offset by a decline in net interest income and an increase in provisions for credit losses. Commission and fee income was up 8% to over $1 billion. Obviously, we saw a very significant rise in transaction driven income. Recurring fee and commission income decreased slightly by 1%, but that was entirely in line with the decrease in average AUM. The contribution from Kairos declined following a decrease in AuM and much lower performances.

Net interest income declined by 19% following the sharp drop in U.S. interest rates, on the positive side, despite a clear rise in deposit volumes, the fall in rates led to a decrease in deposit costs of $132 million which outstripped the negative effect of CHF112 million decrease -- decreased income on loans. However, the interest income on our treasury portfolio declined by CHF70 million also because the average size of the treasury portfolio in this period was smaller than a year ago.

Net income from financial instruments what used to be called trading income grew by 71. This follow a sharp increase in market volatility as highlighted earlier, meeting to a strong increase in client activity in FX, derivatives and precious metals trading, and to arise in income from structured products.

Other income went from CHF31 million positive to CHF31 million negative, as we saw CHF49 million in credit positioning in the first half. Of this CHF40 million, only CHF2 million linked to just one position was back related to the high volatility environment in March and April, of the remaining CHF47 million credit positioning approximately CHF44 were due to an increase in provisions for some legacy cases and approximately CHF3 million both linked to the overall portfolio following a change in the economic assumptions.

The gross margin on Slide 10, the analysis shows clearly the effect of higher client activity with the trading income, gross margin increasing by 11 basis points to 26 bps, and the transaction driven component, meaning, commission and fee income jumping by 6 basis points to 16 basis points. The recurring fee component declined by 2 basis points would have been stable, excluding the impact from Kairos I mentioned earlier.

Net interest income gross margin fell by other basis points from the level in H2 and is now 3 basis points below the level of a year ago. Please also note that the other income contribution of negative without the positions for credit losses, the gross margin would have been 94 basis points.

Moving onto expenses. Total operating expenses remained stable year-on-year at CHF1.2 billion despite the very strong increase in revenues. Personnel expenses, they are up 2% versus cash cost development was held by an average 1% lower staff level. There was an increase in performance-related remuneration accruals following the storm rise in revenues. Severance cost linked to this year's cost reduction were CHF19 million compared to CHF17 million a year ago.

General expenses fell by 5%. While there was an increase in non-capitalized IT spent, the development in general expenses benefited from a CHF21 million decrease in provisions and losses, and from the fact that the CHF20 million, we were still spending on Project Atlas in H1 last year has now followed away.

Depreciation and amortization went up by 6% reflecting the rise in IT investments in recent years. And as a result, the cost income ratio improved to below 67%. As a result, adjusted net profit was up 34% to CHF524 million, a new record for Julius Baer. Earnings per share were up even a bit more by 36%, as the share count relevant for the EPS calculation came down following the buy-back.

IFRS net profit also reached a new record of CHF491 million. Our guidance for the adjusted tax rate is unchanged at 50% for the next few years, following the Swiss tax reform and the much increased contribution from the Asian platforms. And in the table on the left hand side, you see that our pretax margin improved to 31 basis points and our return on CET1 capital to 36%.

Moving onto the balance sheet. Since the end of 2019, we see the clients partially move into cash, reflected in a 5% increase in deposits. The loan book declined by 4% as Lombard lending decrease, and as a result, the loan to the base deposit ratio dropped to 61%. And the increase in excess deposits led to higher amounts, deposited by us at Swiss and European central banks as well as an increase in the treasury portfolio.

Finally, on Slide 14 capital. The CET1 ratio came in at 13.9%. CET1 capital build of CHF4.1 billion despite CHF112 million negative translation differences, of which about half due to the 28% decline in the Brazilian reais and despite CHF77 million spent on the buy-back until we were asked in March deposit. And despite the CHF44 million negative impact from the remeasurement of the defined benefit pension obligations. Please note that last we were asked to split our 2019 dividend into two payments, we continued to accrue a dividend for 2020.

Risk-weighted assets went up by CHF0.8 billion, mainly on the introduction of SA-CCR, which by itself added CHF0.8 billion at the start of the year, that's a new FINMA rule and due to CHF0.2 billion rise in market risk-weighted assets following the increase in market volatility. At these levels, Julius Baer continues to enjoy a very strong capital position, both in terms of absolute levels and in terms of the cushion above the regulatory floors.

With this, I have come to the end of my presentation and I hand back to me, Philipp.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Thank you very much, Dieter. Let me start with what has enabled us to deliver such outstanding results through our pure wealth management business model, fully focused on serving our clients, and with a tightly managed risk profile. There are two points I'd like to briefly highlight our resilience and our ability to create value. Our first priority was to keep employees and clients healthy and safe at all times with measures swiftly taken in Asia, then Europe, then the rest of the world as the pandemic swept, less than 1% of our staff have been infected. Thanks to the work-from-home and the split operations we put in place.

