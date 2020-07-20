United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has enjoyed an excellent bounce off the March lows. The stock still remains far from its 52 week highs. Bulls contend that the stock is extremely cheap based on normalized earnings which should return in 2022. Bears are looking at the cash burn and wondering why would anyone want to own this? Who is right? We give you our take.

The Bull Take

UAL was making money by the boatload. 2019 produced an EPS of $11.63. That is exactly the potential that is being talked about. 2020 earnings estimates were quite strong (although below 2019 levels) before the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

You can see the stock has fallen alongside that. So if UAL can get back to $8.00/share even in 2022, that appears to be an easy double from here.

The company has been taking aggressive steps including raising over $4.0 billion in secured term facility loans. It has also drastically cut its capex and this now stands at $4.5 billion for 2020. Cash burn has been reduced to under $40 million a day and further reductions are on the slate. Airline passengers are slowly increasing and surpassing UAL conservative outlook.

Source: Travel Update

UAL also is a recipient of a big grant from CARES Act alongside a low interest 10 year loan. UAL doled out stock warrants in lieu of the low interest loan. It appears that Uncle Sam is also vested in UAL's upside. What is not to like?

Our Bear Case

The vaccine data has been coming in fast and furious and is suggestive that we will likely have more than one good vaccine by year end. But having a vaccine and deploying it are two different matters entirely. Moderna (MRNA) will likely be able to deploy less than 100 million doses in 2021. AstraZeneca (AZN) and Pfizer (PFE) could likely do over a billion doses each over the course of 2021 but all of this makes air travel recovery tenuous until 2022. Keep in mind that we have over 7.5 billion people on the planet and that would make 15 billion shots to get everyone immunized. In the interim the cash burn is likely to be epic.

Just in Q1-2020, UAL produced $63 million in cash from operations and spent $1.963 billion in capital expenditures. In Q2-2020, UAL visualizes a cash burn rate of about $40 million a day, which should sap $3.6 billion of liquidity. Even if we assume a rapidly declining burn rate, UAL could go through some substantial cash through end of 2021.

Source: Author's estimates

Now, UAL's enterprise value before the pandemic stood at near $30 billion.

Data by YCharts

So at a minimum you need to subtract out net increase in debt, which even after the CARES act grants, is substantial.

The bigger issue though is the pricing. Even assuming on January 1, 2022 absolutely no one on the planet has any fear left of COVID-19, pricing will be very tough for the company. Recall that even though the recession ended in early 2009, airlines struggled to price for profits for a long time. In fact, between 2010 and 2014 UAL made rather meager profits as unemployment steadily moved lower.

Source: Vox

We can see that it even had trouble growing revenue per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The same is true for other airlines like Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL). EPS was fraction of the 2019 run rate during early stages of the bull market.

Data by YCharts

As we head into 2022, business spending is likely to be muted. While it will come back, even a small decrease from peak levels can create a very tough pricing environment.

At stake is the most lucrative part of the airline industry, driven by businesses that accepted -- however grudgingly -- the need to plop down a few thousand dollars for a last-minute ticket across the U.S. or over an ocean. While millions of customers fly rarely, road warriors are constantly in the air to close a deal, depose a witness or impress a client. Business travel makes up 60% to 70% of industry sales, according to estimates by the trade group Airlines for America.

Source: Bloomberg

Unlike the brief recession of 2008-2009, the cash burn here will be far more and for far longer. Airlines will go into an ultra-weak pricing environment having tacked on billions in new debt. Airlines also had the force of falling oil prices in 2020 and that is likely to be history based on our analysis. That is the sum of all fears.

Conclusion

UAL is a strong sell on any bounce. In the shorter run COVID-19 related news and vaccine developments will guide the stock but the longer run case is painfully bad. The best case scenario is likely the current stock price in 3-4 years as UAL works through its newly acquired debt loads. The company has also spent heavily on capex recently and all that newly minted depreciation will be flowing through and creating big losses for the near future. Consensus estimates are taking the old earnings estimates for 2022 and beyond, and adjusting for higher interest expense to reach their EPS numbers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That is plain wrong in our opinion and does not adjust for margins going into the bin. UAL will have zero pricing power for a long time. Sell while you can and while you are at it, sell Delta Air Lines as well. We are siding with Buffett on this one.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.