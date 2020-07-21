Microsoft is faced with the challenge of topping last quarter's "two years' worth of digital transformation in two months"

The bar has been set high for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). After experiencing "two years' worth of digital transformation in two months" in what I labeled a beast of a quarter last time, the Redmond-based tech company will look to deliver strong results again when most of Corporate America is expected to face their toughest quarter ever.

Analysts project sales to rise 8% YOY in the June quarter, which could prove a bit conservative if compared to fiscal third quarter's top-line growth that was nearly twice as strong. EPS consensus of $1.38 would be largely flat over 2019 levels, suggesting that some margin pressure should be expected.

Credit: Venture Beat

All about the cloud

I always like to look at the table below ahead of earnings to refresh my memory on Microsoft's sub-segment layout. Generally speaking, the businesses in the center of the table should have performed well once again this quarter, while the ones towards the right are the most likely to have struggled relative to the rest of the company.

Microsoft's fiscal third quarter proved that the company does not depend on the proper functioning of the economy to find demand for its products and services. This is particularly true regarding cloud infrastructure and off-premise software, which can actually benefit from the "disrupted office" trends that don't seem to be changing very fast this year.

Source: DM Martins Research

This being the case, I expect productivity and business processes (e.g. Microsoft Office and Dynamics) to continue shining on the back of the 365 product suite. Intelligent cloud will likely experience robust double-digit growth once again. Azure's revenues will probably rise another 55% to 60% in a descending trend, as the business continues to gain scale (see chart below).

The financial results may not be robust across the board, however. Even though personal computing held up very well in fiscal 3Q20, with revenues inching higher by 3% YOY, devices could finally take a hit this time.

Microsoft's decision to abandon the physical store format certainly reflects the company's focus on the digital channel, but possibly weakness observed in Surface, PC accessories and Xbox sales as well (the latter could suffer further in the short term from expectations of a console refresh later in 2020). The fact that Microsoft's retail locations have stayed closed since March due to COVID-19 surely has not helped.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Cheap stock?

To say that MSFT is now a cheap stock would be quite a stretch. As the chart below illustrates, current-year P/E of 33.5x is head and shoulders above the 24x multiple of this time last year.

At the same time, shares have just undergone a quick pullback of 4% between Tuesday and Friday that seems to be much more reflective of a market-wide move towards low valuation stocks than grounded on company-specific fundamentals. As of July 17, MSFT traded at June 30 levels, which is about as much of a discount as potential investors have been able to get on this name since March.

Data by YCharts

Regardless of recent price movements, I remain favorable to an investment in this stock for the same reasons. In my view, Microsoft's outstanding execution in the Satya Nadella era, favorable trends in cloud adoption, and the slow but secular transition to a subscription-based business model speak to the quality of the company and the shares.

In my opinion, the modest decline in share price, combined with a quarterly report that I doubt will show many signs of weakness plus encouraging long-term prospects, makes for a high-conviction bullish call on MSFT ahead of earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.