Stable operations were ensured at all times with more than 90% of employees being able to work-from-home, and rigorous safety measures in place in all offices. Transaction volumes have peaked impressively, at almost five-fold the daily average of 2019 with uninterrupted client service. This reflects our continued investments into our scalable infrastructure into our platforms and processes, and this strong backbone enabled us to be fully focused on our role as advisor to our clients.

Our value in such times comes from the proximity to our clients and helping them to make rational decisions. Our relationship managers report to me that they have been even closer to clients than before, with even more touch points than before. Interaction has shifted rapidly from physical to remote. Obviously, the phone has been our primary use -- primary means of communication, but our RMs and experts were able to hold secure client meetings through other technologies like Webex.

Our digital channels like e-banking also attracted much higher activity, for example, a close to fourfold number of trades via our mobile app in March against the average of 2019. Despite the turmoil, we stay true to our investment convictions and kept our asset allocation stable at all times, watching closely the markets and the ongoing stimulation measures. This proved to be the right strategy and led to strong investment performance.

As an example, our Global Excellence mandate outperformed its benchmark almost 10% in the first half of this year. And on a side note, mindful of the impact on the world around us and our relative position of strength, Julius Baer has supported emergency relief efforts designated to help the most vulnerable members of those communities in which we are rooted. And we have also kept or even enhanced support for cultural institutions, such as the Elbphilharmonie, Verbier Festival, the Art Dubai or the Berlin Prize for Young Artists.

COVID-19 has, within just a few weeks, already forced the world to rethink many of the old habits, conventions, and truth that we have just taken as given. And some of those changes are here to stay in the way we interact with clients in the way our employees work, and in the way we work as a company. We have embraced the situation as an accelerator for our own transformation, and let me give you two examples for that.

With clients going rapidly digital, we have immediately shifted more than CHF15 million of projects funds to the acceleration of our digital transformation with one objective immediate applicability. And so in July, our pilots for digital on-boarding including video identification, has gone live in Switzerland and that's just one example. We have expanded the digital interaction channels for our clients, including secure WhatsApp, which will go live next month and the deep direct distribution of expert insights via digital channels. These are just a few examples and more functionality will be added in the second half of this year.

This progress was possible, thanks to the can do attitude of our employees, not only have they adapted to the new situation, they have also lends their creativity to transform the way we work and do business. And so, we have harnessed this momentum through bottom up co-creation with a Global Thinkathon in cooperation with our longstanding partner, F10 Accelerator. More than 300 participants in 60 teams have delivered us with additional ideas and priorities for the months to come, for example, on how to improve RM and client connectivity or how to optimize my workspace planning in a remote world.

All that I've just mentioned fits into the context of our strategy, which we announced in February. To recap, we are addressing the industry-wide structural challenges of margin erosions and cost pressures with three thrusts that will enable us to redefine wealth management for the next decade. First, shifting the focus in how we lead the Company from an asset gathering led strategy to sustainable profits growth; second, sharpening our value proposition for our ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients and for our intermediaries and bringing the whole bank to our clients in a holistic approach; and third accelerating investments to make you an advice more scalable investments in technology, infrastructure, and data in the client experience, but also investments in top talents. This transformation is today in full swing.

Excellent progress has been made over the past five months and let me cover two areas. First, evolving the value proposition of our clients in line with our ambition to provide holistic advice and following the reorganization on 1st of January, we have now upgraded our client coverage model with enhanced market head responsibilities and with the new scoping of front rolls. We accelerated internal training starting with all assistant relationship managers. We have also upgraded our front organization with a dedicated front risk management function and deploy additional 30 employees just for that.

We have substantially enhanced our product range. Through to our priority on private markets we have launched three private equity solutions in the first half year for broader distribution. And on July 10, we announced the hiring of a global direct private equity investments team. The topic of yield enhancement was important, and for example, we managed to raise CHF870 million within one week for a single fixed maturity funds invested in dollar denominated corporate and sovereign bonds with focus on Asia. This just as an example for the placement power we have in our client franchise.

We also concluded large structures real estate transactions as part of our financing offering for private clients. This reflects our sophisticated capabilities in this area. And we are demonstrated continuous drive to localizing our offering. We have rolled out fee-based advisory models in the Middle East, and we upgraded our offering for Swiss domestic clients.

Finally, in line with our focus on ESG, we are developing a new impact investing platform, which is focused on the overuse of natural resources and the underuse of human resources, addressing six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The first product on this platform will be a fund on the blue economy and will go live in Q4 this year.

The second area of strategy execution is our productivity program. We have started to streamline our organization as early as in February. And therefore, headcount reductions targeted for 2020 are almost completed as of today. Impact will be phased from the second half of this year.

