Considering the fact that AMD is the sole provider of SoCs in both of the next-gen consoles discussed here, they are bound to benefit no matter who comes out on top. No other chipmaker on the market has this upside opportunity.

AMD could have a huge 2020 and 2021 in the console market, a markets that has been sluggish for quite a while now.

Focus surrounding AMD has been centered around the company's prospects in the datacenter, particularly the company's path to gaining share in the x86 portion of the market.

AMD Is Stalling

After years of drastic outperformance relative to semiconductor stocks and the general market, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has begun to stall out. The stock seems range-bound, while peers like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have taken-off. To an extent, this makes sense, as Nvidia is more of a secular growth story, while AMD's end-markets are not growing as fast. AMD's story is based on market share gain against Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and to a much lesser extent, Nvidia. That being said, the performance delta between AMD and Nvidia is getting just ridiculous.

Data by YCharts

Nvidia shares are running, AMD shares are stalling. So the simple question is: When will AMD catch-up to Nvidia, if at all?

What Is The Market Paying Attention To With AMD?

This is the first question we need to ask. By understanding what the market is most focused on, we can see where exactly the opportunity lies in AMD's stock. The focus of retail investors, the sell-side, and seemingly the buy-side has been on AMD's foray into the datacenter. On both the x86 side and the GPU compute side, AMD seems to be making tremendous technological and market share progress against Intel and Nvidia. While AMD is unlikely (in my view), to catch up too Nvidia in GPU compute, they will likely be able to gain considerable share in the x86 part of the market. AMD, with their focus on product innovation and executing on their roadmap, is pulling ahead of Intel in both the consumer and enterprise portions of the x86 market. This means AMD is now competitive, if not superior in the high-performance, high-ASP, high-margin end of the consumer x86 market. This theme that has played out in desktop and notebook over the last few years, is beginning to play out in the datacenter.

Now, let's look at the under-covered part of the AMD story.

What The Market Is NOT Paying Attention To

The short answer is: consoles. If we look at AMD's most recent Q1 report, we see that despite the progress AMD has made in the server market, the overall EESC (enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom) business has been in bad shape lately. Revenues declined 21% Y/Y. What has driven this decline? The enterprise and embedded side of things has been growing for a little while now, but the end driver of this revenue right now is console sales. Despite the fact that AMD is much smaller than Nvidia and Intel, they have managed to win over the gaming console businesses of both Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The three major console players in this space are PlayStation (Sony), Xbox (Microsoft), and Nintendo Switch (Nintendo). For those who are not console enthusiasts, the last time that we got a major console refresh from both Microsoft and Sony was 2013, with the launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. While we have seen new consoles from both companies since then, like the PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X, these aren't new consoles designed from the ground-up. We haven't had one of those designs since 2013.

AMD is in a position that the company has never been in since Lisa Su took took over the CEO role in October of 2014. For the first time since Dr. Su became CEO, AMD is exposed to a supercycle in the console market. Let's look at both Xbox and PlayStation.

The History of Xbox

First we need to understand the history of the Xbox, and how it got to the position it is in today.

Xbox was launched in November of 2001. To be clear, Xbox wasn't the first mover in the gaming console market. Nintendo and Sony had already been on the market for years, making the Wii and PlayStation the first movers. At this time, the gaming console market began consolidating, with smaller firms without a large corporate backer (someone like a Sony or Nintendo) going out of business. This consolidation meant lower competition, and thus, lower innovation. This all changed in November of 2001.

At the time, as I already mentioned, Xbox was a challenger of the current industry incumbents. They weren't merely a scrappy, low-scale, low-capital startup. They were backed by one of the largest tech companies (even after the tech bubble burst) on Earth: Microsoft. Microsoft's backing of Xbox was likely huge for its success. Without Microsoft, Xbox's marketing would've been nowhere even close to the size that it was. The marketing of the initial Xbox was critical to the hype around the product. For those that don't remember, the Xbox unveil event itself was very special, and create a "cool factor" surrounding the product, that competing console brands simply didn't have. The unveil centered around a conversation between Bill Gates, the head of Microsoft, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This funny dialogue that promoted the Xbox lead the hype wave surrounding the console. At the time, AMD was nowhere to be found. The Xbox was a big performance leap compared to most consoles, but it ran on an Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU. At the end of the day, however, gamers couldn't care less about the hardware specifications of the console if it doesn't release with a great set of games. Enter Halo.

The Halo Effect (2001)

Nearly two decades ago, the Xbox launched with a game that reviewers called "the definitive reason to own an Xbox". This game was "Halo: Combat Evolved". This game revolutionized the FPS (first-person shooter) genre by bringing it to console. The controls and gameplay mechanics of the game were fluid, the game had a compelling and simple to follow narrative, and graphics were state-of-the-art at the time. For all of these reasons, and many more, Halo launched the Xbox into the stratosphere. Keep in mind, Halo was a launch-title for the original Xbox, meaning you would buy the game and the console. Halo was the beginning of Microsoft's focus on purchasing game development studios to design games exclusively for the Xbox platform. Along with the heavy press and marketing, Halo CE was a definitive catalyst for the success of the original Xbox. Don't believe me? It is ranked as the 15th greatest game of all time.

