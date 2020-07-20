In this article, I review the traffic data in recent months, hoping to shed some light on PAC as a wide-moated coronavirus recovery play.

However, investors still shun PAC to a large extent, thanks to the fear of a coronavirus comeback and the perceived uncertainty as to traffic recovery in Mexico.

Air traffic through the airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, PAC hereafter, was decimated in March-May, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a previous article, I presented Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) as "a monopolistic business protected by barriers to entry" and "I believe the coronavirus pandemic represents a great entry opportunity" into this wide-moat stock.

Below, I'd like to provide an overview as to how PAC has been doing in the months of April, May, and June 2020, using the publicly-released air traffic data. With this overview, I hope to update the investment thesis as to PAC.

Coronavirus pandemic in Mexico and Jamaica

In Mexico, as of July 19, 2020, there are a total of 338,913 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Mexico, with 38,888 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus statistics.

The Mexican government took a series of actions in response to the coronavirus pandemic (see here for a timeline). Here is a brief summary of major events with regard to the imposition and lifting of travel restrictions:

Beginning March 21, restrictions on non-essential travel across the Mexico-U.S. border were imposed, which will remain in effect through 11:59 PM on July 21, 2020 (see here and here).

On March 23, social distancing was announced by President López Obrador; the next day, gatherings of more than 100 people were prohibited until April 30. On March 26, business activities in non-essential sectors were suspended until April 19. The suspension of non-essential activities was subsequently extended until May 30.

On May 13, President López Obrador announced the plans for New Normality and Reopening (see here), establishing the framework for a three-phase reopening process. On June 1, Mexico reopened. The first foreign tourists since the imposition of the quarantine arrived in Mexico on that day.

As of July 19, although the cases of infection in Mexico are still on an uptrend, coronavirus deaths seem to be on the way down after having reached a peak in June 2020 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The coronavirus infection cases and deaths in Mexico. Source.

PAC also operates the Sangster International Airport (or MBJ) at Montego Bay and the Norman Manley International Airport (or KIN) at Kingston, both in Jamaica. Here is a summary of social distancing, lock-down, and travel restrictions imposed by the Jamaican government:

On March 10, Jamaica confirmed the first case of coronavirus infection. On March 20, Jamaica closed all sea and airports to incoming traffic for a period of 14 days effective the next day until April 3.

On March 17, the government issued work-from-home directives to non-essential workers in Jamaica. On March 23, a stay-at-home order was imposed on all Jamaican citizens and residents >75 years for a period of 14 days, effective March 25. These stay-at-home orders were later extended to April 21, while school closures were extended to April 22. On March 30, Jamaica announced an all-island curfew from April 1 to April 8 between 08:00 pm and 06:00 am each day, which was subsequently extended to April 21.

On May 7, Jamaica started the Controlled Re-Entry Program, allowing Jamaican cruise ship workers and expatriates to return to the island and be placed under state-mandated quarantine. On June 1, Jamaica started a phased reopening of the country (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The coronavirus infection cases and deaths in Jamaica. Source.

The impact on PAC traffic

Airport operations are deemed an essential activity by the Mexican and Jamaican governments, so PAC airports remained operational. Thanks to the travel restrictions and stay-at-home ordinances, however, few people flew, and airlines made deep cuts in flights. As a result, the air traffic through PAC airports dropped significantly from late March to May 2020. From the reference point of February 2020 (the last month before the pandemic hit), traffic volume dropped by 28% in March, 92% by April, 91% by May, and 77% by June (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The air traffic through PAC airports. Source: Laurentian Research based on PAC released traffic data.

From January 2018 through February 2020, Mexican domestic and international traffic increased by an average of 8.34% and 7.78%, respectively, as compared with the same month one year ago. Such an impressive traffic growth momentum was truncated by the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of March 2020, when Mexican domestic traffic declined by 22% and international traffic by 34%, as compared with March 2019. In the worst months - April and May 2020, Mexican domestic and international traffic dropped by 88% and 95-96%, respectively (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Year-over-year air traffic changes for PAC. Source: Laurentian Research based on PAC released traffic data.

As expected, international traffic was hit harder than domestic traffic. PAC passenger mix was 52% Mexican domestic, 45% Mexican international, and 3% Jamaica in February 2020. But by April-June 2020, the percentage of Mexican domestic travelers increased to 71-80% (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Percentage of domestic travelers in total passenger mix for OMAB, PAC, and ASR. Source: Laurentian Research based on company released traffic data.