To reduce our geographic complexity, we have been able to implement our footprint reduction in the Bahamas as a sale transaction, offering continuity to clients and to employees alike. We have also addressed local situations in Uruguay where we simplified our business; and in Egypt, where we closed and the geographic review continues.

In addition to the revenue related activities that I have already mentioned, we have also successfully and systematically started to re-price unprofitable client relationships to create value for both sides. These productivity measures together are key to achieving our midterm targets for end of '22, and those targets are unchanged, and here with reconfirm.

We are building the future of Julius Baer and also resolving the past. FINMA, the Swiss regulator has announced in February its findings on the closure of the enforcement procedures in matters of FIFA and PDVSA. Julius Baer has over the past more than three years taken comprehensive measures to remediate the path and redefine the way we manage risks. We have concluded the Know Your Client upgrade program, Atlas, with more than 100,000 account records reviewed and redocumented.

We have reconfigured risk management structures in the frontline and its compliance organization. We have enhanced our anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring processes and systems. We defined a new risk management and tolerance framework and introduced a new client risk rating methodology, combined investments in upgraded risk management and systems and infrastructure over the past five years exceeded CHF150 million.

These combined measures over the last three years have also led us to exit more than CHF10 billion in client assets. These have substantially changed our risk profile and all of these together underline our commitments to structural change. As we are going forward, we continue to address legacy issues, resolutely and constructively together with our regulators and the authorities.

While these legacy issues will take time to be resolved, they all go back to the same shortcomings and we are committed to resolving them completely. Past and present measures together with our shifting strategy and our culture should not only allow us to put past issues behind, but are truly the key enablers for our future success.

Let me conclude with an outlook for the second half of this year, our eyes are on our clients and on our business, continuing operational success and maintaining resilience our key, as the COVID situation will continue and create volatility. We will be as close to our clients in the second half of this year, as in the first half, helping them with advice and solutions.

We are adjusting our solution offering to respond to the changes in the environment, especially the compression of the dollar interest rates, looking for new cash alternatives and investment opportunities together with our clients, and we continue to manage our risks stringently in credits, in markets, as we have done very successfully in the first half of this year.

Equally key will be the delivery on our strategic programs. At the core is the revision of our front compensation model, aligning it fully with our strategy quantitatively and qualitatively and keeping it highly competitive.

We will provide you with details on this. As we go through the second half. We will also continue our work on client coverage model, with strategic clients planning with client reviews and virtual teams of experts.

And last we are starting already today to prepare for a new normal of post-COVID business using what we have learned in the past couple of weeks as a catalyst for change. We started to perpetuate remote work, balancing a physical presence and remote activity and adopting even more agile ways of working in IT.

To summarize we are entering the second half of 2020 in a position of strength. We are fully focused on the needs of our clients in challenging times, and we are pursuing our transformation with a great degree of confidence.

With this, I like to end my presentation and move to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Izabel Dobreva from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Izabel Dobreva

Good morning. This is Isabel from Morgan Stanley. I have three questions and they're actually all of NII. Because it looks like, there were a few different moving parts this quarter there. So let me start with the deposit one because it looks like you have been able to replace a lot of the expenses out despite the balances increase. So, can you give us some color on, where you are on that rotation out of term deposits, and if you see any more scope to re-price the costs out in the second half of the year? So, that's the first question. Then on the second question, it's little bit on the loan side. Do you see any scope for the interest income from loans to recover, for example, if Lombard loan value go up, if we get any market recovery or you reprice any of them? And then finally, I had a question on the bond portfolio contribution. Because I saw that the size of the book increased but the contributions slowed down 70 million. So, could you tell us, if the bulk of the headwind from the lower reinvestment yields is now into price? Or is it expected more to come? And also do you see any scope to optimize the NII and the yields by maybe investing in longer duration or a different mix of assets?

Dieter Enkelmann

Good, thank you for the question. I thought, this is the first one. It will go further down. There are still some term deposits, but all the remaining term deposits in U.S. dollar will go to current accounts. And therefore, what we pay for deposits will come to a very small amount ultimately. So, that trend continues. But of course, the big chunk is already out, as you can see from the analysis of the net of the interest income.

Then on the loan, you asked about the recovery, of course, already in May and June. The volume has gone up again, the lending volume. And if the asset levels of the clients go up then we expect that the penetration loan versus AuM stays stable, and therefore, the loan -- the Lombard lending would also go up. Pricing in this period has been stable even slightly increasing in terms of margin. So, that's on the positive side.

Then on treasury, as I said, I mean, the average volume of H1 compared to last year is lower. If you look at the end of June, treasury volume it's already higher than the average and therefore, that should have some positive impact and also the mix changed in the portfolio. We have less U.S. dollar and more other currencies especially euro, and the length and the duration of the treasury portfolio during this period. So there is, I would say, cautiously positive outlook on the treasury portfolio income.

