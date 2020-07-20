Finally, The SPY Breaks Out (Technically Speaking For 7/20)

Last week, there was a large net outflow of cash from the QQQ; the SPY and IWM had big inflows.

Let's take a look at last week's major ETF fund flows from ETF.com:

Last week, there was a massive inflow into the SPY and IWM, totaling slightly more than $8 billion. There was also nearly $2 billion in outflow from the QQQ. This also partially explains the weakness in the XLK and XLC (which are disproportionately represented in the QQQ) and the outperformance of the XLB and XLI. The Treasury market continues to see a new inflow as well. The biggest drops occurred in two defensive sectors: utilities and health care. Financials received money, probably as investors perceived recent softness as a buying opportunity. A second consecutively strong retail sales report was probably behind the increase in money flowing into the XLY while a second rise in industrial production likely caused the increase in XLI inflows.

The Bank of Japan released its latest meeting minutes. Here are some highlights (emphasis added):

Exports and industrial production had declined substantially with overseas economies being depressed significantly ... As for the outlook, exports and production were expected to decline substantially for the time being, due mainly to the depression in overseas economies that reflected the impact of COVID-19.

exports and production were expected to decline substantially for the time being, due mainly to the depression in overseas economies that reflected the impact of COVID-19. Private consumption had decreased significantly with the continuing impact of COVID-19, mainly in services such as eating and drinking as well as accommodations. ... Although private consumption -- mainly in terms of services consumption --was likely to remain at a low level for the time being, it was projected to pick up moderately as business activities resumed incrementally, supported partly by various income support measures

Japan is in a technical recession; GDP growth contracted 0.7% Y/Y in 4Q20 and an additional 1.7% in 1Q20.

Breadth and volume indicators shed further light on why the SPY has had trouble rallying: Between June and July, the advance/decline line has been trending sideways, indicating that upward and downward pressure is evenly matched in the market. The percentage of stocks above their respective 50-day EMAs is 76.76%. At this level, the market is more likely to reverse and sell off.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: A rather odd day for the SPY to break out. The QQQ advanced another 2%, but, as I've noted, that index is a super-tech index. The broader, larger-cap indexes (the OEF and SPY) also gained but to a lesser degree. Meanwhile, smaller-caps were all lower. Most sectors were down as well: only tech, consumer discretionary, and communication services were up. Thankfully, these thee indexes comprise more than half of the SPY.

Let's reverse the normal order of operations and start with the daily chart of the SPY: Prices are finally over the downward sloping trend line that connects highs from mid-February and early June. Momentum has some room to run, supporting a continued move higher. The only drawback to the chart is the weaker volume reading.

Next, let's look at the 30-day chart: Prices were having a very difficult time getting over the 322 area. Today, they made a pretty good advance above that level. The 2-week chart shows that prices have been building to this point since last Thursday. Today, prices made a decent move above the lower 323 area. The 5-day chart shows that prices had been consolidating between 320-323 after a gap higher on the morning of July 15. Prices formed a rounding bottom, supporting the move higher. And finally, we have today's chart, which shows a solid move higher.

The shorter time frame charts all show that prices have been building to this break-out over multiple time frames. Now, the key question is, "Is this a strong enough advance to keep moving higher?" Today, we learned that three vaccine studies showed promising results. That's very important news; it indicates that behind the scenes, research is doing everything it can to end this pandemic. Is it strong enough to support a continued move higher? We'll see over the next few days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.