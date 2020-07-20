After years of cruising well below the radar screens of investors, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) have had a very eventful 2020. The chart below tells the company's 2020 move to visibility story. After years of daily trading share volume that rarely peaked above 75,000 shares, 16,800,000 shares traded on a single day back on April at the recent height of COVID-19 mania:

In late December, I wrote the article The Reincarnation Of ThermoGenesis With A Better Mousetrap For CAR-T Manufacturing with shares trading at around $2.70. ThermoGenesis has been in the cell processing and cryogenic storage business for many years, but the focus of the article was the company’s recently launched CAR-TXpress Platform for Immuno-Oncology Applications that I view as a very promising product line for future growth and the primary reason that I decided to take a position in shares at that time. Since then shares have skyrocketed to as high as $14.18, a return of 525% at the peak, as a couple of initiatives by the company to join the COVID-19 race with both antibody testing kits and antibody therapeutics brought unbridled interest and enthusiasm to the previously dormant shares. I took advantage of the 2020 COVID-19 enthusiasm to take profits but recently re-established a sizable position on the pullback.

At the time I wrote the December article, the term, “COVID-19”, wasn’t even in existence. It goes to show how rapidly things can change in the world and on Wall Street and how fortuitous luck is much more valuable to investing success than even the most in-depth, well-thought out analysis.

In this article, investors will be updated on where the company stands on both the wild card COVID-19 applications that drove the stock to incredible gains and its CAR-TXpress platform which recently had some very significant news that may be overlooked among all the focus on COVID-19. I refer investors to my original article for a more detailed and in-depth look at the company and its products as this article will be in the form of an update of that article.

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgM/IgG Antibody Fast Detection Kit

On March 31, ThermoGenesis notified the FDA that it would begin offering its SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgM/IgG Antibody Fast Detection Kit based on compliance with Section IV(NYSE:D) of the FDA’s Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during this Public Health Emergency. The company used its connections in China to quickly move on this opportunity. This FDA guidance allowed for the distribution for diagnostic use in laboratories or by healthcare workers at the point of care, although as with all these tests, the FDA has not opined on the validation data. ThermoGenesis has been very transparent and proactive in providing information on its test and this link explains how the test works. The test requires only a single drop of blood, does not require special lab equipment, and it can deliver results in less than 10 minutes. The accuracy of the test, as shown below, was extracted from this overview on the company’s website:

Source: ThermoGenesis Holdings

After early failures to ramp up testing, the U.S. government rushed to get SARS-CoV-2 tests out to the public. As a result, the FDA made an aggressive decision to allow companies to self certify their tests. This led to the marketing of many inaccurate tests and to outright fraud in some circumstances, so a high-quality, fast test from ThermoGenesis should meet substantial demand.

The CEO of ThermoGenesis, Dr. Chris Xu (the largest shareholder of THMO), was well suited to move ThermoGenesis into the COVID-19 market based on his educational background. Dr. Xu earned a Ph.D. in immunology from Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis) and an executive MBA from Emory University, so the high level of accuracy of the test kit and the quality of its documentation is a reflection of his background and his connections to top medical institutions in China allowed the company to move quickly.

On April 15, ThermoGenesis received an acknowledgement letter from the FDA that indicated that it did not object to the distribution of its antibody test. Two weeks later, on April 30, ThermoGenesis submitted a request to the FDA asking for a review of its validation data with the goal of obtaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). FDA has acknowledged receipt of the request and assigned a pre-EUA number, PEUA200895.

On the May 14 quarterly earnings update, a question was asked regarding the most up to date status on antibody test kit shipments and the FDA EAU for the antibody test. This was Dr. Chris Xu’s response:

Sure. We have - and we start to ship out May. We are as I said, more complicated global shipping logistics because (in the) U.S. most of the states were still closed or semi closed. We are not still fully open in the States here. So there is availability of our working force here in the States. So we still depend quite significantly on oversea manufacturer, which were dependent, not only on the manufacturer and also shipping logistics. So we are just start to get our orders filled, because we need to get the products in this moment. So we have just from the beginning of the May, we shipped more than 10,000 testing kit. But I think that the realistic number should be bigger because with the need. And on the FDA side - that the product is available to sell under Policy D, which I described in the script early, but we also filed for an additional path which is Emergency Use Authorization. And that we have already received a pre-assigned number for that, but we are waiting for FDA to give us further feedbacks. We don't have a timeline because knowing FDA is having a pretty long list to deal with various different fronts. So routinely that will be two weeks, but at this moment, we don't have a timeline.