Izabel Dobreva

Just to summarize, would you say that NII has now dropped? Or would you expect it to drop in the second half?

Dieter Enkelmann

You mean in terms of basis points? I would say, it's out of the level of May and June, there the full impact is almost in I would say, it's should be a rather flattish development, yes.

Operator

The next question comes from Jeremy Sigee from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Sigee

Thank you. Two questions please. The first is, I just wondered if you could talk a bit more a bit more still on the revenue side. On Slide 10, you've showed the recurring fee income actually fell a bit more, it's down from 37 bps to 35 bps. And I just wonder, if you could talk about your expectations for what are the other any specific factors within that or what your expectations are for that recurring fee income going forward? Do we need to expect a continuation of these sorts of declines? I know that's a long standing question, but I just -- I thought your disclosure there was interesting, if you could sort of talk about that? And then the second question is on a different topic. I just wondered what your thoughts were about when you might be able to restart share buy-back, or if that remains politically difficult, whether you would look at the dividend as an alternative mechanism for reducing capital surpluses?

Philipp Rickenbacher

I'll start with the second half. Thank you for the question. Our share buy-back and dividend policy and strategy is unchanged. We have temporary halted share buy-backs on the request of the authorities and expect to resume that once that temporary suspension is lifted, the same as you have said before, we continue to accrue a dividend also this year for next year. Maybe, Dieter, you want to say something on the first question?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes, thank you. On the first question, on the recurring fee in terms -- in basis points on Page 10, I mean as I said in explaining it, the difference, the downturn of 2 basis points came entirely from Kairos that had less average AuM and a lower gross margin than in the second half and especially in the first half of 2019. Taking away this impact, the recurring fee income in basis points would have been flat.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Lim from Societe General. Please go ahead.

Andrew Lim

So I was wondering if you could give a bit more of color on the spread of the trading -- the other trading income from financial asset value. Obviously, you’ve had some good results. But specifically, that amount of hedging could you tell us that how much that contribution was? And then secondly described Hong Kong as your second market, but obviously in recent weeks we had U.S. sanctions on the territory and specifically on Chinese individuals. I was wondering if you could describe if there’s any impact, if any, on the way you do business there now and going forward.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Thank you for that. Let me start with Hong Kong. I think Asia is, as we have always said, our second home market, and obviously Hong Kong is a very strong hub in there together with Singapore. We've been very close to our clients over the last few years. And obviously, I think our clients are very deeply rooted in that region. And we haven't seen any major moves of assets out of Hong Kong during that time. And while I cannot comment on the current events, it is clear that we will continue to invest in that market and will continue to develop our business from that platform. Maybe, Dieter?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes, on the first question, on the plan kind of referring to note 3, I mean, as you say there was much high volume planned activity in FX, precious metal was outstanding. If you look at the asset location of our clients, on around the basis, the allocation to precious metals moved from 1% to 2%, which is quite remarkable. We also in physical precious metal trading, and there, the fees were quite high as this market was really tight in March and April. I mentioned FX, and then of course, on the equity instruments, we had a lot of gains on the structured product side due to the situation and internal on derivatives as the volumes were high. So everything, all the different components contributed to that good result.

Andrew Lim

Do you find this behavior quite exceptional and surprising? I mean, usually when you have a market correction, clients tend to lose this confidence and they hold back, and it seems to be quite opposite at this time around. Do you have any thoughts as to why things have changed?

Philipp Rickenbacher

I think this was not just the markets correction. I think first the market correction is probably the first man in used recession in the history of modern economics. And at times, I think the first half year took a different shape than previous prices. And the second is I think everyone and the market is looking forward now to recovery patterns across the globe, which will happen. The question is just at what speed and in what places it downfalls. And this typically is a time where there is volatility where there's also opportunity. And this is why we have seen client activity not just at the peak actually in March-April, but as far as into tune to the quite elevated levels.

Andrew Lim

And with that, do you see any reduction in the amount of cash that your clients are holding, I think running into COVID-19, they're been at a very high level. Do you think to those levels coming down?

Philipp Rickenbacher

Probably not in the very short term, I think clients typically in those moments of stock when they liquidate assets, they hold them in cash. We've been advising our clients to stay invested throughout our periods continue to do so. Any entries into investments have to happen slightly more cautiously. But we will see how the second half of this year plays out.

Operator

The next question comes from Anke Reingen from Royal Bank of Canada. Please go ahead.

Anke Reingen

Thank you very much for taking my question. The first is just going to back on the net interest income. In the past, you told us, we should look at trading and NII together to include the treasury income. And I just wonder where we stand at this, in the first half relative to last year? And then in terms of the gross margin, I guess it was 95 basis points. The first four months declined, if my calculations right at 88 basis points in May, June. Would do you think that's a reasonable run rate? Or is it obviously boosted by high levels of trading activity? And then just lastly, in your comment, you talked about we're prepared to reap opportunities, I just wondered if you could elaborate?

