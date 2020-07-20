MeiraGTx reports encouraging data for ocular gene therapy

MeiraGTx (MGTX) announced initial data from its ongoing clinical trial of AAV-RPGR, for treating patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) with genetically confirmed variants in the RPGR gene. The dose escalation phase of the trial demonstrated significant improvement in vision. MeiraGTx is partnering with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a part of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) group for this program.

The ongoing Phase 1/2 MGT009 clinical trial comprises three phases which are dose-escalation, dose-confirmation, and dose-expansion. The dose escalation phase had 10 adult patients who were given low, intermediate, or high dose AAV-RPGR. Each patient was administered the drug candidate through subretinal delivery in the eye that was more affected at baseline. The other eye of each patient served as an untreated control.

The primary endpoint of the trial was safety. Baseline values were established in triplicate. The secondary endpoints involved evaluating changes in visual function at pre-specified timepoints after the treatment. The retinal sensitivity in patients given low and intermediate dosage showed discernible improvement at six months. Even at three months post treatment, improvements were recorded during the first post treatment perimetry assessments. These developments were mostly sustained or even improved at six months.

Dose escalation period of the study showed strong efficacy and safety potential. Based on this data, low and intermediate levels of dosage were selected for the current controlled dose expansion phase of the study. Alexandria Forbes of MeiraGTx said, "These early data suggest AAV-RPGR has the potential to address some of the key functional manifestations of this severe disease for which there is no currently available therapy." The company is planning to advance the program into a Phase 3 trial.

Data obtained so far corroborates the general tolerance profile of AAV-RPGR. Most adverse events related to the surgical delivery procedure were found to be transient. No dose limiting events were reported. Two out of the three patients in the high dosage group reported inflammatory response to therapy.

Six months data collated from the dose escalation phase of the study showed significant betterment in retinal sensitivity for low and intermediate dose groups. These improvements were also apparent when measured using static perimetry and microperimetry as well as using three analysis metrics of mean retinal sensitivity, central 30° hill-of-vision volumetric measure (V30), and pointwise comparison. There were 1.02 dB differences in mean retinal sensitivity between treated and untreated eyes in the intermediate dose group.

Central visual field progression rate between treated and untreated eyes was also found to be significantly different in both the low and intermediate dose groups. AAV-RPGR is an investigational gene therapy and is intended to provide functional copies of the RPGR gene to the subretinal space for improving and preserving visual function.

MeiraGTx is a vertically integrated, clinical stage company with robust development pipeline. The company currently has six programs in clinical development stage. It is mainly engaged in viral vector designing and optimization along with gene therapy manufacturing. The company currently focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia.

Eli Lilly posts positive update for Mirikizumab

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported positive data for its Phase III psoriasis study. The trial met its primary and all its secondary endpoints. OASIS-2 is a multicenter randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It aimed to compare the efficacy and safety of mirikizumab to placebo and Cosentyx in patients suffering from moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The primary endpoints for OASIS-2 were the proportion of patients with a Static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) of (0,1) with at least a 2-point improvement and the proportion of patients with at least a 90 percent improvement from baseline in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) at Week 16 compared to placebo. Patrik Jonsson, senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines said, "We look forward to bringing mirikizumab to market to provide patients with an additional treatment option that has the potential to provide near complete or complete skin clearance as measured by PASI 90 and PASI 100, with sustained results at 52 weeks."

Some of the most prominent secondary endpoints for the trial were the proportion of patients with at least a 75 and 100 percent improvement from baseline in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index. The safety profile of the drug candidate was found to be in line with previously announced data for mirikizumab and established safety results of other drugs belonging to the IL23p19 class.

Some of the most commonly occurring adverse events during the induction period of up to Week 16 were nasopharyngitis and upper respiratory infections while for the combined induction and maintenance treatment periods of up to Week 52, the main adverse events were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infections and headache.

Mirikizumab is also being tested for its potential for treating inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The drug candidate is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial stage for the indication.

Intellia Therapeutics inks research and licensing collaboration for immunotherapies

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) announced entering a research and licensing collaboration with GEMoaB, an immunotherapy focused biopharma company. The partnership provides for developing synergies between Intellia's proprietary genome editing technologies and GEMoaB's proprietary RevCAR technology platform.

Intellia will lead the research collaboration as well as holding the responsibility for clinical development and commercialization. The terms of the agreement provide for payments to GEMoaB for each product depending on target reservation, meeting of various regulatory and commercial milestones. It will also be entitled to tiered royalties tied to net sales.

The companies will mainly focus on discovering and developing novel allogeneic cellular immunotherapies for various cancers and inflammatory diseases. Andrew Schiermeier, Ph.D., Intellia COO said, "We are confident that the combined power of GEMoaB's cellular immunotherapy platform and Intellia's numerous and proprietary CRISPR-based approaches to T-cell engineering will accelerate the development of unique and highly-differentiated, genome-edited products for patients with a high unmet medical need."

GEMoaB is a privately-owned, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has solid base with its proprietary UniCAR, RevCAR and ATAC platforms. The company has robust development pipeline with several product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical stage for treating hematological malignancies as well as solid tumors. Its ATAC platform has shown high binding affinity to tumor antigens in pre-clinical models.

GEMoaB collaborates with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for developing its clinical stage candidates GEM333 and GEM3PSCA. It is also working on rapidly switchable universal CAR-T platforms, UniCAR and RevCAR, for improving the therapeutic window and increasing efficacy and safety of CAR-T cell therapies.

Intellia Therapeutics is mainly engaged in genome editing. It also focuses on developing CRISPR/Cas9 system based proprietary and curative therapeutics.

