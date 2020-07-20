2 Ways To Look At The Natural Gas Market Today

We still see the best way to play the natural gas recovery via longs in natural gas producers. Given the falling production and most of the bullish narrative centering around the latter part of this year, investors should avoid near-term bearish arguments by pivoting for a recovery down the road instead.

But despite recovering associated gas production, lower 48 production remains below ~90 Bcf/d. And lower prices are reducing activities further for natural gas producers.

August prices couldn't even hold $1.8 despite record cooling demand in July, illustrating just how weak the physical market is today.

We firmly believe the arguments come down to more of a timing decision: Short term vs. medium term.

There are very valid arguments from both sides of the camp (bulls vs. bears).

For the bears (glass half empty), there are many reasons to remain bearish on the market today.

Record cooling demand for July and natural gas prices couldn't even hold $1.80/MMBtu. LNG exports recovering but still far below the capacity of ~10 Bcf/d. Associated gas production returning pushing production back to ~90 Bcf/d. Storage remains 436 Bcf above the five-year average.

For the bulls (glass half full), there are many reasons to get bullish on the market today.

Low prices have further curtailed drilling and completion activities for NG. (See falling rig counts for NG). Despite associated gas production returning, production remains -6 Bcf/d from the all-time high reached in November and trending lower. With record cargo cancellations in July, LNG exports have returned to ~3.9 Bcf/d with a visible path to recovery by September with flows returning to ~7 Bcf/d. Despite headwind on LNG exports and returning associated gas production, market deficit today is still around -1.46 Bcf/d. Storage won't hit tanktop despite worries centering around it.

As you can see, there are valid arguments from both perspectives. But we remain firmly of the opinion that while both side make great arguments, it's more or less a timing issue. For example, all of the concerns the bears make are very valid short-term concerns pertaining to near-term price moves. This also can be observed in today's price move where natural gas prices fell abruptly following bearish CDD revisions over the weekend. Traders we surveyed called this a knee-jerk reaction as production rebound back to ~90 Bcf/d prompted some to worry about tanktop again.

But the glimmer of hope is that even with the rebound in production today, we still remain below ~90 Bcf/d.

And this in our opinion, is quite telling of the forward trajectory of production.

In addition, the low LNG exports are well known. The first half of July saw LNG exports average below ~3.5 Bcf/d. But we are now starting to see this volume recover. In August, we should see flows averaging ~3.8 Bcf/d before jumping back to ~7+ Bcf/d by September. Cargo cancellations have been far fewer for September than August, so readers should expect a jump in LNG feedgas.

Finally, concerns about natural gas storage reaching tanktop are overblown. Unlike last year where the market balance was a surplus to the five-year average, we are observing a deficit this time of the year despite low LNG feedgas.

Now we do keep in mind that weather for July has been the warmest since 2000, but still, the falling production has helped immensely in balancing the market.

Given the current trajectory, we have EOS at ~3.975 Tcf, implying a cushion of ~250 Bcf. This is more than enough considering we already have estimates out to mid August.

So combining all of this, we think the market is being a bit too pessimistic on near-term prices, but given the lack of catalysts, it's understandably so.

We still see the best way to play the natural gas recovery via longs in natural gas producers. Given the falling production and most of the bullish narrative centering around the latter part of this year, investors should avoid near-term bearish arguments by pivoting for a recovery down the road instead.