Dieter Enkelmann

Okay. On the first question, referring to the base swaps we do from U.S. dollar into Swiss francs and then depositing them at the Swiss National Bank. As the spread has gone down massively, the impact is about half of what it was in the first half of 2019. So the Company's much slower contribution in absolute terms. Sorry, the second question was referring to the net interest income or --

Anke Reingen

No, that's the total gross margin because obviously I didn't know the first -- I just -- if May-June the gross margin if I imputed from the first half obviously with the four months are calculated at 88 basis points. Do you think we should use that as a base for the second half?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes, it was a bit higher. It was about 85 basis points. And of course, as you know, I mean, monthly ROA can fluctuate. We had a much stronger June and a weaker May between these two. And as Philipp says, client activity levels in June where again quite elevated and nicely coming in, whereas in May was a bit lower. May was actually the weakest month of the six months period. In terms of revenues and also in terms of client activity, but I mean as you know, this can recur or not to recur, mainly depending on external factors, so it's difficult to forecast. Then the third one is on the positioning. What was your third question? Sorry.

Anke Reingen

You've mentioned in your statement that you're well prepared to reap opportunities. If you can elaborate, please, I mean, are you talking about acquisitions or clients organic growth or depending on the opportunity? Thank you.

Dieter Enkelmann

I think the primary focus is clearly on working with our clients and I think the first half has shown that we do have the proximity, even in times when we are separated. And even in times since physical contact, it's hard to maintain. I think that the newly established communication channels, with our clients we'd allow us to advise them very closely and to work with them on value generating transactions in the second half of the year, I think that's the primary element. We've also seen that we continue to attract funds and we've seen that we continue to attract talent. We've been able to hire on a specific basis, but still we've been able to continue to hire even throughout the first half year, which was quite exceptional under those circumstances. And I think that gives us great confidence that we are well prepared.

Operator

The next question comes from Patrick Winters of Bloomberg. Please go ahead.

Patrick Winters

Hello again, two questions from me, and so the first one. To what extent you think that the lower loan volumes, which I guess translates into income and low interest rates will be a drag on your business in the second half? I know you've spoken a bit about volatility and how that is actually could help you, but just broad brush. Could you give me a sense of how difficult would be to replicate the first half because obviously it was extremely profitable period for you? That’s question one. And then, I will stick with probably with my second question. So, for the bank, it's been fairly good first half, and so I've seen huge profits. Given the social impact of COVID and almost it really becomes a thing of concern. So in that context for develop and distributing bonuses, and if you do opt for lower bonus despite given a fantastic year. What are you going to do with extra money?

Dieter Enkelmann

I'll go for the first one. I mean if I understand your question focus entirely on net interest income. As I said, I mean, lending -- Lombard lending already started in May and June to grow again. So if assets levels continue to be where they are or if they are rising then we see that people invest and therefore the Lombard lending should grow. That would be one area of recovery for net interest income. And of course, the shape the U.S dollar yield curve is bit less than last year. If it would steepen a bit more, that is always positive, especially for the treasury income. So, as I said before, we should, in terms of base point have seen the bottom and flattish. And of course, there is potential for recovery depending on the market situation.

Philipp Rickenbacher

As to debate on bonuses, I think three thoughts. First, I do believe that a meritocratic compensation system where pay is truly linked to performance, not just in a quantitative, but also in a qualitative way is per se something, something good and something positive, and something creating the right level of equality also within the Company and the right distribution with holders. Second, I do see that many, many of the individuals in our companies together with ourselves as an institution, are doing our part in providing relief and supports to communities out there, that includes also a lot of voluntary work in different parts of the world and into 30s, we will see at the end of the year obviously, where the quantitative targets will ultimately come in, and then a decision on variable compensation will also be taken based on that.

Patrick Winters

Can I just return to the first question. So thanks for the information about the trend in net interest income and the trends in Lombard lending. But kind of broad brush, could you -- if I could just once again ask, what's your feeling about the second half? Will it be difficult to replicate what you've done in the first half in terms of overall profitability?

Philipp Rickenbacher

That's rubbing the crystal ball probably on your as well on our side. What we do see, obviously, is as fast as we have seen deleveraging, for example, in Asia, as fast, we are seeing early signs of re-leveraging. Now that's still looking from the beginning of the second half moving forward. But I think if opportunities arise, I would not exclude a clear re-leveraging also on the Lombard side. So I believe this is and remains very hard to predict.

