We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and at the same time, we're winding down what was an exceptional FY2020 for the Australian miners who are reporting their fiscal Q4 results. While many producers on the Australian market had blowout years like Saracen Minerals (OTCPK:SCEXF), Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF), and Silver Lake (OTCPK:SVLKF), Red 5 (OTC:RFVVF) missed its guidance by a country mile, and a capital raise near 9-month lows in fiscal Q3 didn't help matters. Gold production for FY2020 came in at 92,800 ounces, well below FY2020 guidance of 115,000 ounces, and this contributed to a massive miss on costs as well. While Red 5 should be a different miner in 18 months with the expectation that KOTH Open-Pit will be online, FY2021 guidance is lukewarm, and further dilution is possible. For now, I see Red 5 as a Hold based on valuation, but I see much better opportunities elsewhere with lower-cost miners that have figured out how to perform in line with what they tell the market and not dilute near 9-month lows.

Red 5 released its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results last week, and the company reported quarterly gold production of 20,700 ounces at A$2,259/oz [US$1,581/oz]. These weak results led to the company missing guidance by over 15% in FY2020, with annual gold production coming in at 92,800 ounces vs. expectations of 115,000 ounces. Worse, all-in sustaining costs came in at A$1,798/oz [US$1,259/oz], which is more than 25% above the industry average and well above cost guidance of A$1,425/oz [US$998/oz]. To the company's credit, there were unplanned shutdowns that certainly did not aid matters in fiscal Q3 and fiscal Q4, but Red 5 did compound problems by raising capital at the worst possible time during the mid-March panic at unfavorable prices, significant dilution to shareholders. This will weigh on future earnings per share growth as the company is working with a much larger share count. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As we can see from the chart below, the company saw gold production steadily decrease from fiscal Q1 to fiscal Q3, with a slight increase in fiscal Q4 of 3% sequentially (20,700 ounces vs. 20,100 ounces). The much weaker performance in fiscal Q3 and fiscal Q4 stemmed from longer than expected downtime in fiscal Q3 as Red 5 replaced its apron feed pan and also made structural improvements to its crusher material bin. Meanwhile, Q4 was plagued with more issues with a failed driveshaft at the Tertiary Crusher being a further headwind. This should have been a 3-day fix, but it ended up taking seven days as the part had to be sourced internationally. Therefore, Red 5 was forced to operate the mill at 50% while waiting for the eccentric unit, shaving 28,000 tonnes or 3,200 gold ounces off of fiscal Q4 quarterly output. However, even accounting for these unforeseen events with a roughly 10,000-ounce headwind, the company was still very light on its stated guidance, over-promising, and under-delivering. Unfortunately, this led to Red 5 being one of the highest-cost producers in the sector in FY2020, with the jump in costs year-over-year offsetting much of the gold (GLD) price gains.

As we can see from the table below, the company milled 943,000 tonnes in FY2020, and this figure was up 4% from FY2019 levels of 900,200 tonnes. However, the average head grades in FY2020 were considerably lower, which contributed to the lower gold production year-over-year, as head grades came in at 3.79 grams per tonne gold in FY2019 and slipped 10% to just 3.30 grams per tonne gold in FY2020. This 9% lower gold production compared to the 102,000 ounces produced in FY2019 was the main culprit for the higher costs this year vs. last year's more respectable costs of A$1,601/oz [US$1,121/oz].

Unfortunately, FY2021 guidance isn't expected to be any better than FY2020, with Red 5 guiding for 94,000 ounces of gold production at a cost outlook mid-point of A$1,930/oz [US$1,351/oz]. Assuming the company manages to achieve guidance this year, this will translate to a 1% increase in gold production but at 7% higher costs and some of the industry's worst costs. As we can see below, a $1,351/oz cost profile moves Red 5 to ranked 59th out of 63 gold producers worldwide from a cost standpoint, or in the bottom 10% of the sector in terms of margins. This isn't helped by the current hedge position of 67,000 ounces at an average gold price of A$2,090/oz [US$1,463/oz], or 20% below current spot prices.

The one silver lining here is that the Red 5 story should improve in 18 months as the company expects to transition from a one plant miner with two mines to a miner with an increased production profile and two stand-alone operations. Given the industry-leading costs at King Of The Hills Underground [KOTH] from the Pre-Feasibility Study, we should also see a dramatic improvement in costs if things run smoothly. As it stands, the mine is expected to produce over 140,000 ounces of gold annually at costs of A$1,167/oz [US$817/oz]. This should help to push Red 5's costs well below US$1,000/oz when factoring in the higher cost operations at Darlot. However, this transformation won't be cheap, with a current funding gap of A$100 million. Therefore, we're likely to see Red 5 either take on a heavy debt load or dilute shareholders further to execute on this plan. If the next capital raise is as unfavorably priced as the last one, this would be a massive hit for shareholders and is undoubtedly a risk to further souring the Red 5 thesis.

As we can see in the above table, Red 5 finished the quarter with cash and bullion of A$123 million and A$12 million in debt, meaning that the current net cash position is A$111 million. Given the capital estimate of A$218 million for KOTH and general & administrative expenses and other capital headroom, the company will need to raise between A$140 million and A$160 million to fund the project entirely. Assuming the company does with deal with debt, the company would be trading at a relatively high debt ratio vs. its enterprise value of A$340 million currently. Therefore, it's likely we might see a combination of shares and debt, and shareholders must hope that the company fights for better terms vs. the A$0.18 capital raise in March.

While Red 5 is dirt-cheap from a valuation standpoint, trading at barely US$60/oz based on its current resource base, especially for a potential 200,000-ounce producer in FY2022, uncertainty is the issue here. This is because there is no visibility around if we'll see another capital raise to fund KOTH or if we'll see additional debt taken on, and at what terms either of these will be agreed upon. Therefore, while US$60/oz is very cheap currently from a valuation standpoint for a growing producer, it might be less cheap if another 250 million shares are issued in addition to debt to fund KOTH. For now, I see Red 5 as a Hold for a small speculative position as it's high-risk, high-reward. However, given that there are so many other producers doing exceptionally well in the space, I do not see any reason to commit more than 1% of a portfolio here as a speculative bet. Instead, I would much rather own names like Saracen Minerals, Ramelius Resources, and Silver Lake on dips.

Red 5 trades significant volume each day on the Australian Stock Exchange but trades very limited volume on the OTC Market. Therefore, the best way to trade the stock is on the Australian Stock Exchange and there is a significant risk to buying on the OTC due to wide bid/ask spreads, low liquidity, and no guarantee of future liquidity.

