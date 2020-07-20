VIX futures are historically elevated and market statistics suggest that we will see the VIX continue declining over the next month.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has continued trading higher over the last month with shares hitting fresh multi-week highs.

It is my view that SVXY is headed higher. I believe that outright volatility is set to continue dropping and since SVXY is short VIX futures, it will also benefit from roll yield. In other words, I believe that now is an excellent time to buy SVXY.

VIX Markets

Let's start this piece off with an objective look at the current VIX levels as compared to prior history. As you can see in the following chart, the VIX remains elevated with the current reading still fairly high above long-run averages of the index.

Numerically, the VIX has generally stayed in the territory of 15-20 the vast majority of the time over much of the past three decades.

A look at the above chart gives a simple, yet reliable trading framework. The VIX remains elevated and over lengthy periods of time, it reliably reverts to the mean. The long-run average for the VIX is about 19 which means that based on today's reading, the VIX needs to fall by about 25% to revert to what is normal. SVXY is short the VIX at half leverage which basically means that SVXY could see a decline of about 12.5% by the time the VIX reverts to the mean - excluding the lucrative short roll position (which we'll discuss in the next section).

That prior paragraph may seem a bit simplistic, however there is fairly strong statistical data underlying the concept of mean reversion in the VIX. For example, here's the past 27 years of VIX data showing the percentage of times that the VIX was higher over the next month, bucketed by outright VIX level.

This chart shows that there's about a 35% chance that the VIX will be higher over the next month - based simply on where the VIX currently is sitting. Again, the VIX ix highly mean reverting which means that it pays to sell it when it's elevated.

Seen another way, the VIX is currently about 0.7 standard deviations above its long-run average. Historically speaking, when the VIX is elevated this high above its average, we typically only see the VIX rally about 36% of all following months.

Put simply, the math of mean reversion is stacked against long VIX traders at this point. The VIX remains elevated despite nearly 4 straight months of losses and the math shows that we still have a long way to go before we're back to a normal reading.

An argument could certainly be made that we are headed towards another selloff in the market due to the spreading virus. This argument certainly does hold weight and should not be scoffed at - we potentially could see broad-based shutdowns of the economy which would harm businesses and therefore the market would likely fall and the VIX rise. The data supports this theory in that there is an inverse correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX: as the market falls, the VIX rises.

My counter argument however rests with the Federal Reserve. Political views aside, the Federal Reserve is engaged in unprecedented activities to support the economy and it currently shows no signs of letting up. With such a supportive Fed, I have a very hard time seeing broad-based selling once again, at least for the next few months.

With the Fed backstopping the economy, I believe we have a fundamental reason to rely on the above statistics: this time likely isn't going to be different and the odds continue to favor downside in the VIX. All this said however, the true play when it comes to SVXY is roll yield over lengthy periods of time - let's explore this in the next section.

Roll Yield

I'll cut straight to the chase: here is the long-run return over the index which SVXY shorts at half leverage.

This is what an annualized loss of nearly 50% over the course of a decade looks like. Put simply, the index which SVXY shorts has gotten annihilated over the last 10 years. A loss of 50% per year may not seem like much when it comes to the volatile nature of the VIX, but said another way: if you had invested in this index 10 years ago, you would need a 90,000% rally in the VIX to even be breakeven.

There is no way to sugarcoat the above data - serious losses have been experienced by long trades of the ETPs which give a long exposure to VIX futures. And where these traders have consistently lost, SVXY gives the potential to gain.

SVXY is short VIX futures at half leverage. The specific methodology it follows has it start a month with 100% of its exposure short the front contract and ends the month 100% short the second month VIX futures contract.

This methodology is perfectly fine as is for giving exposure to a futures market. The problem though is that there's a substantial difference in price between the VIX itself and the price of VIX futures contracts. For example, at present, the August VIX contract is trading about 15% above the spot level of the VIX.

When it comes to holding futures contracts that are priced different than the underlying index, there actually wouldn't be that much of a problem…except for a little phenomenon called "convergence". The following chart from Wikipedia captures this concept perfectly.

The problem of convergence is this: at the expiry of a futures contract, there should be little to no difference between the price of the futures contract and the underlying price of the commodity (because in most markets, the futures contract becomes the spot commodity after expiry). This means that as a month progresses, you will see the distance between the futures contract and the underlying spot price shrink.

When it comes to VIX futures, they are in contango as seen by August futures currently trading 15% above the spot price of the VIX. For a simple thought experiment to understand convergence, imagine if the VIX goes nowhere over the next month. This 15% differential will slowly shrink to be zero at expiry which means that if you were holding August futures, you would have lost about 15% of the value of your holdings - simply because futures contracts converged to the spot price.

This may seem like an arbitrary and hypothetical example, but it's really not. Here's the historic difference between VIX futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX using the last 10 years of data, bucketed by number of days until expiry of the front contract.

This chart shows the real-world impact of convergence. VIX futures are almost always priced above the VIX (over 80% of the time). Convergence means that these futures will slide down in value during a typical month. This means that long traders of VIX futures will see substantial losses from convergence - hence our first chart showing 10-year annualized decline to the tune of 50% per year.

Ultimately, this is why I suggest a long trade in SVXY as well as a long holding period. SVXY is short this futures convergence (a process called roll yield). This convergence is responsible for serious losses for long traders and SVXY allows you to take the other side of the trade.

To manage risk, I suggest either trading SVXY through options or putting on a protective put against your open position. In the past I have had success trading call spreads and I recommend a minimum of several months until expiry to allow for roll yield to be captured.

Conclusion

VIX futures are historically elevated and market statistics suggest that we will see the VIX continue declining over the next month. The odds are against the S&P 500 declining due to a supportive Federal Reserve. Roll yield remains the predominant factor explaining long-run returns and it represents a strong reason to buy SVXY.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.