Operator

The next question comes from Jon Peace from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jon Peace

I had a question, please, on costs. It looks like the cost income ratio bumped up to about 72% in May, June after the 64% in the first 4 months, which might have been a touch higher than expected. So I just wanted to understand to what extent were you getting ahead of the curve on variable comp in H1? And maybe you have some tailwinds on general expenses in H2. Basically, can you get the cost income back to below 72%, do you think, in the second half of the year?

Philipp Rickenbacher

Let me give the longer-term answer, maybe Dieter a bit more at a year-on-year perspective. I think we've been very cautious on cost in the first half year. We still had some benefits from the cost program of last year coming through, obviously. And at the same time, we continued the restructuring along the plan that we laid out at the beginning of this year, where there have been restructuring costs but actually no benefits yet.

And obviously, there was some benefit on the general expense side from lower T&E and then -- and some expenses on the other side also in technology. So I think there has been quite a mix of elements that came into the cost result. I think the overall philosophy is still one of caution, and we want to very tightly manage costs, not just for this year but on a 3-year cycle towards our '22 objectives.

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. And on the six months period, it was a bit kind of, if you look at May and June, we had some bookings related to protect alluded by Philipp in his presentation, where the noncapitalized part was booked in May and some other projects and some portion of the restructuring expenses. So May and June are not representative for the next second half.

Then what you have to bear in mind, we have relatively high holiday accruals still as the employees took not holidays in the first six months on normal patterns, which is driving up the holiday accruals so far. That's on the negative side. Then on the positive side, of course, throughout the first six months, we had made much less travel costs, travel and entertainment and some but limited lower marketing expenses than last year. So obviously, the...

Jon Peace

And then could you just...

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes, just one sec, on the restructuring expenses, I expect that the amount CHF19 million in the first half in the second half which will be much lower, for instance.

Jon Peace

Is it possible to quantify those project bookings in May, June just to give us an idea of the distortion?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. This will be maybe compared to the average of the rest of the half year, CHF15 million?

Jon Peace

15?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. And then you have holiday accruals. So it's always difficult. There are so many factors driving the personnel and general expenses months after months.

Operator

The next question comes from Herman Nicholas from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Herman

Most of my questions have been answered. I just have a couple of questions outstanding, please. On the net interest income, just was curious if you could just help us with the exit net interest margin from the first half, or rather, I guess, the net interest margin percentage of assets over May and June. Is about 15 basis points a reasonable estimate there? Secondly, on your balance sheet management, I guess having near zero interest rates stops the challenge that traditional way of banking model with the funding structures where loan-to-deposit ratios have historically been far less than 100%. So clearly, in the first half, the LDR declined. But looking forward, do you have any thoughts about what would be the most economical thing for the LDR to trend? I guess, is it -- would that be up? And how far up? And then finally, on the compensation, what's the variable comp under the new comp model? I'm just curious if you could help us with how much variable compensation rose in the first half?

Dieter Enkelmann

On the first one, the short answer, your estimate, 15 bps the -- as the kind of last two months' net interest income margin is correct, yes. So I can compare that. Then the second question, I'm not sure whether I understood. I mean, it depends a bit, as Philipp says, we have now more deposits on our balance sheet partially because people sold securities, partially because fiduciary investments with other banks came back. They normally are in term deposits. If people do not or cannot invest in term deposits, they come back on current accounts on our balance sheet. These were the 2 driving elements. And then it's just a matter of how much the loans are growing against that deposit situation.

Nicholas Herman

I guess, I was wondering would you push loans more aggressively then because you can make a lot less money now on treasury?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes, but that's -- pushing loans is difficult. I mean normally people take out loans if they want to invest or have financing needs, it's -- that's relatively difficult to push as a product.

Philipp Rickenbacher

And on the compensation, I think the accrual of compensation throughout the year has not changed from the general practice of previous years, being extremely mindful of the profitability of the business in creating the right equilibrium between employees and shareholders. The full impact of the new compensation model in the front line will only come to bear from coming years.

Operator

The next question comes from Hubert Lam from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Hubert Lam

Most of my questions have been asked. Just two more questions. Firstly, on RMs. The number of net RMs fell by, I think, 11 during the first half year. What was the number of new RM hires that you have during this period? And when do you expect the total RM headcount to stabilize? And also -- sorry, and what is your target in terms of gross RMs per year? Next question is on Kairos. It feels like the situation in Kairos remains under pressure. Can you let us know in terms of what's the current assets under management at Kairos? Do you expect -- it seems like you've also had further outflows from that in the period. Do you expect that to continue? And when do you expect the situation there to stabilize, and if you could just give us an update on the Kairos asset?

Philipp Rickenbacher

Okay. Thank you. Well, let me take a quick stab at both first. In terms of hiring, as we said in February, we did not set out an explicit hiring target anymore. But obviously, we continue to hire top talent in the market. We do this for this year and still also based on the recruiting efforts from last year, and we continue to do it for the years to come. In that sense, I cannot give you a very specific target point where we want to be with the net RMs moving forward.