Essentially, Halo paved the way for more exclusives on the Xbox, a factor that differentiated Microsoft even further from the competition.

Xbox 360

The Xbox 360 was Xbox's next installment in their console lineup, launching in November of 2005 with a slew of new exclusive titles outside of Halo. This branching out into new exclusive titles outside the Halo universe, as well as the launch of Xbox Live (launched with Halo 2) resulted in a massive explosion in unit sales growth. At the time, Xbox's main competitor, Sony, didn't have have a global gaming network like Xbox Live. Eventually, they did launch this type of network, but at the time PlayStation's focus (and exclusive launch titles for that matter) were single player oriented. Xbox was able to capture a large swath of the market because of their technological focus on multiplayer with Xbox Live. On this chart, look at the huge increase from 2005 to 2006, and you will see just how big the Xbox 360 and Xbox Live were for Microsoft's market share.

(source)

As you can see, the Xbox 360 drove a huge spike in sales and overall market sentiment for Xbox in general. Now, let's look at Halo again and its effect on overall Xbox 360 sales.

The Halo Effect (pt. 2)

As I mentioned earlier, the initial success of the Xbox could be attributed to the work Microsoft and Bungie (Halo's main developer) did on the game. The continued success of Xbox was driven in part by Halo. I touched on the fact that Halo 2 (the sequel the original game) launched with Xbox Live. This created the first true global multiplayer gaming experience, ever. So, the success of a multiplayer-focused game like Fortnite was built on the foundation that Halo 2 and Xbox Live laid. The success of the Xbox 360's sales themselves however, was generated by the third installment of the Halo trilogy, Halo 3.

Halo 3 was one of the single greatest entertainment success stories of all-time, with first-day sales of $170 million, surpassing movies like Spiderman and Harry Potter. In the gaming community, and in general, Halo 3 was more than just a game, it was a cultural phenomena. The game was launched in the fall of 2007. The first copy of Halo 3 was sold at a Best Buy retail store by none other than Bill Gates himself. So, the hype and commercial success of Halo 3 not only boosted the gaming community, but considering the fact that Halo was a Microsoft exclusive, it bolstered console sales of the Xbox 360. As you can see, from 2007 to 2008, console sales of the 360 grew by a staggering 38%. This growth can be attributed to the launch of Microsoft exclusives, most notably, Halo 3.

Halo's impact cannot be understated. The franchise alone has generated $5 billion in cumulative revenue. And that is only one of many Microsoft IPs (intellectual properties).

Exclusives Drive Sales

As you can see, Xbox's explosive growth was driven by a diverse portfolio of exclusive launch titles that PlayStation simply didn't have.

The Decline of Xbox

Xbox's high-flying results were not to last, unfortunately. Xbox sales peaked in 2011, and have been declining consistently since then.

(source)

Xbox's IPs have been declining in value lately (Halo and Gears of War in particular). Consumer sentiment around Xbox's recent IPs has not been the only reason for Xbox's declining sales and market share. PlayStation and Nintendo Switch sales have been improving at the expense of Xbox. Xbox used to be the largest gaming console platform. Now, it is the third largest platform.

Another reason for the steady decline in unit volume has been PlayStation. While Xbox's innovation has been stagnating over the last few years, PlayStation's innovation has been accelerating. PlayStation's IPs and release of an Xbox Live equivalent on the PS platform have accelerated unit shipments for their consoles.

The final reason for Xbox's struggles recently has been the company's strategic focus. When the Xbox One was launched in 2013, it landed as a flop. To kick off the next-generation of consoles, Xbox moved away from its bread-and-butter, gaming, and tried to make the platform a multi-purpose platform. Movie-watching, listening to music, and functionality were given priority over gaming. PlayStation stuck to gaming, and the strategy paid off. Not to mention, the Xbox One launched with no meaningful exclusives. They could've done so, launching with the newest installment in the Halo franchise, Halo 4, but chose not to for whatever reason. Xbox's lack of direction during the launch, no material exclusives, and PR controversies left a bad taste in the mouth of gamers over the coming years. This undoubtedly lead to declining unit volumes, and despite somewhat of a refresh with the Xbox One X, Xbox still found a way to lose market share.

The Future of the Xbox

The purpose of this article is not to focus on technologies like xCloud or Xbox GamePass. These are promising, but the point of this article is to talk about unit sales of consoles. This is an article centered around AMD, and the only way AMD makes money on their partnerships with Microsoft and Sony is through direct sales of hardware.

So, now that we understand that Xbox has been in a rough patch for the past few years, what does this upcoming console refresh look like? I am very bullish on the developments going on at Xbox and what it will mean for end-demand for their consoles.