ImmuneCyte, the 19% owned subsidiary of ThermoGenesis, actually owns this product and ThermoGenesis and ImmuneCyte are co-marketing partners as the two companies will share in the net profits. I believe that the test was being initially sold in a price range $30-40 in comparison to $300-$400 for a more accurate DNA test that is the final word on accuracy but also must be centrally processed and can take up to a week for results.

COVID-19 Lateral Flow Immunoassays (LFIA) Reader

On June 11, ThermoGenesis announced the filing of a patent for a device that fully automates the backend process of lateral flow immunoassay (LIFA) test kits, like their own proprietary SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgM/IgG Antibody Fast Detection Kit. The applications for the COVID-19 LFIA reader have been filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office in accordance with the recently announced USPTO COVID-19 prioritized examination Pilot Program under 37 CFR 1.102(e) that was set up with the goal of making decisions within only year for anything COVID-19 related. This excerpt from the press release explains the device and its utility:

Today’s LFIAs, in certain cases, are challenging for untrained users to properly read when results are indicated by weakly stained bands,” stated Phil Coelho, Chief Technology Officer of ThermoGenesis. “Variances among patients, if not read properly, could generate either false-negatives or false-positives. Additionally, in the large-scale screening environment, such as employer-sponsored screens of employees, record keeping by hand slows test administration and introduces the potential for recordkeeping errors.” Mr. Coelho continued, “ThermoGenesis’ COVID-19 LFIA reader will enable the user to simply slide the test cartridge into a portable reader, providing an instant readout which can be immediately recorded into a corporate database, and/or a cloud-based web portal. This data will yield epidemiologically valuable insight into the evolution of the geographic distribution and spread of COVID-19 seropositivity in real time.

In my view, COVID-19 is going to be around for some time and an automated method to accurately read and store antibody tests should be met with high demand especially since it's unclear how long these antibodies will remain in the body. However, the product is not listed on the company website so it's hard to determine if and when this product will become available for commercial sales.

COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Therapeutics

On June 8, ThermoGenesis announced the publication of a study preprint on the results of a neutralizing antibody therapeutic candidate licensed by 19% owned subsidiary ImmunoCyte. A preprint is a quick way to share results to the scientific community prior to formal publication in a peer reviewed journal. This has been a common practice during the COVID-19 epidemic. The conclusion in the company press release was captured in this press release excerpt:

“The research team at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences and School of Life Sciences, East China Normal University, led by Dr. Minyao Liu, is among the leading research groups in the field, and we are thrilled to work with them to develop cutting-edge therapeutics against COVID-19,” stated Chris Xu, Ph.D, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ThermoGenesis and Chairman of ImmuneCyte. “The importance of these four neutralizing antibodies, which also strongly bind with mutant COVID-19 viral strains, suggests their strong potential to become effective therapeutic agents against COVID-19 and its mutants causing the global pandemic.”

The following chart, from a company 8-K filing presentation, shows the company's strategy:

Source: ThermoGenesis

Despite the promising results, I look at this as a long shot as there are so many deep pocketed companies including Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that are pursuing vaccines and antibody therapies, not to mention many small companies on the bleeding edge of vaccine research such as a novel exosome related vaccine being developed by Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR). More importantly, even leading experts are uncertain whether an effective, safe and widely-distributed and accepted vaccine can be successfully deployed. However, further updates on this program can certainly move shares.

Corning Life Sciences Finally Starts Marketing ThermoGenesis CAR-TXpress Platform

I discussed the advantages and utility of the CAR-TXpress platform in my initial article last December and I refer readers to that article for my entire discussion on the platform and additional cell processing lines. The bottom line is that ThermoGenesis has come up with immune cell separation and purification system that's more automated and efficient than current methods and claims to be able to cut manufacturing costs by two-thirds. The system is illustrated on the following excerpt from a recent 8-K filing presentation:

At the time of the original article, I had reached out to a couple of contacts in the industry to confirm the utility of the CAR-TXpress platform over existing systems of cell separation and processing and heard solid reviews. The main cost savings comes from the patented X-BACs technology, a system that can attach microbubbles to targeted immune cells to more efficiently separate them from other cells in the blood.