As to Kairos, we said also at the beginning of this year that Kairos is a strategic part of Julius Baer as is the Italian market. We have been working very closely with them to reduce the outflows that we had seen still following the events of the last years. I think this has been so far successful also throughout this year where outflows could be reduced. Still the macroeconomic environment of any Italian business, and that includes Kairos, was horrible. And I think Italy has been heavily affected by COVID-19. And we continue to work very closely with management to put in place all the necessary measures to implement the plan as we laid it out. Italy is going to continue to be a core market for us moving forward, and we will continue to invest.

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes, and just a few information, for instance, performance fees, of course dropped significantly. So therefore, also, the gross margin, which used to be well above CHF100 million last year came down below CHF100 million and the average assets in the first six months of this year were about CHF6 billion. Outflows have slowed down towards the end of the six months period. But of course, at the beginning were continuing also due to the situation in -- particular situation in Italy quite a bit.

Operator

The next question comes from Daniele Brupbacher from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniele Brupbacher

You mentioned you are still reviewing a few locations, could you just give us an indication as to how significant that is, the number of locations probably and the size in terms of AuM? And on ultra clients, last year, I think it was with half year results you disclosed that this is around CHF150 billion in terms of AuM. Can you give us an update there, how much that is? And in general, in terms of revenue initiatives, the CHF150 million revenues. Are basically now the people and the systems in place to really generate those CHF150 million revenues? Are we there? And when would we expect to come those through, I know it's by 2022, but just in terms of growth? And just lastly, I mean, we talked a lot about costs, and I appreciate there's a lot of moving items in the cost line, and you mentioned all those. But net-net, is it probably fair to assume that you expect if you try to keep costs flat on a net basis this and next year? Or how should we think about it?

Philipp Rickenbacher

Okay. Thank you. Let me start with the location review. Obviously, I think taking an entire booking center out of our network like the Bahamas was clearly a major move. I wouldn't expect any major moves in terms of booking centers moving forward. But still, we are looking into our advisory locations across the globe, and we will communicate as we go on, on further measures if they're needed. In terms of the ultra clients, there is no quantitative update. But what I can say is that ultra clients have not lost in relevance.

On the contrary, I think, we continued to develop our market in that segment very constructively. On the revenues, I put explicitly a few points into the presentation to demonstrate elements of products of solutions and of revenue-driving activities. We are having a very strong eye on revenues. As you know, revenues are the consequence of different elements along the value chain. It's the products and solutions, obviously, but then it's the front coverage, it's the interaction, it's the channels.

And we are working at this from a completely holistic perspective. There's enormous emphasis on the revenue topic across the firm and we plan to deliver on our objectives on that trajectory to '22. And the same goes for costs. I think, again, I think our horizon there is '22. We want to have a proper trajectory there. Obviously, with all the ups and downs, the volatility that can happen in between, but I hope you've seen from our result in the first half year that we've taken a strict stance to cost and we'll continue to do that moving forward.

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. And I think we can -- I can confirm again, as I said in the presentation, if you exclude the performance-based accruals, costs already went down from H2 to H1, and I expect this trend to go -- to continue into H2.

Operator

The next question comes from Daniel Regli from Octavian. Please go ahead.

Daniel Regli

And my first question is about the on-boarding of new relationship managers and clients during the first half of the year, particularly during the lockdown, what were the main challenges you faced in on-boarding RMs and clients? And then as a follow-up maybe, do you expect some kind of pent-up demand or pent-up net new money coming through in H2, given that potentially some client on-boardings had been delayed? And then my second question is regarding how do you -- or have you treated your relationship managers which have not achieved their business plans now during this period, have you been more generous with them or have you even been more stricter? And then the last question was already answered.

Philipp Rickenbacher

Okay. With respect to on-boarding of RMs and clients, that's an interesting question. Obviously, the on-boarding of clients has also continued throughout the first half year. So we have generated net new money from existing clients, but also from new clients. But obviously under more difficult circumstances, I think there, we see a constructive stance also of the regulators when it comes to procedural elements like client identification and so on. And one of the reasons why we created -- why we advanced our investments in digital technology and created the client on-boarding process digitally with video identification now in Switzerland is to prepare for the further future there.

I think the big uncertainty, obviously, in the entire industry is how this will play out over the next half year and into next year when will physical contact come back, which is still, to some extent, required in the on-boarding process and how fast can we substitute this with technological means. And we are working, obviously, on both routes. As to RMs, and that's true for all personnel, I think on-boarding in these times has been challenging, but it was possible from the highest ranks to the lowest ranks, we've been able to onboard people into the organization. We've become quite good at it, I believe, and the people have been creative in networking and in getting in touch.