Air traffic volume began to recover meaningfully in June 2020, thanks to the reopening of Mexico and Jamaica. From May to June 2020, Mexican domestic traffic volume surged 133%, Mexican international traffic volume jumped 194%, while Jamaican traffic increased by 297%. Although the June 2020 traffic is still a fraction of what it used to be in the same month one year ago, the pace of recovery has been promising (Fig. 3; Fig. 4).

I had hoped that the lift of travel ban between Mexico and Canada/U.S., which was originally scheduled on July 21, 2020, would catalyze international traffic growth. However, on July 16, these countries announced the restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico would be extended through August 21 (see here). Although such a travel ban does not apply to air travel, it has undoubtedly had a negative impact on international air traffic through PAC-operated airports.

It is highly unpredictable when air traffic through PAC airports will recover to the pre-coronavirus level. However, considering that the virus is clearly causing fewer deaths in Mexico and Jamaica and that a major recurrence of the pandemic looks highly unlikely, I do believe both the domestic and international traffic volumes will continue to improve for PAC going forward.

PAC during the pandemic

Back on April 30, 2020, PAC management correctly recognized that "normal traffic operations before the third quarter of 2020" was unlikely, due to the negative impact of GDP reduction and unemployment in both Mexico and the U.S. - the main destinations for PAC passengers - on air traffic recovery (see here).

PAC management took initiatives to cut costs. Because approximately 85% of the cost of service is fixed, PAC temporarily closed airport areas that are not being used in order to reduce utilities, maintenance, security and cleaning services, without diminishing the quality standards for passengers. A hiring freeze was initiated. Significant cuts on non-critical activities and professional services were made. PAC expected these cost-cutting measures to lead to around 40% reduction of the cost of service.

PAC also took measures to preserve liquidity. Coming into the 2Q2020, PAC had MXN 10.9 billion in cash and equivalents. In view of the pandemic, the company drew down an MXN 1 billion credit line from Scotiabank. It has access to additional preapproved credit lines for MXN 3.5 billion in the event of need. On June 25, the company successfully raised MXN 4.2 billion through bond issuance for fulfilling investments in Mexico for 2020 and part of 2021 (see here).

As for capital outlay,

PAC suspended dividend distribution, which should save around MXN 4.7 billion.

PAC already rolled over the current portion of the debt in February 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the company had a total of MXN 18.3 billion of debt, which is expected to incur MXN 1.27 billion in interest payments.

PAC canceled all non-mandatory capital investments.

The Mexican concession agreements allow PAC an option to reopen the entire MDP and tariff determination if the Mexican GDP is to decrease by >5%. The Jamaican concession agreements have provisions for PAC to delay the investments in MDP wherever it deems necessary. PAC has been negotiating with the Mexican and Jamaican authorities to request deferrals on the committed investments under the Master Development Programs.

Aeromexico, which filed for bankruptcy on June 30, does not have any past due balances with PAC and will have no impact on PAC financial situations (see here).

PAC estimated that the monthly cash burn will be around MXN 500 million without considering capital expenditures, which is in line with my own estimate. Given the company has a total of approximately MXN 19.6 billion of capital in hand, it occurs to me that PAC has more than sufficient financial wherewithal to tide over the coronavirus pandemic.

Investor takeaways

Judging from air traffic through PAC-operated airports, I believe the 2Q2020 financial results will definitely be terrible, which will be confirmed by the upcoming quarterly earnings report scheduled at the end of July or the earliest August 2020.

It is possible that some shareholders may choose to sell following the quarterly earnings release. But I believe any further weakness in the share price of PAC actually provides long-term investors with an attractive entry opportunity (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Stock chart of PAC. Source.

For interested investors, the likelihood for PAC to go bankrupt, in my opinion, is extremely small, considering its strong cash position and rapid recovery of air traffic; the greatest apparent risk may be the uncertain length of time before air traffic returns to the pre-coronavirus levels. However, short-term weakness is really not a concern for long-term investors. The suspension of dividend distribution in one, or possibly two, years and a few quarters of losses are unfortunate, but the monopolistic operating rights to 12 Mexican and 2 Jamaican airports and the ensuing wide economic moat will be largely undamaged, which is what really matters.

If you like the article above, then you may want to check out The Natural Resources Hub where a portfolio of high-alpha investing ideas are covered in various angles, monitored, and discussed by a community of like-minded investors... Sign up today at The Natural Resources Hub to take advantage of the limited-time 20% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.