The human immune system, in very significant and highly publicized breakthroughs, has recently been weaponized in the fight against cancer. Two breakthrough CAR T-cell therapies were approved by the FDA in 2017. In August of that year the first CAR T-cell therapy called Kymriah was approved for certain children and young adults with a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In October 2017, the Yescarta was approved for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. These breakthrough therapies have come with extremely high price tags and have also opened up the floodgates for R&D, with both big pharma and academic research centers seeking further development opportunities in the CAR-T field. The need to substantially reduce manufacturing costs is the opportunity that ThermoGenesis seeks to monetize.

A relevant article from December 2019 illustrates the issue. As of the end of last year, Novartis (NVS) was still struggling with the manufacturing of it CAR-T therapy, Kymriah, and this excerpt crystallizes the problems:

CAR-T cell therapies are bespoke treatments. Patient T cells are extracted and then frozen to ship to a manufacturing facility, where the cells are genetically engineered to seek out cancers expressing certain proteins. The souped-up immune cells are then refrozen, shipped back to a medical facility and reinfused into the patient. It's a complicated, often manual process that takes Novartis 21 days on average to complete. Patients receiving CAR-T are also very sick, making product turnaround time critical.

On Sept. 9, 2019, ThermoGenesis announced it had signed a distribution agreement with Corning Incorporated (GLW) although at that time ThermoGenesis was not permitted to disclose Corning’s name in its own press release. Corning’s name was later disclosed in an 8-K filing. Corning paid ThermoGenesis $2,000,000 up front for the distribution rights and was impressed enough with the product line to put its own name on these products. Yet despite their commitment to the product line, it still took them nine months of preparation to finally commence distribution. This finally happened on June 25 when Corning issued this press release on the Corning X-Series Cell Processing Platform.

Getting Corning’s branding and stamp of approval and their marketing clout is no small achievement for a small company like ThermoGenesis and its product line. I view this as a stamp of credibility that will lure potential customers. I will note that the X-BACS System already is listed as “Sold Out” on the Corning website as of 7/20/20 which should be a good indication for demand since ThermoGenesis certainly had a long lead time to build sufficient inventory.

Finances and Cash Position

As of the last reporting period of March 31, 2020, ThermoGenesis had a cash position of $5,719,000 after raising $3,500,000 in the first quarter. The trailing 12 month operating cash burn was $3,400,000 so the recent cash raise should preclude any near term capital raises, especially if revenues from the COVID-19 antibody test and/or from Corning begin to ramp up.

Revenues have been relatively lumpy over the last year with trailing 12-month revenues of $13,300,000 and a gross margin of 47% in the most recent quarter but the Corning distribution agreement could be the catalyst for a ramp in sales to sustained profitability. Below is a look at the income statement over the last five quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additional Important Information

At the recent closing price of $4.90, ThermoGenesis has a market cap of only $31,000,000, a microcap by any measure. The CEO and Chairman, Dr. Chris Xu is both the largest shareholder and largest creditor of ThermoGenesis Holdings. Through his 100% ownership of China-based Boyalife Asset Holding II, Inc., Dr. Chu controlled 24% of the outstanding shares of ThermoGenesis as of 12/31/19 and owned most of the convertible debt issued by the company (for which he has often deferred receiving cash interest). Some may view this type of control from a single shareholder as a risk, and there is merit to that view. On the other hand, I also view it as a strong personal conviction by the CEO to building this business with a large personal financial commitment.

Liquidity: While the shares have had some very large trading days in 2020, there are still many days where liquidity is limited and daily volume is below 100,000 shares. On these low volume days getting in our out of a position may be more difficult without affecting the share price.

With its small size, I look at ThermoGenesis as venture capital through a public vehicle with some large independent parties involved to help maintain checks and balances. What I mean by this is that a third party owns 20% of the CAR-TXpress business and a portion of the ImmunoCyte subsidiary was recently purchased by a private investor. ThermoGenesis is an interesting company and I expect we will see more progress, excitement and stock appreciation in 2020.

If you like this article. considering signing up for my Premium Service - Stem Cell News and Analysis for a heads up on ideas like this and direct access.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THMO, CAPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are the personal views of Wall Street Titan Research and should not be relied upon for your investment decisions. All investors should always do their own due diligence.