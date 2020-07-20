The liquidity situation has improved, and Turquoise Hill has funds for operations and development of underground mine until early 2022.

Traders and investors in Turquoise Hill (TRQ) had plenty of information to digest over the recent month. First, the company announced that it entered into an agreement with the Mongolian government which created the legal framework for the construction of a state-owned power plant which will supply Oyu Tolgoi in the future (I wrote about it here). Soon after this announcement, Turquoise Hill provided a rather optimistic update on Oyu Tolgoi feasibility study (I wrote about it here). Recently, the company provided an update on its second-quarter operating performance and also shared funding and liquidity updates. Without further ado, let's look at the key catalysts:

In the second quarter, Turquoise Hill produced 36,495 tons of copper and 31,150 ounces of gold. The company reaffirmed its full-year copper production guidance of 140,000-170,000 tons and increased its gold production guidance from 120,000-150,000 ounces to 155,000-180,000 ounces. At gold prices of $1,800 per ounce, Turquoise Hill is expected to generate roughly $60 million of additional revenue thanks to the increase of production guidance. Turquoise Hill stated that cash cost reduction initiatives have allowed it to decrease its 2020 operating cash cost guidance from $800-850 million to $780-830 million. In addition, the company decreased 2020 open pit sustaining capital guidance from $80-100 million to $70-90 million. Together with the above-mentioned increase in gold production guidance, these developments improve the company's liquidity outlook. The company finished the second quarter with $1.5 billion of available liquidity. Turquoise Hill expects that it will have enough funds to continue operating and developing the underground mine into early 2022. Earlier, the company has announced that it stopped discussions with Rio Tinto (RIO) on the topic of interim financing options. The end of this discussion was a material bullish catalyst for the stock as there was a real risk of significant dilution in case Rio Tinto was called to provide additional financing. The financing problem has been delayed rather than solved but recent improvements in liquidity outlook, as well as the positive copper price dynamics, provide hope that Turquoise Hill will be able to negotiate financing sometime in 2021 at decent terms. Turquoise Hill has lowered its estimate of the minimal incremental funding requirement to $3 billion while the base case is $3.6 billion. Mongolia's decision to build the power plant on its own led to the decrease in funding requirements (estimated total project cost for the power plant was $924 million). The company commented: "Turquoise Hill has […] already considered, evaluated and prioritized a range of financing options, including a possible re-profiling of Oyu Tolgoi LLC's existing debt as well as the possibility of raising additional financing by Oyu Tolgoi LLC". Now that the company's liquidity situation has improved, it has additional time to evaluate all options and wait for better opportunities which may arise next year as coronavirus-related risks will likely decline while central bank rates will remain near zero.

Back in March, it looked like Turquoise Hill was slipping into Rio Tinto's hands but suddenly the situation has changed. Copper rallied from $2.00 per pound to almost $3.00 per pound, Mongolia decided to fund the construction of a state-owned power plant, the feasibility study for the mine did not bring bad news while production guidance was increased. In short, the company has delivered a number of positive catalysts, and its recent upside move looks justified. I maintain my opinion that Turquoise Hill shares have good chances to get above $1.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.