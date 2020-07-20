The company continues to expect to invest US$9.2 billion of capital expenditures to grow its rate base and EBITDA in the next 5 years.

Investment Thesis

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) [TSX:AQN] delivered another quarter of positive bottom line growth in Q1 2020 despite warmer than normal weather conditions. The impact of COVID-19 is expected to be mitigated through its cost-saving initiatives. The company remains committed to grow its rate base and EBITDA through its US$9.2 billion capital projects in the next 5 years. Algonquin has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity to support its business. It currently pays a 4.2%-yielding dividend that is expected to continue to grow in the next few years. Therefore, this stock is a suitable choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Algonquin reported positive EBITDA and funds from operations growth in Q1 2020. As can be seen from the table below, its adjusted EBITDA increased by about 5% to US$242.2 million. Its adjusted FFO increased by 3% to US$179.3 million. Its Q1 result was impacted by warmer than normal weather condition. Otherwise, these growth rates should have been higher.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 is manageable

In the latest conference call, management estimated that the impact of COVID-19 on its sales in April, the month where extensive lockdown happened in most of its services territories, is a decline of about US$3 million. As lockdown measures relax, the impact on its revenues should gradually recede. In order to mitigate the impact, management has implemented some cost reduction strategies. This should result in savings of about US$15 million in 2020. Therefore, the impact of COVID-19 on its earnings is expected to be limited. For reader's information, the company has slightly lowered the low end of its 2020 guidance from US$0.67 – US$0.70 per share to US$0.65 – US$0.70 per share.

Slight impact to its 5-year US$9.2 billion projects due to COVID-19

Algonquin continues to expect to invest $9.2 billion over the next 5 years (between 2020 and 2024). As can be seen from the bottom-right pie chart, regulated utilities represent about three quarters of its total investment. The other one quarter of its investments will be in renewable energy. The company intends to shift about US$300 million of its capital expenditures from 2020 to 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19 as the company received force majeure from some suppliers and contractors due to COVID-19. It is good to know that majority of its construction activities have not been delayed. The company now expects to invest about US$1.3 – US$1.75 billion of capital expenditures in 2020 instead of its previously announced US$1.6 – US$1.85 billion of capital expenditures.

Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation

Management expects that Algonquin's 5-year capital program will result in an annual EBITDA growth rate of about 15% through 2024. This should support its EPS and dividend growth in the next 5 years. Its asset base should also increase to US$17 billion by the end of 2024.

Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation

A solid balance sheet to weather this health crisis

Algonquin has an investment grade balance sheet with credit rating of BBB issued by S&P, DBRS, and Fitch. The company has US$1.5 billion of credit lines available with ample liquidity of about US$1 billion at the end of Q1 2020. The company has also obtained US$1.6 billion of bank credit for the next 12 months as an additional margin of safety. Therefore, Algonquin should have enough liquidity to navigate through this health crisis. In the medium to long term, the company plans to fund its capital projects through a combination of free cash flow generated, debt issuance, dividend reinvestment plan, tax equity, hybrid debt, and common equity issuance, and non-core assets sales.

Valuation Analysis

Algonquin currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of about 21.07x. This is slightly higher than its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, Fortis (FTS) currently trades at a ratio of 20.98x, Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) trades at a ratio of 20.37x, and Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) trades at a ratio of 19.96x. We believe Algonquin has the potential to deliver EPS of about US$0.75 per share given its growth projects. Using a conservative P/E ratio of about 20x, we derive our target price to be US$15 per share. This is 8.7% higher than its current share price.

Data by YCharts

A growing 4.2%-yielding dividend

Earlier in 2020, Algonquin increased its dividend by about 10%. Algonquin now pays a quarterly dividend of US$0.155 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.2%. Algonquin has consistently increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and is committed to grow its dividend in the future.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Algonquin may face regulatory and legislative risks that might result in lower allowed returns in the future.

Weather and natural disaster

Unfavorable weather condition, and natural disaster can impact Algonquin's revenues and earnings negatively in the future.

Construction delay

Construction of Algonquin's capital projects may be delayed due to supply chain interruption caused by COVID-19 as the company may not be able to obtain critical supplies and have construction equipment ready in time.

Multiple waves of pandemic

If multiple waves of pandemic occur in H2 2020 and 2021, its EPS forecast may need to be revised downward.

Investor Takeaway

We like Algonquin's recession-resilient business model and its growth outlook supported by its capital projects. The stock has the potential to deliver price return of 8.7% by the end of 2021 and pays a growing 4.2%-yielding dividend. Therefore, this is a good stock to consider especially for investors seeking dividend growth and some capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.