We've digitalized also a lot of the first-day experience at Julius Baer. Obviously, this cannot replace in the long run the embedding of individuals in the team and the physical exchange. But I'm pretty sure that here, we've been on a very fast-learning curve. When it comes to treating RMs, I think performance management has always been part of Julius Baer's business, and we've done that over time. This is typically an approach where we take a certain period of time in which milestones need to be met. And we didn't have to stray from that tried-and-tested approach of managing individual performance.

Operator

The next question comes from Adam Terelak from Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Adam Terelak

I just want to get back into the NII and your management of excess liquidity. Deposits are up and your cash at bank is up as well. I'm just trying to understand how much of that actually ended up in the cross currency swap. I know you gave the income line year-over-year is half, but just want to know whether there's any additional volume there? And then whether there's actually room to deploy more cash into the AFS portfolio -- or sorry, the treasury portfolio, and whether we can have a bit of net interest income support that? And then how do you think about the management to particularly given the yield on the cross-currency swaps coming right down, but also the capital implications of deploying anything more into that treasury portfolio?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. On the first one, as I said before, the volumes of these swaps went up, you're absolutely right, but that the spread were -- continue to come down quite substantially. The net outcome in terms of what we earned on these swaps was much lower in H1 2020 than compared to the 2 previous half years. And that -- probably that trend will continue, I don't think that the spread in the cross-currency both between U.S. dollar and Swiss francs will go up again.

Then on the treasury portfolio, you're right. I mean, we reinvested part of the money we got from the deposit side into the treasury portfolio. That's also why the end amount was higher than the average. And depending on the development of deposits, we can continue on that. So as I said before, I expect that the treasury income is stable to even slightly increasing. And as you know, it's not mark-to-market, it's at amortized costs. So there is a lag effect always when we buy a bond how it comes through the P&L.

Adam Terelak

And can we have the volume of that swap, just for modeling purposes?

Dieter Enkelmann

I don't know. I don't know. I mean this is fluctuating. These are mainly overnight swaps. So it's a highly fluctuating number. I don't know the end number or the average, to be honest, out of my head.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Stefan Stalmann from Autonomous Research.

Stefan Stalmann

I have two, please. The first one on credit quality, it seems that almost all of your loan loss provisions in the first half actually came from impaired loans that already existed at the end of the year. And I was wondering if you could explain a little bit why that is. You would think that if you have a Lombard loan that is impaired at a certain point in time, you would work that out really quickly, and sell collateral on Jan 1. But it seems as if these impaired loans lingered for quite some time, and they're still there. So a bit of color around this would be interesting. And the second point, very big picture question. Do you think that the COVID crisis will change anything fundamentally, sustainably in the way that the wealth management industry works in terms of, let's say, client behavior, in terms of preference to our distribution channel, price sensitivity, competition and the like?

Philipp Rickenbacher

Let me start with the second question. I do believe that COVID indeed changes a few things out there. And some of those changes are to last, if I were to take a guess. Obviously, on the client side, I think prior to the 1st of January this year, it would have been unthinkable to have an expert meeting in a digital format in front of many of our clients. Most of our clients probably would not have known how to use Webex or any other secure channel. That -- this has changed, and I believe this is going to stay. And we will see more creative, more diverse ways of interaction moving forward.

And obviously, I think we should make full use of that. This is not just a matter of avoiding travel and entertainment costs. It's really a matter of how do we bring expertise much better in front of our clients. Then at the level of employees, I think a few fundamental changes are also bound to stay. I think we have all discovered, not just wealth management, but the entire industry that actually a proper balance of working from home and working centrally from the office can produce outstanding results.

And I do believe that the flexibility we gain from that will allow us to bring more people into the workforce. It will help on the diversity side. It will be beneficial, I think, to the further development of our business. And then last but not least, the way we work as a company, I think, agility has been a big, big topic. And we will continue on that path, especially on the technology side, it has served as well.

But also a degree of cultural transformation coming from crisis like that and there's this element of trust that we can put into our employees in a remote working environment. Those are important transforming factors for our business. We've started to very closely work on them and also engage our employees on them. And I'm looking forward to bringing that into our transformation journey of the next few years. Maybe, Dieter?

Dieter Enkelmann

Yes. And coming to your question about the credit impairments or credit provisioning, as you rightly say, these are credits that we're running for quite a while. But there were trigger points on the side of the client that led us to these additional provisioning of these few credit situations in the first six months.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that was the last question

Philipp Rickenbacher

There seem to be no more questions. And so, we would like to thank you very much indeed for our attention today. It was a pleasure having this result conference together with you and being able to announce this very strong result for the first half year and looking forward to making now, with a lot of confidence, our next transformation steps into the second half. Thank you, and bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now over. Thank you for choosing Chorus Call, and thank you for participating in the conference. You may now disconnect your lines. Bye.