First of all, we have to understand what they are selling. They have an Xbox Series X offering, and the rumor is, they have a cheaper secondary offering too (Xbox Series S). One of the main critiques of the Series X is the sheer size of the product. It has often been compared to a desktop PC tower, because of the sheer height. The Xbox Series X will likely rival the PlayStation 5 one-to-one. They will likely be comparable in price and performance. That being said, Xbox has something that PlayStation doesn't, a potential second offering. The smaller, cheaper Series S will widen the breadth of Xbox offerings this coming holiday season, and will likely allow more gamers to jump in. As far as I know, PlayStation is not offering a cheaper, smaller variant of the PlayStation 5 console. This could be a unique selling point that drives gamers away from PlayStation and towards Xbox.

The second point I have is load times. Normally, when you jump from game to game within the Xbox operating system (and PlayStation OS for that matter), there is a period of time that it takes to boot up the new game. Xbox Series X drastically reduces that load time, and save the progress you made in the initial game, while playing the game you just loaded. This is a feature I am yet to see PlayStation really elaborate on in their next-gen consoles, and enables a degree of optionality for Xbox gamers.

The final reason I am so bullish on Xbox sales is this: exclusives. Over the last few years, Xbox portfolio of exclusive titles has been dreadfully boring. None of their titles, the Halo titles included, have been enough of a differentiating factor for consumers to buy the console. Most of this problem has to do with Halo, Microsoft's crown jewel. The last two games "Halo 4" and "Halo 5: Guardians" have been disappointments for the vast majority of Halo fans. However, it appears that with this new game, Halo Infinite, Microsoft is taking a step in the right direction. The rumored budget for the game is a staggering $500 million, by far the largest budget for any video game, ever. While this is merely a rumor, I suspect it is true, or at least close to true. Halo's most recent title, Halo 5, was built on the same game engine that the developers used on the original Halo CE game. That means, at the time that Halo 5 was launched, the game engine used to build the game was ~15 years old. With Halo Infinite, the development team built a new engine from scratch essentially. That in-and-of-itself is an extremely expensive endeavor. Now, factoring in development costs, marketing, SG&A, etc., a $500 million budget doesn't seem too ridiculous. If the newest installment in the Halo series is a success, that could be a huge driver of unit sales for the Xbox Series X.

Essentially, it boils down to this:

launch-title exclusives

load-time efficiencies

multiple different models covering different price points

For all of these reasons, I believe the Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) could see a large spike in unit sales.

What About PlayStation?

I believe that the PlayStation could still be strong, despite the strength of Xbox. A recent report indicates that the PS5 is seeing a 50% boost in production to ~9 million units for the holiday season. So, while Xbox is going to likely see a run-up in unit sales, PlayStation is not going to be negatively affected.

That being said, the technological improvements, number of exclusives, and lack of pricing variety is concerning for Sony from at least a market share perspective. While I, and many others, enjoy the radical new design of the console, that might not be enough to sell consumers soon buying the new PlayStation. That being said, I could be wrong and demand for the PS5 could be very robust.

Strength In The Console Market: How Does AMD Benefit?

The success of the overall console market is something that strengthens AMD directly. There are two components to this: units and ASPs. From what I understand, AMD makes a relatively fixed amount of revenue from the sales of their semi-custom processors to both Sony and Microsoft. Going off a peer estimation found here, I'm targeting an ASP of $50/unit sold. So for every console sold, AMD should see gross revenues of $50. One projection pegs 2021 unit volumes at 8.7 million for the Xbox Series X and 12.4 million for the PlayStation 5. This is very good news for AMD. First of all, this Xbox Series X estimate likely doesn't include a cheaper variant, and could be conservative if what I described earlier plays out. Second of all, I don't think PlayStation estimates are high enough. The same estimate assumes that holiday season sales for the PS5 will only 4.6 million, but as we saw earlier, Sony is targeting 9 million. So there could be upside to this 12.4 million unit estimate. For the sake of a simple business valuation, let's just assume these estimates for unit shipments are relatively accurate.

On 21.1 million unit sales, and a $50 attached ASP, AMD would see $1.055 billion in revenue from consoles alone. This is ~10% of consensus 2021 revenue estimates.

Risks

There are undoubtedly a set of risks associated with AMD's exposure to the console market. First of all, if the exclusives portfolio for either console manufacturer underwhelms, unit sales could come under pressure. I don't believe the exclusives portfolio will underwhelm, but if it does, unit sales could come in lackluster.

Another risk is the supply chain risk. Coronavirus could keep retail locations closed, weighing on the overall demand of the consoles. On the supply side, disruptions in production as a result of coronavirus lockdowns could hurt production, lowering overall sales.

That being said, I believe these risks have a low chance of playing out. It is good to keep these risks in mind however.

Conclusion

The street is focused primarily on AMD's expansion relative to its competitors. They are focused primarily on AMD EPYC's datacenter expansion, Ryzen and Ryzen Mobile, and datacenter GPUs. The console business, which has long been a headwind for AMD, is set up this season to have a big reversal, propelling AMD's revenue and profits well beyond consensus expectations. Do not underestimate the impact console sales can have on AMD.

